All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 30, 2017

Senior Center menus 5-1 to 5-5-17

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mix berry crisp or cookies. Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mix berry crisp or cookies.

Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney-bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried or chicken gumbo, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed-green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Pizza pasta bake, Italian veggies, green peas, garlic bread and fruit or peanut butter cake.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, beet salad, hot roll and pear crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, fried cabbage, home fries and fruit or cream pie.

Thursday: Chef salad (ham, egg and cheese) winter blend mix, crackers and cheesecake.

Friday: Catfish, fries, slaw, wheat bread and cook's delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, slaw, crackers and blushing pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and mandarin oranges or cherry crisp.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, hot roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Turkey or ham, dressing, garden salad, buttered corn, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fresh fruit.

Friday: Fish or hot dog, coleslaw with vinegar, pinto beans, potato salad, cornbread and cake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy