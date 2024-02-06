Senior Center menus for Dec. 23-27

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineappl cake.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Chicken and rice or vegetable beef sop and 1/2 cheese sandwich, Parmesan peas, beet salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, pinto beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or ice chocolate cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit cocktail or dump cake.