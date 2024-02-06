Sally forth to a very salad Fourth

With the Independence Day holiday upon us, I am thinking about a side salad to go alongside our grilled meats for the holiday buffet. I quickly thumbed through a couple of cookbooks and found several recipes that I had not made in a very long time.
Some of my community cookbooks have not been opened in a while, so I blew off the dust and cracked open the book to find several recipes that I had loved a long time ago.
As you plan your holiday menu, you might include an older salad recipe to your buffet or try more than one.
Have a fun holiday and enjoy cool, refreshing salads on the side.
For the salad:
For the warm dressing:
For the salad dressing, combine those ingredients together in a small saucepan or skillet. Heat through until warm and sugar is dissolved. Don't boil or overheat too much.
For the salad, combine those ingredients together in a large bowl in the amounts you desire, by adding or taking away ingredients as you choose.
When ready to serve, gently pour desired amount of warmed dressing over salad and serve immediately.
My grandmother used to make tuna grape salad when we would be together, and even still today, my sister Barb makes it for several gathering s a year. It is quick and simple to put together, and the combination seems rather odd, but it works and is so good. Of course, like with many foods, it is emotional eating for us as we recall enjoying this at many family gatherings.
This is one of those where it is hard to give exact measurements because everyone may like it a little different. I prefer there to be light coating of Miracle Whip and not too overdone. The ratio of grapes to tuna is totally up to you.
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Serve as soon as you make this or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Cook pasta according to package directions, to just al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Place in a large bowl.
Add thawed shrimp and drained canned shrimp.
Add Miracle Whip just until all is coated and not too soupy and a good dash of cayenne pepper. Adjust the cayenne pepper to your taste.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
This salad sounds so simple, but can be so good. You can use iceberg lettuce or a nicer green as you desire. The amount of ingredients does not matter, you can add or adjust amounts to your personal liking.
Make salad dressing by combining those ingredients together and mixing well. Refrigerate until ready to serve the salad.
To make the salad, combine the lettuce, thawed green peas, cauliflower pieces and bacon together in a bowl large enough to toss with the dressing.
At serving time, gently toss with some of the dressing adding just enough until there is a light coating holding everything together.
Serve immediately.
This is a "toss together as you like it" salad. Use more or less of what you like. Be careful not to over dress the salad just before serving.
In a large pan, bring water, salt, and vegetable oil to a boil. Add bow tie pasta and boil for 9 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.
Dressing:
Reserve about 1/4 cup of dressing and pour the rest over the other ingredients. Cover and chill overnight. When ready to serve, toss with the remaining dressing and add 1 cup chopped roasted and salted pecans, or glazed pecans and green onions.
Garnish with green onions, cherries and pecans.
Salad:
Dressing:
Mix all dressing ingredients together in a canning jar with tight fitting lid. Shake before applying. dressing to salad.
Cook almonds and 4 teaspoons of sugar over low heat in heavy saucepan, stirring constantly until sugar is melted and almonds are coated. Cool on waxed paper and break apart.
Tear lettuce and romaine into bite-sized pieces, about 4 cups. Add celery and onion. Add oranges to lettuce mix. Top all with caramelized onions and dressing. Mix well.
In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, zucchini, carrot and onion. Set aside.
In a 4-cup microwave-safe measuring cup, mix sugar, oil, vinegar, celery seed and pepper. Microwave on High for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, or until boiling. Pour over vegetables, toss to coat. Serve.
For the salad:
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl.
Combine dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight -fitting lid and shake to combine.
When ready to serve, shake dressing again and add just enough to your taste adn todd gently to combine.
Dressing:
For the salad:
Combine vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and olive oil. Whisk together. Pour over salad of red cabbage, apple and pecans. Chill 2 to 3 hours before serving.
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Prepare a bowl of ice water. In a medium pot of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes just until the skins loosen, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to the ice water to cool. Drain and peel the tomatoes, pat dry and halve crosswise.
Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, on a nonstick baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Sprinkle with the chopped thyme and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 2 1/2 hours, or until the tomatoes are very tender and slightly shrunken. Transfer the tomatoes to a plate and let cool.
Meanwhile, spread the brioche cubes on a small baking sheet and toast for about 15 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Let the croutons cool.
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, crÃ¨me fraÃ®che and buttermilk until smooth. Add the lemon juice, parsley, mint and 1 tablespoon of the chives and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until chilled.
In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and slightly crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.
Put each iceberg wedge on a plate, add a tomato half and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Scatter the croutons and bacon on top. Garnish with the remaining 2 tablespoons of chives and serve, passing the buttermilk dressing at the table.
For the dressing:
Place the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. For dressing, place vinegar, basil, honey, salt and pepper in blender. While processing, gradually add oil in a steady stream. Pour over peach mixture; gently toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Garnish with additional basil.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
