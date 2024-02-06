All sections
featuresJanuary 2, 2021
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 4-8, 2021
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Cape Girardeau/Scott City Monday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or iced cherry cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken Cordon Bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned, baked pineapple or honey-bun cake.

Wednesday: Splaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, Brussels spourts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac-n-cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Jackson

Monday: Country fried steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, pinto beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips and applesauce.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and fruit crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Meatloaf or hot dog with bun, long-grain rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hushpuppies or brats with peppers and onions on bun, potato salad, coleslaw and pears or pudding.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
