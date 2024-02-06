Senior Center Menus for April 6-10

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cookie and pudding.
Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham slice with small salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Monday: Brunch: Sausage-egg-cheese, Tater Tot casserole, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Chef salad (ham, egg and cheese), lettuce and tomato, pickled beets, crackers and tropical fruit.
Thursday: Easter dinner: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit or cherry angel cake.
Friday: Happy Easter, center closed.
Monday: Salisbury steak or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, Spanish rice, black beans with corn, tortilla chips and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, glazed carrots, cornbread or crackers and blushing pears or cheesecake.
Thursday: BBQ pork sandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli salad, macaroni and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.
