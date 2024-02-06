Senior Center menus for July 2 through 6

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild rice pilas, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or beef hot dog, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and watermelon wedge.

Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Thursday: Barbecue chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or cake with strawberries.

Friday: Smothered pork cutlet or fried catfish, sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, bread or hush puppies and warm apples and raisins or cherry delight.

Chaffee

Monday: Grandma's chicken casserole, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or sweet potato pie.

Tuesday: July 4 picnic: Hamburger or hot dog, onions and pickles, potato salad, marinated vegetables and fruit or s'mores.