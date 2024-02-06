Senior Center Menus for March 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or red velvet cake.

Wednesday: Lean ham or sausage patties, scrambled eggs, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken Alfredo, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppies and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Patty melt on rye with cheese and onions, oven fries, seasoned broccoli and banana pudding.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, glazed carrots, green beans, hot roll and angel cake.