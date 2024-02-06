Senior Center Menus for Aug. 1-5

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or shrimp, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or brats on bun, coleslaw, corn, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and cottage cheese with peaches.

Thursday: Chef salad with ham and cheese or turnkey on croissant, potato salad, beets, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.