Senior Center Menus for 1-29- through 2-2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, sausage, pancake/syrup, hash brown patty, bran muffin and mixed fruit dessert.

Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or meatballs with gravy, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or iced spice cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or Oreo cookie dessert.

Friday: Potato-crusted fish or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, sugar-free banana pudding or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, biscuit and fruit crunch.

Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole, peas, bread and cottage cheese with fruit.