FeaturesJune 30, 2018

Senior Center menus for July 2 through 6

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild rice pilas, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake. Tuesday: Cheeseburger or beef hot dog, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and watermelon wedge...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild rice pilas, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or beef hot dog, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and watermelon wedge.

Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Thursday: Barbecue chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or cake with strawberries.

Friday: Smothered pork cutlet or fried catfish, sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, bread or hush puppies and warm apples and raisins or cherry delight.

Chaffee

Monday: Grandma's chicken casserole, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or sweet potato pie.

Tuesday: July 4 picnic: Hamburger or hot dog, onions and pickles, potato salad, marinated vegetables and fruit or s'mores.

Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Thursday: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, sliced beets, hot roll and apple crunch.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread, must go's.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken sandwich or beef liver, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pudding with banana.

Tuesday: Smothered salisbury steak or pork roast, garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, California blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and apple crisp or brownies.

Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or stuffed peppers, buttered noodles with gravy, lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and fruit Jell-o.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, macaroni with tomatoes, potato wedges, mixed green salad and peaches or birthday cake.

