All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 16, 2022

Senior Center Menus for July 18-22

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.

Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pock and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced-orange cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Boneless chicken breast or pork fritter, dressing, corn, green beans, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread, blushing pears or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy