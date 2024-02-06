All sections
July 2, 2022

Senior center menus for July 4-8

Monday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday. Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake. Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or apple cinnamon dump dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday.

Tuesday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or apple cinnamon dump dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday.

Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken Cordon Bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or shrimp, green beans, mashed potatoes, hot roll and sliced apples or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or brats, garden salad, Lima beans, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, California-blend veggies, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
