Senior Center menus for 5-21 through 25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberry-rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and salad or chef salad, buttered corn, garlic breadstick and chilled peaches or peanut butter pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef and noodles in gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, oven-fried potatoes with onions, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Pizza casserole deluxe, lettuce salad, peaches, bread and fruit or chocolate mint cake.