Senior Center Menus for Jan. 4-8, 2021

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken Cordon Bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned, baked pineapple or honey-bun cake.
Wednesday: Splaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.
Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, Brussels spourts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac-n-cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Jackson
Monday: Country fried steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, pinto beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips and applesauce.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and fruit crisp with high-fiber topping.
Thursday: Meatloaf or hot dog with bun, long-grain rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hushpuppies or brats with peppers and onions on bun, potato salad, coleslaw and pears or pudding.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.