SEMO District Fair Open Class Award Winners

Winners of the poultry, pigeon, rabbit and guinea pig dress-up contest at the SEMO District Fair are shown with Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, are, first place, Ella Wichern of Gordonville with her Wonder Woman chicken; third place Payton Simmons of Cape Girardeau and her mermaid rabbit; and second place, Rylan Simmons of Cape Girardeau with his Minion rabbit. Not pictured are the children's rooster crowing contest was won by Bryson Gantz of Gordonville and the children's hen clucking contest was was by Kennedy Marquart of Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Kandy Peek