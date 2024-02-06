Senior Center menus for June 1-5

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or cinnamon-swirl cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or pork cutlet, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbages, whole-grain bread and applesauce and cookie.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.