Rhubarb: Love it or not?

It is rhubarb season here in Missouri, and this year's crop is a good one. I have found that people either really like rhubarb, or they don't. There is no in-between or gray area.

For those who think they don't like it, I can't help but wonder if they have had it prepared properly and sweetened to make it a delicious treat.

I have several recipes here today that may change the minds of those who think they don't like rhubarb. Give it a try and hopefully this will be your new-found favorite garden delight.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake

This strawberry rhubarb cheesecake is a decadent no-bake dessert loaded with fresh fruit and creamy cheesecake filling that will welcome spring in just the right way.

Crust:

9 whole graham crackers, finely crushed (1 sleeve)

1/2 cup salted sweet cream butter, melted

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Cheesecake Layer:

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces cool whip, thawed

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberry Rhubarb Topping:

2 cups chopped fresh rhubarb (1/2 inch chunks)

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest (1 lemon)

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Crust: Lightly spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Set it aside.

Using a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and granulated sugar. Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Set it aside.

Cheesecake Layer: Using a stand mixer or a medium-sized mixing bowl and a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat the softened cream cheese and vanilla for one to one and a half minutes.

Add in the whipped topping and continue to mix just until combined.

Add the powdered sugar and continue mixing until completely incorporated.

Evenly spread the cheesecake on top of the crust. Cover the cheesecake and chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours.

Strawberry Rhubarb Topping: Using a heavy-bottomed 3- to 4-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine the strawberries, rhubarb, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla, sugar, and cornstarch. Stir to combine completely.

Cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes, stirring continuously until the rhubarb softens and the topping thickens.

Allow the topping to cool completely before spreading over the cheesecake.

Evenly spread the topping over the cheesecake.

Notes: The cheesecake and topping can be made the night before for assembly the next day. You can also use a 9-inch-by-9-inch square pan for this cheesecake recipe. You can make your own graham cracker crumbs by crushing them in a food processor or with a rolling pin.

Make sure your rhubarb is at room temperature so that you don't end up with lumps in your creamy cheesecake filling. Use an extra sharp knife dipped in water between slices for beautiful, clean slices when you're cutting to serve.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/strawberry-rhubarb-cheesecake/?fbclid=IwAR2HcDRi3zTIj3JxtRFvJd7aQ5FZEyZ5NM6n7l-KYei2XJHwuIBI0VcmLpU

Rhubarb Breakfast Cake

This Rhubarb Cake is a classic rhubarb recipe — the kind your grandma made, if you were lucky. It's packed with jammy bits of sweet/tart rhubarb .

1/2 cup half and half, cream, or buttermilk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar plus 2 tsp for sprinkling

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour, saving out 1 tablespoon to toss with rhubarb

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups thinly sliced rhubarb

Set oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9-inch-by-9-inch square baking pan. I like to line the pan with parchment paper with overhanging ends so I can easily lift out the cooled cake for cutting. That's optional.

Stir the lemon juice into the half and half and set aside.

Cream the soft butter and sugar in a stand mixer, or with electric beaters, until fluffy and pale yellow. Beat in the egg and vanilla, scraping down the bowl as necessary.

Take 1 tablespoon of the flour to the rhubarb and toss well.

Whisk together the remaining flour, baking powder, and salt. Add half of the flour mixture to the bowl and blend in. Add all of the half and half, and blend in. Finally add the rest of the flour and blend just until combined, don't over mix. Fold in the rhubarb. Note: the batter is on the thick side.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the top evenly with a little sugar. Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, or until the cake is turning golden and a toothpick in the center comes out without wet batter clinging to it (moist crumbs are fine.)

Let the cake cool slightly before cutting.

Notes: Other fruit, such as berries, work beautifully in this rhubarb breakfast cake. Also try chopped banana. Mix the topping sugar with a touch of cinnamon for a hint of spice. For a lower fat option try buttermilk in place of the half and half and lemon. Half Greek yogurt and half milk would work, too.

Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/rhubarb-breakfast-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0eK72fp6o0aQ-CgAnDRb6LhQuuOg26N-_QsCGnt8C4nMKh0TebdEsuwq4#recipe

Rhubarb Custard Pie

This classic rhubarb custard pie is a winning combination of tart rhubarb and creamy custard filling all baked in a flaky pie crust.

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cups fresh rhubarb, diced

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 large eggs

1 to 2 tablespoons salted butter

1 (9-inch) unbaked pastry pie crust, homemade is best

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour, and nutmeg. Stir to mix evenly.

Rinse the rhubarb and pat dry. It does not need to be peeled. Dice into small 1/2-inch pieces. Measure out 3 cups of diced rhubarb and add to the sugar and flour mixture. Set aside.

Whisk together orange zest, vanilla extract, heavy cream, and eggs. Whisk to thoroughly beat the eggs into the mixture. Pour the cream mixture into the rhubarb mixture and stir to combine. Pour filling into the unbaked pie crust. Dot small pieces of the butter over the top of the filled pie.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, covering the crust loosely with aluminum foil after the first 20 minutes once the crust has browned.

Remove from the oven and cool completely on a cooling rack.

Notes: Rhubarb should be cut into bite-sized pieces. I mix it with the flour and sugar to help it stay suspended in the custard filling. The orange zest and nutmeg are optional but add nice complementary yet subtle flavors.You can dust the top of the pie with powdered sugar just before serving if desired.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-custard-pie/

Rhubarb Ice Cream

Make some refreshing ice cream with delicious rhubarb!

2 cups sliced rhubarb

1/2 cup organic sugar

1 tablespoon water

3 cups cream preferably raw (or half cream and half milk)

Dash sea salt

2 tablespoons vodka, optional (adding vodka prevents your ice cream from getting rock hard in the freezer))

Combine rhubarb, sugar and water in a 1-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 15 to 20 minutes until the rhubarb is soft.

Puree in a blender and refrigerate until completely cool.

Combine cooled rhubarb mixture, cold cream, vodka, if you are using it, and sea salt.

Pour into an ice cream maker, and churn according to manufacturer's instructions for 20 to 25 minutes.

Source: www.learningandyearning.com/rhubarb-ice-cream

Rhubarb Cream Cake

1 box yellow cake mix (plus ingredients to make cake as listed on box)

3 3/4 cups rhubarb, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup granulated sugar

1 pint heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.