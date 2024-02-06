Senior center menus for July 4-8

Monday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday.
Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or apple cinnamon dump dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
