Senior center menus - 1/15/17

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday: Chicken strips or French dip sandwich, baked-potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun, strawberries and bananas and iced cherry cake.
Wednesday: Saucy pork chop or Romano chicken, sweet potato and apples, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free tropical fruit with strawberries or apricot crisp.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or sweet and sour meatballs with rice, glazed carrots, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Cheeseburger with condiments or fried catfish, seasoned tater tots, baked beans, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, beet salad, hot roll and apple crisp.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, scallop potatoes, country veggies, hot roll and fruit or mayo cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or pineapple cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing, baby carrots, corn, bread and zesty peaches.
Friday: Oven-fried fish, seasoned rice, oven-fried okra, garlic peas, hot roll and blushing pears.
Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday: Finger-lickin' chicken or beef stew, buttered corn, whole-grain roll, California-blend vegetables and fruit cocktail or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or popcorn shrimp, mixed-green salad, potatoes and gravy, seasoned carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham, green beans, yam patties, broccoli salad, cornbread and pineapple or pineapple cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or riblet, potato wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry-chip cake.
