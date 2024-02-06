Senior Center Menus for 12-11 through 12-15

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake.
Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cranberry cookie.
Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Pinto beans and ham, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit or cake.
Tuesday: Pepper steak, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned cauliflower, garlic peas and raisin bar.
Wednesday: Ground-beef stroganoff over noodles, lima beans, carrots, bread and December pears.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and fruit or blackberry crisp.
Friday: Cod nuggets, country potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or snowball cake.
Monday: Lasagna or fried-beef fritter, tossed garden salad, buttered corn, potatoes with gravy, garlic toast or whole-grain bun and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pit or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast and pineapple bits or cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Pork chop or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.