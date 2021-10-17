Scrap KofC 10-17-21

Submitted by Marcus Schaefer Marcus Schaefer, right, presents Dean Houseman a certificate from Knights of Columbus No. 6420 in Scott City for participating in the Council Family Day on Sept. 19 at the Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Paul Salmon and Houseman started Cape Copters in 2012 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as a dealer, service center and flight school for Robinson Helicopters. Since then they have trained hundreds of students, may of who have gone on to pursue professional flying jobs.