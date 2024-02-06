Scholarships awarded

Also, the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary presented a scholarship to Ella Outman, daughter of Kris and Stacey Outman, graduate of Jackson High School. The Ladies' Auxiliary are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the area high schools to help further the education of students. Pictured here is this year's scholarship recipient. Pictured with the graduate are Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary Vice President Ruth Ann Dickerson (far left) and President Donna Wikel (far Right) and the Scholarship recipient is Ella Outman, Daughter of Kris and Stacey Outman, Graduate of Jackson High School

The Jackson Knights of Columbus are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the four area high schools to help further the education of students.