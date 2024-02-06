Senior Center Menus for 1-29- through 2-2

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or creamy fruit.
Tuesday: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, sausage, pancake/syrup, hash brown patty, bran muffin and mixed fruit dessert.
Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or meatballs with gravy, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or iced spice cake.
Thursday: Glazed ham or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or Oreo cookie dessert.
Friday: Potato-crusted fish or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, sugar-free banana pudding or ice cream and cookie.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, biscuit and fruit crunch.
Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole, peas, bread and cottage cheese with fruit.
Wednesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrots and celery sticks, Mexican cornbread and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Ham and beans, seasoned spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and Jell-o with fruit.
Friday: Barbecued pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and must go's.
Monday: Beef ravioli or breaded pork chop, Italian-blend vegetables, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, seasoned carrots, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or chicken fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Pork roast with sweet potatoes or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat, savory baked beans, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or cornbread and apricots or birthday cake.
