Senior Center menus for 12-4 through 12-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet-and-sour chicken, hot-buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red-velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, tossed salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Pork chop in mushroom gravy, sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and wheat bread.