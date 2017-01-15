Senior center menus - 1/15/17

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Chicken strips or French dip sandwich, baked-potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun, strawberries and bananas and iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Saucy pork chop or Romano chicken, sweet potato and apples, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free tropical fruit with strawberries or apricot crisp.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or sweet and sour meatballs with rice, glazed carrots, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Cheeseburger with condiments or fried catfish, seasoned tater tots, baked beans, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, beet salad, hot roll and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, scallop potatoes, country veggies, hot roll and fruit or mayo cake.