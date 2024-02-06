Senior Center Menus for Aug. 1-5

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or chicken fettuccine Alfredo, steamed squash, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and spiced warm peaches or honey bun cake.
Wednesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy or beef anc cabbage casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and emerald isle dessert.
Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff or chicken pot pit, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, seasoned potatoes, broccoli salad, bread slice and pear gelatin or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Salisbury steak or shrimp, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or brats on bun, coleslaw, corn, hot roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and cottage cheese with peaches.
Thursday: Chef salad with ham and cheese or turnkey on croissant, potato salad, beets, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
