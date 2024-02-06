Senior Center Menus 7-17 to 7-21

Wednesday: Spaghetti, seven-layered salad, cream corn, garlic bread and zesty pears.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, broccoli-rice casserole, hominy, hot roll and fresh fruit.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and cook's delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken sandwich or lasagna, tossed lettuce salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic toast and peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or chicken lives, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or brownies.

Wednesday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham or chicken, hard-cooked egg, cheese, veggies or ham and cheese sandwich, warm-corn salad and pineapple with coconut.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or roast beef au jus sandwich, potatoes, seasoned carrots, hot roll and pear crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, potato salad, cucumber salad and mixed melons.