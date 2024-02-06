Senior Center Menus for July 18-22

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.
Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.
Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pock and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced-orange cake.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Boneless chicken breast or pork fritter, dressing, corn, green beans, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread, blushing pears or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
