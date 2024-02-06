Senior Center Menus for Jan. 4-8, 2021

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken Cordon Bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned, baked pineapple or honey-bun cake.

Wednesday: Splaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, Brussels spourts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac-n-cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.