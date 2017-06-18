All sections
FeaturesJune 18, 2017

Senior Center Menus 6-18-17

Monday: Barbecue chicken or chili dogs, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue chicken or chili dogs, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.

Wednesday: Rigatoni with beef or chicken Alfredo, buttered corn, mixed green salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or orange cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples.

Friday: Tuna salad or chicken salad, green pea salad, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Evening meal served 5 to 6 p.m.: Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, green beans, hot roll and fruit or peach pie.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and angel cake.

Wednesday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, corn salsa, taco chips and zesty pears.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, biscuit and banana pudding.

Friday: Patty melt, potato wedges, tomato salad, bread and fruit or dixie pie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or lasagna, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, spinach salad, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Whole-grain pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, potato salad, green beans, whole-grain bun and peaches or cheesecake.

