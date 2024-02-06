Senior Center Menus for March 18-22

Monday: Chicken strips or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.
Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or red velvet cake.
Wednesday: Lean ham or sausage patties, scrambled eggs, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.
Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken Alfredo, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppies and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.
Monday: Patty melt on rye with cheese and onions, oven fries, seasoned broccoli and banana pudding.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, glazed carrots, green beans, hot roll and angel cake.
Wednesday: Creamy baked rigatoni, Italian vegetables, zesty salad, garlic roll and fruit or cherry bars.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Friday: Cod fish sandwich, coleslaw, French fries and fruit or butterscotch bar.
Monday: Kettle beef with gravy or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, white gravy, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Creamy potato soup or hearty chili with beef, ham and cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, saltine crackers and fresh orange.
Wednesday: Chicken fritters or lasagna with beef, oven-fried potatoes, California-blend veggies, white gravy, toasted garlic bread or whole-grain bun and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, buttered corn, mustard potato salad, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits.
