All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 2, 2017
Senior Center menus for 12-4 through 12-8
Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet-and-sour chicken, hot-buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red-velvet cake. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or rhubarb crisp...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet-and-sour chicken, hot-buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red-velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, tossed salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Pork chop in mushroom gravy, sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and wheat bread.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and fruit or holy-cow cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or buttermilk pie.

Friday: Beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, squash, crackers and fruit or Texas Tornado.

Jackson

Monday: Country-fried steak or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and cinnamon applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, whole-grain crackers, carrot and celery sticks and emerald-isle salad.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned succotash, whole-grain roll or cornbread and apricots or cherry crisp.

Thursday: Stuffed peppers or sliced pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and mandarin oranges or brownies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, coleslaw, California-blend vegetables, seasoned wedges, whole-grain roll or cornbread and spiced peaches.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy