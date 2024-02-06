Senior Center Menus for July 28 through Aug. 2

Monday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes, or chicken tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cookies.
Tuesday: Brunch menu: sausage patties, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns and onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad.
Wednesday: Tuna salad or turkey and cheese on bun, three-bean salad, garden salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and fresh orange wedges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with potatoes, seasoned spinach, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free mixed berry crisp or assorted pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or meat pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, country-trio vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and hot fruit salad.
Wednesday: BBQ pork on bun, winter-blend salad, potato wedges and angel cake.
Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Night meal: Catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, wheat bread and fruit cup or red velvet cup.
Monday: Honey mustard chicken or beef ravioli in sauce, long-grain rice, baby carrots, green peas, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cook's choice, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Hot dog on cheeseburger, tater tots, slaw, baked beans and peach cobbler.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or pineapple ham, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, hot roll and apricots.
Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or brats with bun, potato salad, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
