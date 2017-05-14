Senior Center menus 5-14-17

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut or barbecued ribbie, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or Texas tornado cake.

Thursday: Taco salad (seasoned beef and cheese), lettuce and tomato, pinto beans, taco chip and fruit salad.

Friday: Night meal, serving 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Fried chicken, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or peach pie.

Jackson

Monday: Baked chicken strips or lasagna, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, green beans, carrots, roll, salad and apricots or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mandarin oranges or pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread with whole-grain crackers and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Pulled pork or fish, potato salad, green beans, slaw with vinegar, cornbread and peaches or cheesecake.