July 16, 2017

Senior Center Menus 7-17 to 7-21

Monday: Sub sandwich or smothered brat, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or birthday cake. Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, 1/2 English muffing, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sub sandwich or smothered brat, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, 1/2 English muffing, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken quesadilla or sloppy joes, seasoned-brown rice, corn and black beans, whole-grain tortilla or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.

Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, seasoned spinach, oven-roasted beets, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheeseburger or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli, tossed garden salad and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, fried okra, cornbread and fruit or granny cake.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, seven-layered salad, cream corn, garlic bread and zesty pears.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, broccoli-rice casserole, hominy, hot roll and fresh fruit.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and cook's delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken sandwich or lasagna, tossed lettuce salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic toast and peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or chicken lives, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or brownies.

Wednesday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham or chicken, hard-cooked egg, cheese, veggies or ham and cheese sandwich, warm-corn salad and pineapple with coconut.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or roast beef au jus sandwich, potatoes, seasoned carrots, hot roll and pear crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, potato salad, cucumber salad and mixed melons.

Community
