RIGHT AT HOME: Deer and reindeer motifs for the holidays

Booths at this year's gift and decor trade fairs featured lots of deer and reindeer motifs -- some specifically for the holidays and others to leave up and enjoy after the festive season is over.

Incorporating the woodland icon into your home decor can be a fun departure from an otherwise luxe and elegant holiday aesthetic.

"We love to offset all the glam by adding a woodsy, rustic feel to make a home feel cozy," say Shannon Wollack and Brittany Zwickl of Studio Life/Style in West Hollywood, California.

"Running with a classic holiday reindeer motif, we like to hang our stockings by the fireplace with a real or faux antler prop, and add a wreath intertwined with antlers to our front door."

Set the scene outdoors with one of Lowe's majestic white-vine deer sculptures, festooned with white lights and a multi-hued set of antlers.

This photo shows a holiday pillow from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy's. The cozy sherpa fleece throw pillow is appliqued with a plaid stag's head. Macy's via AP

Or go for Frontgate's 4-foot-tall resin stag, with realistic textured detail and a gleaming golden finish. There is a pair of regal reindeer here as well -- one standing, the other feeding, crafted from an original sculpture and suitable for indoors or out.

Indoors, a stag-horn-framed mirror by Carolyn Kinder for Uttermost would add drama to the entryway. It's available at Lamps Plus.