Senior Center Menus for Aug. 15-19

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich with potato chips or chicken, bacon and ranch casserole, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, kidney bean salad, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots or banana pudding.
Wednesday: Pork loin chop or meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or turkey, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.