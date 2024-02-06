Senior Center menus for Dec. 23-27

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineappl cake.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.
Thursday: Chicken and rice or vegetable beef sop and 1/2 cheese sandwich, Parmesan peas, beet salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, pinto beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or ice chocolate cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit cocktail or dump cake.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Close for Christmas.
Thursday: Country steak, seasoned brown rice, garlic peas, California vegetables and pear crisp.
Friday: Tacos with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, black beans and corn, fiesta rice and tropical fruit.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.
Thursday: Breaded pork chop or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or apple pie.
