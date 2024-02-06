All sections
featuresApril 4, 2020

Senior Center Menus for April 6-10

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or pineapple right-side-up cake. Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cookie and pudding...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cookie and pudding.

Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham slice with small salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Chaffee

Monday: Brunch: Sausage-egg-cheese, Tater Tot casserole, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Chef salad (ham, egg and cheese), lettuce and tomato, pickled beets, crackers and tropical fruit.

Thursday: Easter dinner: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit or cherry angel cake.

Friday: Happy Easter, center closed.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, Spanish rice, black beans with corn, tortilla chips and sliced apples or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, glazed carrots, cornbread or crackers and blushing pears or cheesecake.

Thursday: BBQ pork sandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli salad, macaroni and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

