Senior Center Menus for April 6-10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cookie and pudding.

Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham slice with small salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Chaffee

Monday: Brunch: Sausage-egg-cheese, Tater Tot casserole, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.