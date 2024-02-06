Salads are for springtime -- so enjoy them now

Spring is the perfect time to enjoy some new, fresh salad recipes. To help with that, I went looking for some recipes to try as the weather turns warmer and the days are longer. Before long we will be able to enjoy more garden fresh fruits and vegetables, but how blessed we are that we have these readily available to us almost year round.
I've chosen a variety of recipes to pass along using different proteins and ingredients. So, chill your favorite salad bowl and get ready to eat some delightfully fresh salads!
Cook the potatoes according to package instructions and cooled slightly. Smash potatoes using a potato masher and set aside.
In a small pot, pour in about 3 inches of cold water. Gently place four eggs in the water and turn heat on to medium. When the water starts to boil, turn heat off, cover and set a timer for six minutes. When timer rings, drain off boiling water, fill the pot with ice and add water. Allow the eggs to completely cool, crack the shell carefully, peel, cut in half lengthwise and set aside.
In a non-stick skillet over medium high heat, add oil and heat until rippling. Place shrimp in skillet and cook for 30 to 45 seconds on each side. The shrimp are cooked when they turn red. Remove from the skillet and allow to cool.
Make the dressing by combining all ingredients in a medium size bowl.
Assemble the salad. In four bowls, arrange 1 cup of baby spinach on one side and 1/2 cup of arugula on the other side. Drizzle dressing on top of greens. Top each bowl with a generous portion of smashed potatoes, one egg, three shrimp, a handful of diced mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and avocado slices. Serve.
Source: icl.coop/shrimp-cobb-salad-with-smashed-potatoes-and-mushrooms/
Cut cooled potatoes into quarters and set aside.
In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and sliced shiitakes. Season with pinch of salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are golden brown, about five minutes. Remove skillet from heat and allow mushrooms to cool completely.
In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, add remaining oil and heat until rippling. Add chicken breasts and cook for five minutes, turn over and cook another five minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Remove chicken from skillet, allow to cool slightly, cut into strips.
In a large mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together except dressing. Dress to taste. Divide portions evenly onto four plates and garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds.
Source: icl.coop/chinese-chicken-salad-with-golden-potatoes-and-shiitake-mushrooms/
You can make a copycat Panera fuji apple salad with chicken at home with this easy, similar recipe.
Salad:
Fuji Apple Dressing:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
Season chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place chicken inside the oven and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through (internal temp is 165 degrees). When done, allow the chicken to cool slightly before cutting it into thin strips.
While the chicken cools, prepare the dressing. Add all of the dressing ingredients to a food processor and mix until fully combined. Pour the dressing into a container.
Add romaine lettuce and arugula to a large mixing bowl. Top with sliced chicken and the remaining salad ingredients. Toss well and add the dressing before serving.
Recipe Tips: If you can't find fuji apple juice for the dressing, use regular apple juice.
Source: copykat.com/panera-fuji-apple-salad/?fbclid=IwAR30RcEEpGB-nVSWg_fI7RWtgbzUps0-phHxUnxneOQAUv78duxotN1FuHo#recipe
This salad is packed with oranges, grapes, candied pecans, mozzerella and served with an orange lemon vinaigrette.
In a large serving bowl, mix the mixed greens and iceberg lettuce and use as the base for the other ingredients. Arrange grapes, oranges, mozzarella balls, kiwi, candied pecans and red onion over the greens. Serve the salad with Orange Lemon Vinaigrette.
Note: Feel free to substitute seasonal fruits and vegetables in this recipe.
Source: stacylynharris.com/chopped-salad-with-oranges-and-candied-pecans/
This dressing is sweet yet tangy with a slight fresh orange taste.
In a small bowl add 1/2 cup each of lemon and orange juice, 1 tablespoon mustard, 2 teaspoons honey, and a pinch of salt. Mix well. While continuing to whisk the mixture, pour 1/4 cup of olive oil in a slow stream.
Serve over your favorite greens or salad or add to chicken and warm vegetables.
Source: stacylynharris.com/citrus-vinaigrette-with-orange-and-lemon/
Ranch dressing:
In a jar, mix together all dressing ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use.
To assemble salad, divide lettuce between four plates.
Add 1/2 cup grape tomatoes to each salad and sprinkle each with two pieces of chopped bacon and Parmesan cheese.
Drizzle with dressing, add croutons, and serve.
Source: icl.coop/blt-salad-with-homemade-ranch-dressing/
Strawberry Avocado Salad is a little twist on an original recipe and gets you a kicked up amazing new version of a salad everyone loves!
For The Dressing-
Place kale, strawberries and avocado into a large bowl and set aside.
For the dressing, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan and drain bacon on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces and whisk together with remaining ingredients. Drizzle over salad and serve.
Source: laurenslatest.com/strawberry-avocado-kale-salad-with-bacon-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR2PoiyqLjpHWxOXsjZ8eVZgDVU1A0ChPchJnjgmU5k4gKNthsFAniB9Shg
Dressing:
Salad:
Make the dressing: Combine the jam and the vinegar in a blender and pulse until combined. With the blender running, stream in the vegetable oil. Alternately, combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until completely combined.
Make the salad: Combine the spinach, romaine, grapes, cranberries, pear and raspberries in a large bowl and toss to combine. Sprinkle the blue cheese and pistachios on top. Serve with the raspberry vinaigrette.
Source: tasteandtellblog.com/this-salad-needs-your-help/#tasty-recipes-32278
This salad is made many different ways, and this is just one version. You may choose to mix 1 package of dry Ranch salad dressing mix into the Miracle Whip before spreading over the salad ingredients.
Bake cornbread and let cool, then crumble in bottom of a deep cake pan.
Spread cauliflower, broccoli and carrots over cornbread.
Spread with onion and tomatoes.
Top with Miracle Whip and spread to seal edges. Sprinkle with bacon.
Store in refrigerator until time to serve. Mix small amounts for each serving.
Source: icl.coop/cornbread-salad/
Place bulgur wheat in a heatproof glass bowl and add the boiling stock. Stir, cover and allow to stand 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together shrimp, tomatoes, onions, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic salt, zest and pepper.
Fluff the bulgur wheat and let cool to room temperature.
Add to the shrimp mixture, cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving over lettuce leaves.
Note: you can substitute an equal amount of farro, however, follow the package directions for preparation.
Source: icl.coop/shrimp-and-tabbouleh-salad/
In small bowl, combine dressing and beans and let marinate for at least 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, place chopped romaine. Top with ditalini, cheese, salami, tomatoes, olives and pepper strips. Add beans with dressing and Parmesan cheese and lightly toss.
Serve with slices of baguette.
Source: icl.coop/italian-chopped-salad/
Garlic Lover's Roasted Garlic Caesar Salad, with roasted garlic in the dressing and a whole head of roasted garlic to go on each serving! The dressing is egg-free and it has capers in it!! I added a bit of raddichio to the romaine and served it with a big crostini to spread the luscious roasted garlic on. A super yummy entree salad!
Dressing:
Croutons:
Salad:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Roast Garlic for Dressing: Cut ends of garlic heads off with a serrated knife exposing individual tips of garlic cloves. Place root-side down in a small baking dish and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil over the exposed garlic clove ends. Cover with foil and transfer to the oven. Roast garlic until the garlic is soft and fragrant and starting to brown, 1 hour to 1 hour 25 minutes. Remove foil and allow garlic to cool.
Make Croutons: Lay baguette on a parchment lined baking sheet. Stir 1 tablespoon oil, Italian seasoning and salt in a small dish. Brush oil over the baguette slices. Bake until browned and crisp, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool.
While croutons cool, make dressing: Squeeze cloves from two heads of garlic into a blender or food processor and discard papery skins. Add roasted garlic oil from the baking dish, if there is any. Add the remaining Â¼ cup oil, lemon juice, capers, anchovy paste, mustard and pepper and puree until smooth. Add grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and puree to combine.
Make Salad: Combine romaine, raddichio and grated Parmigiano or Asiago in a large salad bowl. Pour dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Mound onto 6 plates and serve each with three croutons and a head of garlic.
Notes: How to Store: If you're planning on preparing the salad ahead of time or want to store leftovers, store the dressing, croutons, cheese, garlic and lettuce separately in airtight containers in the fridge. (Croutons don't need to be refrigerated.)
Source: healthyseasonalrecipes.com/roasted-garlic-caesar-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2E1Rq5SF_l2Obx1kz8o9XGQ0Fyph8AvGINnYedpYziizeNiXSAhFlkAOU
In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients except the chicken. Slice the lime marinated chicken across the grain and place it on top of the salad. Top with Green Goddess Avocado Dressing.
In a medium bowl, combine all but the chicken and mix well. Add the chicken and incorporate the brine all around the chicken breasts. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 8 hours.
Remove chicken from the refrigerator and heat grill pan or cast iron skillet on high heat. Grill chicken for about 8 minutes on the first side. Turn over and cook for another 5 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Remove chicken to a cutting board and allow to rest for about 10 minutes.
In a blender, place all ingredients and blend until smooth. Drizzle dressing over the salad. I like to use a squirt bottle for this.
Source: stacylynharris.com/power-salad-with-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR29WO6whP9rSc-aJ9YNH23qCif3Z8OgXwOJfiHqNJhQ_BsTQIbkNn7iyhU
Dressing:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast until tender, cool.
In large bowl, combine chicken, spinach, pomegranate seeds, sunflower seeds, salt, pepper and onion. Add 1 cup sweet potatoes.
Whisk together all dressing ingredients.
Add to salad, toss and serve.
Source: icl.coop/sweet-potato-antioxidant-salad/
Dressing:
Salad:
Mix together dressing ingredients and set aside.
In large bowl, combine cabbage, green pepper, celery, olives, cucumber, shrimp and onion and/or pimentos, if using. Add most of the dressing and mix.
Refrigerate for 3 hours.
Add shredded lettuce and mix, adding more dressing if desired. Serve.
Source: icl.coop/california-shrimp-salad/
Whisk together the marmalade and lemon juice in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Toss greens with oranges and onions in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Top with hazelnuts.
When ready to serve, toss with dressing (may not need all of dressing).
Source: icl.coop/sunshine-salad/
Dressing:
Chill a glass salad bowl in freezer for at least 30 minutes.
For dressing, mix all ingredients in a blender until well mixed (add a little sugar if too tart). Chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Place the salad mix in chilled bowl.
On top, layer red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes and croutons. Add freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Source: icl.coop/olive-garden-salad/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.