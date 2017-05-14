All sections
May 14, 2017

Senior Center menus 5-14-17

Monday: Barbecue chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread/roll and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread/roll and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.

Wednesday: Rigatoni with beef or chicken Alfredo, buttered corn, mixed green salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.

Friday: Tuna salad or chicken salad, green pea salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Frisco patty melt, spaghetti salad, broccoli, rye bread and raisin bar.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut or barbecued ribbie, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or Texas tornado cake.

Thursday: Taco salad (seasoned beef and cheese), lettuce and tomato, pinto beans, taco chip and fruit salad.

Friday: Night meal, serving 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Fried chicken, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or peach pie.

Jackson

Monday: Baked chicken strips or lasagna, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, green beans, carrots, roll, salad and apricots or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mandarin oranges or pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread with whole-grain crackers and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, potato salad, green beans, slaw with vinegar, cornbread and peaches or cheesecake.

Community
