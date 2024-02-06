All sections
FeaturesOctober 1, 2022

SEMO District Fair Open Class Award Winners

All cities are in Missouri unless mentioned. Champion junior heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson Champion heifer calf: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge Reserve champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson...

Winners of the poultry, pigeon, rabbit and guinea pig dress-up contest at the SEMO District Fair are shown with Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, are, first place, Ella Wichern of Gordonville with her Wonder Woman chicken; third place Payton Simmons of Cape Girardeau and her mermaid rabbit; and second place, Rylan Simmons of Cape Girardeau with his Minion rabbit. Not pictured are the children's rooster crowing contest was won by Bryson Gantz of Gordonville and the children's hen clucking contest was was by Kennedy Marquart of Cape Girardeau.
Winners of the poultry, pigeon, rabbit and guinea pig dress-up contest at the SEMO District Fair are shown with Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, are, first place, Ella Wichern of Gordonville with her Wonder Woman chicken; third place Payton Simmons of Cape Girardeau and her mermaid rabbit; and second place, Rylan Simmons of Cape Girardeau with his Minion rabbit. Not pictured are the children's rooster crowing contest was won by Bryson Gantz of Gordonville and the children's hen clucking contest was was by Kennedy Marquart of Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Kandy Peek

All cities are in Missouri unless mentioned.

Beef

Angus

Champion junior heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion heifer calf: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Intermediate champion heifer: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield,

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Tristen Borgfield, Daisy

Junior champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville

Senior champion heifer: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Reserve senior champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge,

Grand champion heifer: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Reserve grand champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion bull calf: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Intermediate champion bull: Paige Birk, Jackson

Reserve intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois

Junior champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Reserve junior champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler

Grand champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Charolais

Champion junior heifer calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Intermediate champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg

Junior champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg

Reserve junior champion heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Grand champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg

Reserve grand champion heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Champion bull calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Intermediate champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Junior champion bull: Seth Mueller, Altenburg

Grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Reserve grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Hereford

Grand champion cow/calf: Haleigh Ferguson, Smithton

Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Cody Cook, Marble Hill

Champion junior heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Whitney Welker, Cape Girardeau

Champion heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem

Reserve champion heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville

Intermediate champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Junior champion heifer: Mueller Polled Herefords, Perryville

Reserve junior champion heifer: Elizabeth Rone, Courtland, Mississippi

Senior champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville

Reserve senior champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem

Grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem

Reserve grand champion heifer: Mueller Polled Herefords, Perryville

Champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville

Junior champion bull: AMR Cattle, Frohna

Reserve junior champion bull: Ben Miller, Ullin, Illinois

Grand champion bull: AMR Cattle, Frohna

Reserve grand champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Perrryville

Simmental

Grand champion cow/calf: Shady Ridge Simmental, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Kole Nothdurft, Advance

Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lonne Peetz, St. Joseph

Champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph

Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Junior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted

Senior champion heifer: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater

Reserve senior champion heifer: Payton Simmons, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve grand champion heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Champion junior bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion bull calf: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge

Grand champion bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph

All Other Breeds

Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna

Champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico

Intermediate champion heifer: Zach Word, Frohna

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Frohna

Junior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Senior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Maebry Enderle, Jackson

Champion bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion bull calf: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield

Champion junior bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville

Senior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion bull: Maebry Enderle, Jackson

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Jaylie Walther, Jackson

Champion heifer calf: Ben Martin, Puxico

Reserve champion heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Intermediate champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Emma Priggel, Oran

Junior champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Reserve junior champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion senior heifer: Maebry Enderle, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Reserve grand champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville

Dairy

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood

Grand champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood

Reserve junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood,

Senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood

Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood

Grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood

Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood

Holstein

Junior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson

Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Senior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra,

Ayrshire

Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Draft horses and mules

Draft Mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar

Champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler

Reserve champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler

Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Travis Duenke, Laddonia

Champion gelding: Travis Duenke, Laddonia

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Michaela Redeker, Catawissa

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Swine

Junior champion all other breeds boar: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

Grand champion all other breeds boar: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

Junior champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Junior champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Champion market barrows carcass real time: Jacob Limbaugh, Grandin

Reserve champion market barrows carcass real time: Lydia Shinn, Jackson

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Carsyn Swain, Cape Girardeau

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Jacob Limbaugh, Grandin

Sheep

Sheep Premier Breeders

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand

Katahdins: Autumn Petzoldt, Jackson

Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown

Other wool breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand

Other meat breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand

Poultry and other small animals

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Ella Wichern, Gordonville

Sponsored by Power Electric

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Laydon Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Graham Heating & Air, Chaffee

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Travis, Brown, Jackson

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Brad Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Laydon Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin

Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Gloria Waechter, Scott City

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Brooklynn Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin

Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale

Champion goose: Hayden Walker, Oak Ridge

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Champion turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve champion turkey: Roger Yarbrough, Chaffee

Champion guinea: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Sponsored by Lee's Construction

Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion large pigeon class: Wanda Blattel, Chaffee

Sponsored by Dottie Haupt

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion

Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion

Champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand

Champion large rabbit class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson

Sponsored by Joe & Gloria Waechter

Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson

Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Champion Small Rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage & Financial

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Mark Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Matt Simmons, Marion

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Matt Simmons, Marion

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee

Grand champion hay bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardea

Horticulture

Best of show: Fruits: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester

Best of show: Vegetables: Hanna Rice, Ironton, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester

Best of show: Miscellaneous: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston

Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester

Floriculture

Best of show: Potted Plant: Sara Green, Advance

Best of show: Cut Flowers: Shirlene Hecht, Altenburg

Best of Show: Arrangement: Claire Moll, Cape Girardeau

Family & Consumer Science

Best of show - canning: Jeremy Hahs, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of show: Baking: Connie Hanner, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: Sewing: Susan Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill

Best of show hand-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Best of show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau

Best of show machine-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Photography

Best of show: Jeni Carter, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, Age 12 and under: Rebecca Stewart, Scott City

Fine Arts

Best of show: Lauren Reece, Cape Girardeau

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Daniel Bollinger, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, age 12 and under: Keagan Zschille, Cape Girardeau

2022 4-H Exhibit Hall

Best of Show Winners

Aerospace, computers and programming, electricity, energy, geospatial, small engines, welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Woodworking: Carson Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club

Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club

Agronomy: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Floriculture:Abby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Gardening, landscape design: Blake Aufdenberg 4-H Club

Beef, cat, dairy, goats, dogs, pets, horse, livestock judging, meats, poultry, rabbits, sheep, swine, veterinary science: Mia Foote, Gordonville 4-H Club

Arts & crafts 12 years and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville 4-H Club

Arts & crafts over 12 years: Kaitlyn Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing:Asher Ahrens Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing first year member: Savannah Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Crochet: Faith Buchheit, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Knitting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Photography 1: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Photography 2 or 3: Reagan Howe, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Quilting : Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Clowning, filmmaking, interior design, public speaking, theatre arts: Emma Spieler, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Cake Decorating: Keena Beussink, Advance Clovers 4-H Club

Foods: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Preservation: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Breads: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Shows

4-H Rabbits

Doe champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Buck champion: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club

Overall grand champion rabbit: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion rabbit: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club

4-H Poultry

Old Cock

Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold4-H Club

Hen

Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pullet

Champion: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club

Guineas

Champion: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pigeons

Champion: Joshua Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion poultry exhibit: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Market Goats

Light weight

Champion: Carter Bibb, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Medium weight

Champion: Miley Statler, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Heavy weight

Champion: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Grand champion market goat: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion goat: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Goat Show

Meat Goats

Champion buck: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion buck: Shaylah Walker, Southland FFA

Champion doe: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Dairy Goats Classes

Champion buck: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion doe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Reserve champion doe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

4-H Goat Showmanship

14 & over: Grady Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Under 14: Carter Bibb, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

FFA goat showmanship: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

4-H herdsman goat: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorn 4-H Club

4-H Sheep

Market Lambs

Light weight

Champion: Connor Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Grady Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Medium weight

Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville

Heavy weight

Champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Grand champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Sheep Show

Suffolk

Champion ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo

Reserve champion ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo

Champion ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo

Katahdins

Champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club

Reserve champion ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club

Champion ram: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club

Reserve champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club

All Other Breeds

Champion ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Reserve champion ram: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA

Overall grand champion female: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion female: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Overall grand champion ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Overall grand champion ram: Lori Kent Meadow Heights FFA

4-H Sheep Showmanship

14 & over: Katie McClelland South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Under 14: Emma Carlisle, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

FFA sheep showmanship: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

4-H herdsman sheep: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H & FFA Combined Dairy Show

Jersey

Junior champion female: Taylor Muench, Jackson FFA

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Senior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Holstein

Junior champion female: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge FFA

Overall champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

4-H Dairy Showmanship

Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

FFA showmanship: Taylor Muench, Jackson FFA

4-H herdsman Dairy: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

4-H Steers

Bucket calf champion: Liza McBryde, Progressive 4-H Club

Class 1

Champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Afton Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Class 2

Champion: Frankie Hendrix, Youth Beef 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ansley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Class 3

Champion: Cooper Hahs, Daisy 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Maggie, Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Class 4

Champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Tristen Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club

Class 5

Champion: Colton Kluesner, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Dakota Kranawetter, Delta 4-H Club

Class 6

Champion: Lane McBryde, Progessive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Class 7

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class 8

Champion: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kaden Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club

Class 9

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Class 10

Champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Drake Walther, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Class 11

Champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club

4-H grand champion steer: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H/FFA supreme grand champion: Lane Bollinger. Jackson FFA

4-H/FFA supreme grand champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H Rate of Gain

13 and under: Drake Walther, Pocahontas 4-H Club

14 and over: Kaden Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club

FFA Daily Rate of Gain: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge FFA

4-H Swine Barrows

Weight No. 1

Champion: Miley Harmon, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Weight No. 2

Champion: Logan Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club

Weight No. 3

Champion: Maylee Stephens, Puxico 4-H Club

Reserve Champion: Drew Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Weight No. 4

Champion: Carsyn Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Weight No. 5

Champion: Maylee Stephens, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Casen Hemby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Weight No. 6

Champion: Shane Jansen, Delta 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion: Barrow Maylee Stephens, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion barrow: Carsyn Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Swine Show

Herefords

Champion female: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion boar: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Duroc

Champion: Female Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

All Other Breeds

Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Commercial

Champion female: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Reserve champion female: Miley Harmon, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Overall grand champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve grand champion female: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Overall grand champion boar: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

4-H Swine Showmanship

8-10 year

First: Casen Hemby Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club

11-13 year

First: Logan Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Second: Gavin Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club

14 years and older

First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Kole Burger, New Hamburg 4-H Club

FFA Swine Showmanship: Katie McClelland, Southland FFA

4-H Herdsman swine: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horses, Mules and Draft Ponies

Grand champion 4-H Mini Mule: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve grand dhampion 4-H Mini Mule: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

Draft horse, pony, mule showmanship: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H Horse Show

Showmanship

Under 14 years: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

14 years and older: Carson Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Angus

Champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion bull: Lane Pohlman, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Charolais

Champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Hereford

Champion heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Reserve champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion bull: Teagan Versemann, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Champion cow/calf: Cody Cook, Delta 4-H Club

Simmental

Champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Champion bull: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge FFA

Reserve champion bull: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club

Other Beef Breeds

Champion heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion heifer: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

Champion bull: Katie Hendley, Bloomfield FFA

Reserve champion bull: Cobie Glastetter, Oran FFA

Commercial

Champion heifer: Lucas Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion heifer: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club

Champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Delta 4-H Club

Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Overall grand champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

4-H Beef Showmanship

8-10 year: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

11-13 year: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

14+ year: Bailey Brewer, Daisy 4-H Club

FFA Beef Showmanship: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

4-H Herdsman Beef Cooper: Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H Traveling herdsman: Arnsberg 4-H Dairy

FFA Market Goat

Grand champion market goat: Annabelle Carlisle, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve grand champion market goat: Phoebe Jenkins, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Market Lamb

Grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville

Reserve grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Market Barrow

Grand champion market barrow: Jacob Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA

Reserve grand champion market barrow: Taylor Nothdurft, Oak Ridge FFA

FFA Beef

Grand champion steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion steer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Swine Carcass Judging Contest

1st: Kayleigh Holman, Kelly-Benton FFA

2nd: Dylan Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA

4-H/FFA Tractor Rodeo

1st: Austin Bodenstein, Jackson FFA

2nd: Matthew Yamnitz, Meadow Heights FFA

3rd: Jaykob Kucera, Jackson FFA

4-H/FFA Public Speaking

1st: Taylor Nothdurft, Oak Ridge FFA

2nd: Abigail Haley, Saxony Lutheran FFA

3rd: Scarlett Gonz, Ste. Genevieve FFA

FFA Herdsman: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Youth in Ag award

FFA: Ty Bollinger, Jackson FFA

4-H: Chaney Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

FFA Ag Mechanics

Grand champion metal project: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA

Reserve grand champion metal project: Hunter Mayfield, Meadow Heights FFA

Community
Stay away from this

