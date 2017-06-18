Senior Center Menus 6-18-17

Wednesday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, corn salsa, taco chips and zesty pears.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, biscuit and banana pudding.

Friday: Patty melt, potato wedges, tomato salad, bread and fruit or dixie pie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or lasagna, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, spinach salad, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Whole-grain pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, potato salad, green beans, whole-grain bun and peaches or cheesecake.