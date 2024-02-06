Senior Center menus for July 2 through 6

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild rice pilas, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or beef hot dog, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and watermelon wedge.
Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or cake with strawberries.
Friday: Smothered pork cutlet or fried catfish, sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, bread or hush puppies and warm apples and raisins or cherry delight.
Monday: Grandma's chicken casserole, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or sweet potato pie.
Tuesday: July 4 picnic: Hamburger or hot dog, onions and pickles, potato salad, marinated vegetables and fruit or s'mores.
Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Thursday: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, sliced beets, hot roll and apple crunch.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread, must go's.
Monday: Chicken sandwich or beef liver, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pudding with banana.
Tuesday: Smothered salisbury steak or pork roast, garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, California blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and apple crisp or brownies.
Wednesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff or stuffed peppers, buttered noodles with gravy, lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and fruit Jell-o.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, macaroni with tomatoes, potato wedges, mixed green salad and peaches or birthday cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.