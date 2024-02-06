All sections
FeaturesMay 19, 2018

Senior Center menus for 5-21 through 25

Monday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or birthday cake. Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberry-rhubarb crisp...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberry-rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and salad or chef salad, buttered corn, garlic breadstick and chilled peaches or peanut butter pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef and noodles in gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, oven-fried potatoes with onions, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Pizza casserole deluxe, lettuce salad, peaches, bread and fruit or chocolate mint cake.

Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and banana oat bar.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, garlic Brussels sprouts and fruit or carrot cake.

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and fruit or M&M cake.

Friday: Chicken salad on croissant, pea salad, cucumbers and onions and creamy fruit salad.

Monday: Pork chop or meat lasagna, baked potato, buttered corn, garlic bread or whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, vinegar coleslaw and sliced apples or apple pie.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, seven-layer salad, whole-grain roll or bun and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pork, long-grain rice, sliced tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread or bun and pears or cheesecake.

Community
