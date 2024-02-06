There's a lot of home decorating advice out there on how to create the perfect kitchen. But what goes into designing a truly great dining room?

As the holiday entertaining season approaches, it's worth re-examining the dining area. In homes that have formal dining rooms, they often serve double-duty as homework headquarters, libraries or home offices. These rooms are a decorating challenge, especially if they're directly in view of the front door.

Here, three interior design experts offer ideas on designing dining rooms that mix serious style with smooth function, and encourage holiday guests to linger over a memorable meal.

It's about the chairs

We notice dramatic dining tables and beautiful tableware. But if the goal is to have long, lovely meals, comfortable chairs are vital.

This undated photo provided by designer Abbe Fenimore shows a dining room designed Fenimore. It's become common for dining spaces to have multiple uses, as shown in this photo of a dining room designed by Fenimore, founder of the Dallas-based design firm Studio Ten 25, which includes space for a home office. Melanie Johnson/Abbe Fenimore ~ Associated Press

High-end custom dining chairs can be expensive, says Los Angeles interior designer Betsy Burnham. Prices can easily climb above $800 per chair even before you choose upholstery fabric. But they are made for comfort and meant to last a lifetime.

Some homeowners opt for less expensive chairs from online sites like Overstock.com, and customize them with better fabrics. This can achieve a great look. But for comfort, Burnham recommends trying out dining chairs in person. Visit stores and showrooms, she says, and ask yourself: Is someone going to want to sit here for three or four hours and enjoy a great meal in my home?

"You want them to want to linger," she says.

Comfort means different things to different people, of course.

"My least favorite thing is sitting down in a metal dining chair," says interior designer Jaclyn Joslin, founder of the retail store Coveted Home in Kansas City. "It's always cold and hard."

This undated photo provided by designer Abbe Fenimore shows a dining room designed Fenimore. Comfort is just as important as beauty when choosing dining room seating, says Fenimore, founder of the design firm Studio Ten 25, who chose sleek but softly padded chairs for the dining room shown here. (Melanie Johnson/Abbe Fenimore via AP)

You can also get creative with seating. Joslin has an upholstered loveseat along one side of her dining table, and she says that's perfect at the holidays: "You can pile the kids on there."

And consider adding seating for other purposes, like reading, if the room is large enough. In the Midwest, Joslin says, many homes have a large dining room and also plenty of dining space in the kitchen. So she encourages clients to add a few larger, upholstered chairs to give the dining room a second identity.