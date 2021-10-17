All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 16, 2021

Scrap KofC 10-17-21

Submitted by Marcus Schaefer Marcus Schaefer, right, presents Dean Houseman a certificate from Knights of Columbus No. 6420 in Scott City for participating in the Council Family Day on Sept. 19 at the Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Paul Salmon and Houseman started Cape Copters in 2012 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as a dealer, service center and flight school for Robinson Helicopters. Since then they have trained hundreds of students, may of who have gone on to pursue professional flying jobs.

story image illustation

Submitted by Marcus Schaefer

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marcus Schaefer, right, presents Dean Houseman a certificate from Knights of Columbus No. 6420 in Scott City for participating in the Council Family Day on Sept. 19 at the Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Paul Salmon and Houseman started Cape Copters in 2012 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as a dealer, service center and flight school for Robinson Helicopters. Since then they have trained hundreds of students, may of who have gone on to pursue professional flying jobs.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy