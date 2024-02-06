Salads are for springtime -- so enjoy them now

Spring is the perfect time to enjoy some new, fresh salad recipes. To help with that, I went looking for some recipes to try as the weather turns warmer and the days are longer. Before long we will be able to enjoy more garden fresh fruits and vegetables, but how blessed we are that we have these readily available to us almost year round.

I've chosen a variety of recipes to pass along using different proteins and ingredients. So, chill your favorite salad bowl and get ready to eat some delightfully fresh salads!

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Smashed Potatoes and Mushrooms

1 package steamable red potatoes, cooked according to package instructions and cooled slightly

4 eggs

12 shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cups baby spinach

2 cups baby arugula

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

Cook the potatoes according to package instructions and cooled slightly. Smash potatoes using a potato masher and set aside.

In a small pot, pour in about 3 inches of cold water. Gently place four eggs in the water and turn heat on to medium. When the water starts to boil, turn heat off, cover and set a timer for six minutes. When timer rings, drain off boiling water, fill the pot with ice and add water. Allow the eggs to completely cool, crack the shell carefully, peel, cut in half lengthwise and set aside.

In a non-stick skillet over medium high heat, add oil and heat until rippling. Place shrimp in skillet and cook for 30 to 45 seconds on each side. The shrimp are cooked when they turn red. Remove from the skillet and allow to cool.

Make the dressing by combining all ingredients in a medium size bowl.

Assemble the salad. In four bowls, arrange 1 cup of baby spinach on one side and 1/2 cup of arugula on the other side. Drizzle dressing on top of greens. Top each bowl with a generous portion of smashed potatoes, one egg, three shrimp, a handful of diced mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and avocado slices. Serve.

Source: icl.coop/shrimp-cobb-salad-with-smashed-potatoes-and-mushrooms/

Chinese Chicken Salad with Golden Potatoes and Shiitake Mushrooms

1 package steamable golden potatoes, cooked according to package directions

6 to 8 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced into strips

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 large chicken breasts or 4 small chicken breasts

4 cups Napa cabbage, shredded

2 cups baby arugula

1/2 cup green onions, minced

4 tablespoons sesame seeds

Store-bought Asian-style dressing

Cilantro and sesame seeds for garnish

Cut cooled potatoes into quarters and set aside.

In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and sliced shiitakes. Season with pinch of salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are golden brown, about five minutes. Remove skillet from heat and allow mushrooms to cool completely.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, add remaining oil and heat until rippling. Add chicken breasts and cook for five minutes, turn over and cook another five minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Remove chicken from skillet, allow to cool slightly, cut into strips.

In a large mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together except dressing. Dress to taste. Divide portions evenly onto four plates and garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds.

Source: icl.coop/chinese-chicken-salad-with-golden-potatoes-and-shiitake-mushrooms/

Panera Fuji Apple Salad

You can make a copycat Panera fuji apple salad with chicken at home with this easy, similar recipe.

Salad:

2 boneless skinless chicken breast

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 cups romaine lettuce

2 cups baby arugula

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups apple chips

1 cup toasted pecans

1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

Fuji Apple Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons fuji apple juice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

Season chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place chicken inside the oven and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through (internal temp is 165 degrees). When done, allow the chicken to cool slightly before cutting it into thin strips.

While the chicken cools, prepare the dressing. Add all of the dressing ingredients to a food processor and mix until fully combined. Pour the dressing into a container.

Add romaine lettuce and arugula to a large mixing bowl. Top with sliced chicken and the remaining salad ingredients. Toss well and add the dressing before serving.

Recipe Tips: If you can't find fuji apple juice for the dressing, use regular apple juice.

Source: copykat.com/panera-fuji-apple-salad/?fbclid=IwAR30RcEEpGB-nVSWg_fI7RWtgbzUps0-phHxUnxneOQAUv78duxotN1FuHo#recipe

Chopped Salad with Oranges and Candied Pecans

This salad is packed with oranges, grapes, candied pecans, mozzerella and served with an orange lemon vinaigrette.

8 cups mixed greens

1 head of iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 cup grapes, halved

3 oranges, sectioned and pith removed

1 cup mozzarella small balls

1 cup kiwi, peeled and sliced

1 cup strawberries, sliced

1 cup candied pecans

1 cup red onion, chopped

Orange Lemon Vinaigrette

In a large serving bowl, mix the mixed greens and iceberg lettuce and use as the base for the other ingredients. Arrange grapes, oranges, mozzarella balls, kiwi, candied pecans and red onion over the greens. Serve the salad with Orange Lemon Vinaigrette.

Note: Feel free to substitute seasonal fruits and vegetables in this recipe.

Source: stacylynharris.com/chopped-salad-with-oranges-and-candied-pecans/

Orange Lemon Vinaigrette

This dressing is sweet yet tangy with a slight fresh orange taste.

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1 pinch Kosher salt

1/4 cup good olive oil

In a small bowl add 1/2 cup each of lemon and orange juice, 1 tablespoon mustard, 2 teaspoons honey, and a pinch of salt. Mix well. While continuing to whisk the mixture, pour 1/4 cup of olive oil in a slow stream.

Serve over your favorite greens or salad or add to chicken and warm vegetables.

Source: stacylynharris.com/citrus-vinaigrette-with-orange-and-lemon/

BLT Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing

8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Croutons, optional

Ranch dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon dill weed

In a jar, mix together all dressing ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use.

To assemble salad, divide lettuce between four plates.

Add 1/2 cup grape tomatoes to each salad and sprinkle each with two pieces of chopped bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Drizzle with dressing, add croutons, and serve.

Source: icl.coop/blt-salad-with-homemade-ranch-dressing/

Strawberry Avocado Salad with Poppyseed Dressing

Strawberry Avocado Salad is a little twist on an original recipe and gets you a kicked up amazing new version of a salad everyone loves!

6 cups baby kale prewashed kind

2 cups sliced strawberries

1 ripe avocado, sliced

For The Dressing-

4 slices bacon

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

Salt & pepper to taste

Place kale, strawberries and avocado into a large bowl and set aside.

For the dressing, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan and drain bacon on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces and whisk together with remaining ingredients. Drizzle over salad and serve.

Source: laurenslatest.com/strawberry-avocado-kale-salad-with-bacon-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR2PoiyqLjpHWxOXsjZ8eVZgDVU1A0ChPchJnjgmU5k4gKNthsFAniB9Shg

Red Raspberry Spinach Salad

Dressing:

1/2 cup raspberry jam

1/2 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salad:

5 ounces baby spinach, chopped

1 romaine heart, chopped

1 cup red grapes, halved

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 pear, sliced

4 ounces fresh raspberries

2.5 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup shelled pistachios, chopped

Make the dressing: Combine the jam and the vinegar in a blender and pulse until combined. With the blender running, stream in the vegetable oil. Alternately, combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until completely combined.

Make the salad: Combine the spinach, romaine, grapes, cranberries, pear and raspberries in a large bowl and toss to combine. Sprinkle the blue cheese and pistachios on top. Serve with the raspberry vinaigrette.

Source: tasteandtellblog.com/this-salad-needs-your-help/#tasty-recipes-32278

Cornbread Salad

This salad is made many different ways, and this is just one version. You may choose to mix 1 package of dry Ranch salad dressing mix into the Miracle Whip before spreading over the salad ingredients.

3 cups baked cornbread, crumbled into chunks

1 cup cauliflower, finely chopped

1 cup broccoli, finely chopped

1 cup carrots, shredded

1 cup mild onion, finely chopped

1-1/2 cups Miracle Whip salad dressing

2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup cooked bacon, crumbled

Bake cornbread and let cool, then crumble in bottom of a deep cake pan.

Spread cauliflower, broccoli and carrots over cornbread.

Spread with onion and tomatoes.

Top with Miracle Whip and spread to seal edges. Sprinkle with bacon.

Store in refrigerator until time to serve. Mix small amounts for each serving.

Source: icl.coop/cornbread-salad/