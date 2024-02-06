Senior Center Menus for July 18-22

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Boneless chicken breast or pork fritter, dressing, corn, green beans, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread, blushing pears or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.