Senior Center Menus for 12-11 through 12-15

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cranberry cookie.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Pinto beans and ham, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or cake.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned cauliflower, garlic peas and raisin bar.