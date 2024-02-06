Sally forth to a very salad Fourth

With the Independence Day holiday upon us, I am thinking about a side salad to go alongside our grilled meats for the holiday buffet. I quickly thumbed through a couple of cookbooks and found several recipes that I had not made in a very long time.

Some of my community cookbooks have not been opened in a while, so I blew off the dust and cracked open the book to find several recipes that I had loved a long time ago.

As you plan your holiday menu, you might include an older salad recipe to your buffet or try more than one.

Have a fun holiday and enjoy cool, refreshing salads on the side.

Spinach Salad

For the salad:

Fresh baby spinach

Hard boiled eggs, coarse chopped or sliced

Bacon, fried crisp and chopped

Sunflower seeds

Cashews

Shards of Parmesan cheese

For the warm dressing:

1/2 package Ranch style dressing mix

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/3 cup vinegar

1 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 small onion or shallot, finely chopped

For the salad dressing, combine those ingredients together in a small saucepan or skillet. Heat through until warm and sugar is dissolved. Don't boil or overheat too much.

For the salad, combine those ingredients together in a large bowl in the amounts you desire, by adding or taking away ingredients as you choose.

When ready to serve, gently pour desired amount of warmed dressing over salad and serve immediately.

Family Tuna Grape Salad

My grandmother used to make tuna grape salad when we would be together, and even still today, my sister Barb makes it for several gathering s a year. It is quick and simple to put together, and the combination seems rather odd, but it works and is so good. Of course, like with many foods, it is emotional eating for us as we recall enjoying this at many family gatherings.

Green seedless grapes, washed and pulled from the stem

Canned tuna, drained

Pecan pieces or small halves

Miracle Whip salad dressing

This is one of those where it is hard to give exact measurements because everyone may like it a little different. I prefer there to be light coating of Miracle Whip and not too overdone. The ratio of grapes to tuna is totally up to you.

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Serve as soon as you make this or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Super-Simple Shrimp Salad

1 package small shell pasta

1 package cooked frozen tiny salad shrimp, thawed

1 can (or 2) cans tiny shrimp, drained

Miracle Whip salad dressing

Dash cayenne pepper, to taste (remember, you can always add more)

Cook pasta according to package directions, to just al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Place in a large bowl.

Add thawed shrimp and drained canned shrimp.

Add Miracle Whip just until all is coated and not too soupy and a good dash of cayenne pepper. Adjust the cayenne pepper to your taste.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

The Good Salad

This salad sounds so simple, but can be so good. You can use iceberg lettuce or a nicer green as you desire. The amount of ingredients does not matter, you can add or adjust amounts to your personal liking.

Lettuce, chopped or torn into bite-sized pieces

Green peas, thawed

Cauliflower florets, chopped small

Bacon, fried crisp and chopped

White dressing:

1 1/2 cups Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar

Salt and pepper

Make salad dressing by combining those ingredients together and mixing well. Refrigerate until ready to serve the salad.

To make the salad, combine the lettuce, thawed green peas, cauliflower pieces and bacon together in a bowl large enough to toss with the dressing.

At serving time, gently toss with some of the dressing adding just enough until there is a light coating holding everything together.

Serve immediately.

Lexie's Favorite Salad

Butter head lettuce, torn into small pieces

Romaine lettuce, torn into small pieces

1 package dry cheese filled tortellini, cooked, rinsed and chilled

Crisp cooked bacon pieces, crumbled

Green onion tops, sliced

Dried cranberries

Toasted pecans

Shredded or shaved parmesan cheese

Grape tomatoes

Poppy seed dressing, select a good quality dressing

This is a "toss together as you like it" salad. Use more or less of what you like. Be careful not to over dress the salad just before serving.

Cherry Poppy Seed Pasta Salad

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound package bowtie pasta, regular size or mini

In a large pan, bring water, salt, and vegetable oil to a boil. Add bow tie pasta and boil for 9 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

5 ounces dried cherries

1 bunch green onions, green part chopped

1 cup roasted salted pecans or candied glazed pecans

Dressing:

1 1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/4 cup Briannas Poppy Seed Dressing

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Reserve about 1/4 cup of dressing and pour the rest over the other ingredients. Cover and chill overnight. When ready to serve, toss with the remaining dressing and add 1 cup chopped roasted and salted pecans, or glazed pecans and green onions.