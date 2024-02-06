SEMO District Fair Open Class Award Winners

All cities are in Missouri unless mentioned.
Champion junior heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion heifer calf: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Intermediate champion heifer: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield,
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Tristen Borgfield, Daisy
Junior champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville
Senior champion heifer: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Reserve senior champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge,
Grand champion heifer: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Reserve grand champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Intermediate champion bull: Paige Birk, Jackson
Reserve intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois
Junior champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Reserve junior champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler
Grand champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion junior heifer calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Intermediate champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg
Junior champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg
Reserve junior champion heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Grand champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg
Reserve grand champion heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Champion bull calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Intermediate champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Junior champion bull: Seth Mueller, Altenburg
Grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Reserve grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Grand champion cow/calf: Haleigh Ferguson, Smithton
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Cody Cook, Marble Hill
Champion junior heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Whitney Welker, Cape Girardeau
Champion heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem
Reserve champion heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville
Intermediate champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Junior champion heifer: Mueller Polled Herefords, Perryville
Reserve junior champion heifer: Elizabeth Rone, Courtland, Mississippi
Senior champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville
Reserve senior champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem
Grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem
Reserve grand champion heifer: Mueller Polled Herefords, Perryville
Champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville
Junior champion bull: AMR Cattle, Frohna
Reserve junior champion bull: Ben Miller, Ullin, Illinois
Grand champion bull: AMR Cattle, Frohna
Reserve grand champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Perrryville
Grand champion cow/calf: Shady Ridge Simmental, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Kole Nothdurft, Advance
Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lonne Peetz, St. Joseph
Champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph
Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Junior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted
Senior champion heifer: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater
Reserve senior champion heifer: Payton Simmons, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve grand champion heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Champion junior bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion bull calf: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge
Grand champion bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph
Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna
Champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico
Intermediate champion heifer: Zach Word, Frohna
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Frohna
Junior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Senior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Champion junior bull calf: Maebry Enderle, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion bull calf: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield
Champion junior bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville
Senior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion bull: Maebry Enderle, Jackson
Grand champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Jaylie Walther, Jackson
Champion heifer calf: Ben Martin, Puxico
Reserve champion heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Intermediate champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Emma Priggel, Oran
Junior champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Reserve junior champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion senior heifer: Maebry Enderle, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Reserve grand champion heifer: Mark Wessell, Gordonville
Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood
Grand champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood
Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood
Reserve junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood,
Senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood
Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood
Grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood
Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood
Junior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson
Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson
Junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Senior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra,
Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar
Champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler
Reserve champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler
Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion mare: Travis Duenke, Laddonia
Champion gelding: Travis Duenke, Laddonia
Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Michaela Redeker, Catawissa
Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Junior champion all other breeds boar: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville
Grand champion all other breeds boar: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville
Junior champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Junior champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Champion market barrows carcass real time: Jacob Limbaugh, Grandin
Reserve champion market barrows carcass real time: Lydia Shinn, Jackson
Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Carsyn Swain, Cape Girardeau
Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Jacob Limbaugh, Grandin
Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand
Katahdins: Autumn Petzoldt, Jackson
Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown
Other wool breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand
Other meat breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Ella Wichern, Gordonville
Sponsored by Power Electric
Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Paige Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Laydon Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Graham Heating & Air, Chaffee
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Travis, Brown, Jackson
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Brad Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Laydon Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin
Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Gloria Waechter, Scott City
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Brooklynn Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin
Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale
Champion goose: Hayden Walker, Oak Ridge
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge
Champion turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Reserve champion turkey: Roger Yarbrough, Chaffee
Champion guinea: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge
Sponsored by Lee's Construction
Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Champion large pigeon class: Wanda Blattel, Chaffee
Sponsored by Dottie Haupt
Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Miles Diesel
Reserve champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion
Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion
Champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand
Champion large rabbit class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson
Sponsored by Joe & Gloria Waechter
Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson
Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville
Champion Small Rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville
Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage & Financial
Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Mark Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Matt Simmons, Marion
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Matt Simmons, Marion
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee
Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee
Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee
Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee
Grand champion hay bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardea
Best of show: Fruits: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester
Best of show: Vegetables: Hanna Rice, Ironton, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester
Best of show: Miscellaneous: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston
Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester
Best of show: Potted Plant: Sara Green, Advance
Best of show: Cut Flowers: Shirlene Hecht, Altenburg
Best of Show: Arrangement: Claire Moll, Cape Girardeau
Best of show - canning: Jeremy Hahs, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.
Best of show: Baking: Connie Hanner, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Sewing: Susan Ahrens, Jackson
Best of show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill
Best of show hand-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Best of show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau
Best of show machine-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Best of show: Jeni Carter, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, Age 12 and under: Rebecca Stewart, Scott City
Best of show: Lauren Reece, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Daniel Bollinger, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, age 12 and under: Keagan Zschille, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show Winners
Aerospace, computers and programming, electricity, energy, geospatial, small engines, welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Woodworking: Carson Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club
Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club
Agronomy: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Floriculture:Abby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Gardening, landscape design: Blake Aufdenberg 4-H Club
Beef, cat, dairy, goats, dogs, pets, horse, livestock judging, meats, poultry, rabbits, sheep, swine, veterinary science: Mia Foote, Gordonville 4-H Club
Arts & crafts 12 years and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville 4-H Club
Arts & crafts over 12 years: Kaitlyn Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing:Asher Ahrens Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing first year member: Savannah Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Crochet: Faith Buchheit, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Knitting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Photography 1: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Photography 2 or 3: Reagan Howe, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Quilting : Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Clowning, filmmaking, interior design, public speaking, theatre arts: Emma Spieler, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Cake Decorating: Keena Beussink, Advance Clovers 4-H Club
Foods: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Preservation: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Breads: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Doe champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Buck champion: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club
Overall grand champion rabbit: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion rabbit: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club
Old Cock
Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold4-H Club
Hen
Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Pullet
Champion: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club
Guineas
Champion: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Pigeons
Champion: Joshua Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion poultry exhibit: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
4-H Market Goats
Light weight
Champion: Carter Bibb, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Medium weight
Champion: Miley Statler, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Heavy weight
Champion: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Grand champion market goat: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion goat: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Combined Goat Show
Meat Goats
Champion buck: Bryce Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion buck: Shaylah Walker, Southland FFA
Champion doe: Drew Schmidt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Dairy Goats Classes
Champion buck: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion doe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Reserve champion doe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
4-H Goat Showmanship
14 & over: Grady Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Under 14: Carter Bibb, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
FFA goat showmanship: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
4-H herdsman goat: Dresdon Donze, Farrar Hawthorn 4-H Club
4-H Sheep
Market Lambs
Light weight
Champion: Connor Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Grady Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Medium weight
Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville
Heavy weight
Champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Grand champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Combined Sheep Show
Suffolk
Champion ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo
Reserve champion ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo
Champion ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo
Katahdins
Champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club
Reserve champion ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club
Champion ram: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club
Reserve champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne, 4-H Club
All Other Breeds
Champion ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Reserve champion ram: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA
Overall grand champion female: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion female: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Overall grand champion ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Overall grand champion ram: Lori Kent Meadow Heights FFA
4-H Sheep Showmanship
14 & over: Katie McClelland South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Under 14: Emma Carlisle, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
FFA sheep showmanship: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
4-H herdsman sheep: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club
4-H & FFA Combined Dairy Show
Jersey
Junior champion female: Taylor Muench, Jackson FFA
Brown Swiss
Junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Senior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Holstein
Junior champion female: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge FFA
Overall champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
4-H Dairy Showmanship
Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
FFA showmanship: Taylor Muench, Jackson FFA
4-H herdsman Dairy: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
4-H Steers
Bucket calf champion: Liza McBryde, Progressive 4-H Club
Class 1
Champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Afton Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Class 2
Champion: Frankie Hendrix, Youth Beef 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ansley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Class 3
Champion: Cooper Hahs, Daisy 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Maggie, Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Class 4
Champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Tristen Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club
Class 5
Champion: Colton Kluesner, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Dakota Kranawetter, Delta 4-H Club
Class 6
Champion: Lane McBryde, Progessive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Class 7
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Class 8
Champion: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kaden Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club
Class 9
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Class 10
Champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Drake Walther, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Class 11
Champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club
4-H grand champion steer: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
4-H/FFA supreme grand champion: Lane Bollinger. Jackson FFA
4-H/FFA supreme grand champion: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
4-H Rate of Gain
13 and under: Drake Walther, Pocahontas 4-H Club
14 and over: Kaden Borgfield, Daisy 4-H Club
FFA Daily Rate of Gain: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge FFA
4-H Swine Barrows
Weight No. 1
Champion: Miley Harmon, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Weight No. 2
Champion: Logan Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club
Weight No. 3
Champion: Maylee Stephens, Puxico 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Drew Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Weight No. 4
Champion: Carsyn Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Weight No. 5
Champion: Maylee Stephens, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Casen Hemby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Weight No. 6
Champion: Shane Jansen, Delta 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion: Barrow Maylee Stephens, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion barrow: Carsyn Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Combined Swine Show
Herefords
Champion female: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion boar: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Duroc
Champion: Female Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
All Other Breeds
Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Commercial
Champion female: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Reserve champion female: Miley Harmon, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Overall grand champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve grand champion female: Caleb Wagner, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Overall grand champion boar: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
4-H Swine Showmanship
8-10 year
First: Casen Hemby Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club
11-13 year
First: Logan Crisel, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Second: Gavin Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club
14 years and older
First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Kole Burger, New Hamburg 4-H Club
FFA Swine Showmanship: Katie McClelland, Southland FFA
4-H Herdsman swine: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
4-H Draft Horses, Mules and Draft Ponies
Grand champion 4-H Mini Mule: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve grand dhampion 4-H Mini Mule: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Draft horse, pony, mule showmanship: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
4-H Horse Show
Showmanship
Under 14 years: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
14 years and older: Carson Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show
Angus
Champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion bull: Lane Pohlman, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Charolais
Champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Hereford
Champion heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Reserve champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion bull: Teagan Versemann, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion cow/calf: Cody Cook, Delta 4-H Club
Simmental
Champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Champion bull: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge FFA
Reserve champion bull: Payton Simmons, Tilsit 4-H Club
Other Beef Breeds
Champion heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion heifer: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
Champion bull: Katie Hendley, Bloomfield FFA
Reserve champion bull: Cobie Glastetter, Oran FFA
Commercial
Champion heifer: Lucas Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion heifer: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Delta 4-H Club
Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Overall grand champion bull: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
4-H Beef Showmanship
8-10 year: Cooper Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
11-13 year: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
14+ year: Bailey Brewer, Daisy 4-H Club
FFA Beef Showmanship: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
4-H Herdsman Beef Cooper: Schabbing, Gordonville 4-H Club
4-H Traveling herdsman: Arnsberg 4-H Dairy
FFA Market Goat
Grand champion market goat: Annabelle Carlisle, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market goat: Phoebe Jenkins, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA Market Lamb
Grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA Market Barrow
Grand champion market barrow: Jacob Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA
Reserve grand champion market barrow: Taylor Nothdurft, Oak Ridge FFA
Grand champion steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion steer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson FFA
1st: Kayleigh Holman, Kelly-Benton FFA
2nd: Dylan Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA
1st: Austin Bodenstein, Jackson FFA
2nd: Matthew Yamnitz, Meadow Heights FFA
3rd: Jaykob Kucera, Jackson FFA
1st: Taylor Nothdurft, Oak Ridge FFA
2nd: Abigail Haley, Saxony Lutheran FFA
3rd: Scarlett Gonz, Ste. Genevieve FFA
FFA Herdsman: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
FFA: Ty Bollinger, Jackson FFA
4-H: Chaney Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Grand champion metal project: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA
Reserve grand champion metal project: Hunter Mayfield, Meadow Heights FFA
