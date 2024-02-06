All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 9, 2017

Senior Center Menus for 12-11 through 12-15

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or applesauce cake. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cranberry cookie.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Pinto beans and ham, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or cake.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned cauliflower, garlic peas and raisin bar.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Ground-beef stroganoff over noodles, lima beans, carrots, bread and December pears.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and fruit or blackberry crisp.

Friday: Cod nuggets, country potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or snowball cake.

Jackson

Monday: Lasagna or fried-beef fritter, tossed garden salad, buttered corn, potatoes with gravy, garlic toast or whole-grain bun and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pit or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast and pineapple bits or cake.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Pork chop or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy