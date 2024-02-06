Senior Center Menus for Jan. 17-21

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef pepper steak with potatoes, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green-pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.
Tuesday: Beef stew or potato soup, beets, slaw, biscuit and peaches or ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork loin chop or pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll, mixed fruit or cherry crisp.
Thursday: Cranberry-glazed chicken or sliced turkey, Calfiornia-blend vegetables, peas, hot rolls and Jell-O with fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, slaw, hushpuppies and mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
