FeaturesMay 30, 2020

Senior Center menus for June 1-5

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit. Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or cinnamon-swirl cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or pork cutlet, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbages, whole-grain bread and applesauce and cookie.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Beef-a-roni, garden salad, corn, whole-grain bread and fruit or coconut cake.

Thursday: Baked chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, zucchini and yellow squash, whole-grain bread and angel cake.

Friday: BBQ pork on whole-grain bun, baked potato, green beans and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookie.

Jackson

Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or beef hot dog on bun, sweet potato wedges, cooked cabbage, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Honey mustard chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Savory meatloaf or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-grain roll and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich, Tater Tots, green beans and pineappl or birthday cake.

