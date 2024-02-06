All sections
featuresAugust 13, 2022
Senior Center Menus for Aug. 15-19
Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich with potato chips or chicken, bacon and ranch casserole, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, kidney bean salad, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Pork loin chop or meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or turkey, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

