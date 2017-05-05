Senior Center menus 5-1 to 5-5-17

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mix berry crisp or cookies.
Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.
Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney-bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.
Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fish, baked or fried or chicken gumbo, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed-green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.
Monday: Pizza pasta bake, Italian veggies, green peas, garlic bread and fruit or peanut butter cake.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, beet salad, hot roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, fried cabbage, home fries and fruit or cream pie.
Thursday: Chef salad (ham, egg and cheese) winter blend mix, crackers and cheesecake.
Friday: Catfish, fries, slaw, wheat bread and cook's delite.
Monday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, slaw, crackers and blushing pears or cookies.
Tuesday: Pork chop or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and mandarin oranges or cherry crisp.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, hot roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.
Thursday: Turkey or ham, dressing, garden salad, buttered corn, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fresh fruit.
Friday: Fish or hot dog, coleslaw with vinegar, pinto beans, potato salad, cornbread and cake.
