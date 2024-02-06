Senior Center Menus for July 28 through Aug. 2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes, or chicken tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Brunch menu: sausage patties, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns and onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Tuna salad or turkey and cheese on bun, three-bean salad, garden salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and fresh orange wedges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with potatoes, seasoned spinach, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free mixed berry crisp or assorted pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or meat pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, country-trio vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and hot fruit salad.