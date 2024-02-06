Scholarships awarded

The Jackson Knights of Columbus presented scholarships to area graduating seniors. Pictured here are this year's scholarship recipients. Recipients are Mollie Jennings, daughter of Roy and Lisa Jennings, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Katie Mueller, daughter of Jeff and Stephanie Mueller, graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School; Destinee Monighan, daughter of Sean and Shonda Monighan, graduate of Jackson High School; Kolby Wren, son of Shawn and Dana Wren, graduate of Jackson High School; Chloe Hamilton, daughter of Jennifer Craiglow and Craig Friese, draduate of Oak Ridge High School; and Amy Eftink, daughter of Terry and Michelle Eftink, graduate of Notre Dame High School
Also, the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary presented a scholarship to Ella Outman, daughter of Kris and Stacey Outman, graduate of Jackson High School. The Ladies' Auxiliary are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the area high schools to help further the education of students. Pictured here is this year's scholarship recipient. Pictured with the graduate are Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary Vice President Ruth Ann Dickerson (far left) and President Donna Wikel (far Right) and the Scholarship recipient is Ella Outman, Daughter of Kris and Stacey Outman, Graduate of Jackson High School
The Jackson Knights of Columbus are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the four area high schools to help further the education of students.
