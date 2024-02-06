All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 21, 2019
Senior Center menus for Dec. 23-27
Monday: Meatballs with gravy or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineappl cake. Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas. Thursday: Chicken and rice or vegetable beef sop and 1/2 cheese sandwich, Parmesan peas, beet salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineappl cake.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Chicken and rice or vegetable beef sop and 1/2 cheese sandwich, Parmesan peas, beet salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, pinto beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or ice chocolate cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit cocktail or dump cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday and Wednesday: Close for Christmas.

Thursday: Country steak, seasoned brown rice, garlic peas, California vegetables and pear crisp.

Friday: Tacos with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, black beans and corn, fiesta rice and tropical fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Breaded pork chop or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or apple pie.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy