Senior Center menus for 12-4 through 12-8

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet-and-sour chicken, hot-buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red-velvet cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or rhubarb crisp.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, tossed salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.
Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.
Tuesday: Pork chop in mushroom gravy, sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and wheat bread.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and fruit or holy-cow cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or buttermilk pie.
Friday: Beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, squash, crackers and fruit or Texas Tornado.
Monday: Country-fried steak or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and cinnamon applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, whole-grain crackers, carrot and celery sticks and emerald-isle salad.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned succotash, whole-grain roll or cornbread and apricots or cherry crisp.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers or sliced pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and mandarin oranges or brownies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, coleslaw, California-blend vegetables, seasoned wedges, whole-grain roll or cornbread and spiced peaches.
