Rhubarb: Love it or not?

It is rhubarb season here in Missouri, and this year's crop is a good one. I have found that people either really like rhubarb, or they don't. There is no in-between or gray area.
For those who think they don't like it, I can't help but wonder if they have had it prepared properly and sweetened to make it a delicious treat.
I have several recipes here today that may change the minds of those who think they don't like rhubarb. Give it a try and hopefully this will be your new-found favorite garden delight.
This strawberry rhubarb cheesecake is a decadent no-bake dessert loaded with fresh fruit and creamy cheesecake filling that will welcome spring in just the right way.
Crust:
Cheesecake Layer:
Strawberry Rhubarb Topping:
Crust: Lightly spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Set it aside.
Using a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and granulated sugar. Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Set it aside.
Cheesecake Layer: Using a stand mixer or a medium-sized mixing bowl and a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat the softened cream cheese and vanilla for one to one and a half minutes.
Add in the whipped topping and continue to mix just until combined.
Add the powdered sugar and continue mixing until completely incorporated.
Evenly spread the cheesecake on top of the crust. Cover the cheesecake and chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours.
Strawberry Rhubarb Topping: Using a heavy-bottomed 3- to 4-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine the strawberries, rhubarb, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla, sugar, and cornstarch. Stir to combine completely.
Cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes, stirring continuously until the rhubarb softens and the topping thickens.
Allow the topping to cool completely before spreading over the cheesecake.
Evenly spread the topping over the cheesecake.
Notes: The cheesecake and topping can be made the night before for assembly the next day. You can also use a 9-inch-by-9-inch square pan for this cheesecake recipe. You can make your own graham cracker crumbs by crushing them in a food processor or with a rolling pin.
Make sure your rhubarb is at room temperature so that you don't end up with lumps in your creamy cheesecake filling. Use an extra sharp knife dipped in water between slices for beautiful, clean slices when you're cutting to serve.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/strawberry-rhubarb-cheesecake/?fbclid=IwAR2HcDRi3zTIj3JxtRFvJd7aQ5FZEyZ5NM6n7l-KYei2XJHwuIBI0VcmLpU
This Rhubarb Cake is a classic rhubarb recipe — the kind your grandma made, if you were lucky. It's packed with jammy bits of sweet/tart rhubarb .
Set oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9-inch-by-9-inch square baking pan. I like to line the pan with parchment paper with overhanging ends so I can easily lift out the cooled cake for cutting. That's optional.
Stir the lemon juice into the half and half and set aside.
Cream the soft butter and sugar in a stand mixer, or with electric beaters, until fluffy and pale yellow. Beat in the egg and vanilla, scraping down the bowl as necessary.
Take 1 tablespoon of the flour to the rhubarb and toss well.
Whisk together the remaining flour, baking powder, and salt. Add half of the flour mixture to the bowl and blend in. Add all of the half and half, and blend in. Finally add the rest of the flour and blend just until combined, don't over mix. Fold in the rhubarb. Note: the batter is on the thick side.
Spread the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the top evenly with a little sugar. Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, or until the cake is turning golden and a toothpick in the center comes out without wet batter clinging to it (moist crumbs are fine.)
Let the cake cool slightly before cutting.
Notes: Other fruit, such as berries, work beautifully in this rhubarb breakfast cake. Also try chopped banana. Mix the topping sugar with a touch of cinnamon for a hint of spice. For a lower fat option try buttermilk in place of the half and half and lemon. Half Greek yogurt and half milk would work, too.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/rhubarb-breakfast-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0eK72fp6o0aQ-CgAnDRb6LhQuuOg26N-_QsCGnt8C4nMKh0TebdEsuwq4#recipe
This classic rhubarb custard pie is a winning combination of tart rhubarb and creamy custard filling all baked in a flaky pie crust.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour, and nutmeg. Stir to mix evenly.
Rinse the rhubarb and pat dry. It does not need to be peeled. Dice into small 1/2-inch pieces. Measure out 3 cups of diced rhubarb and add to the sugar and flour mixture. Set aside.
Whisk together orange zest, vanilla extract, heavy cream, and eggs. Whisk to thoroughly beat the eggs into the mixture. Pour the cream mixture into the rhubarb mixture and stir to combine. Pour filling into the unbaked pie crust. Dot small pieces of the butter over the top of the filled pie.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, covering the crust loosely with aluminum foil after the first 20 minutes once the crust has browned.
Remove from the oven and cool completely on a cooling rack.
Notes: Rhubarb should be cut into bite-sized pieces. I mix it with the flour and sugar to help it stay suspended in the custard filling. The orange zest and nutmeg are optional but add nice complementary yet subtle flavors.You can dust the top of the pie with powdered sugar just before serving if desired.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-custard-pie/
Make some refreshing ice cream with delicious rhubarb!
Combine rhubarb, sugar and water in a 1-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 15 to 20 minutes until the rhubarb is soft.
Puree in a blender and refrigerate until completely cool.
Combine cooled rhubarb mixture, cold cream, vodka, if you are using it, and sea salt.
Pour into an ice cream maker, and churn according to manufacturer's instructions for 20 to 25 minutes.
Source: www.learningandyearning.com/rhubarb-ice-cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the yellow cake mix according to package directions and pour into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Sprinkle rhubarb evenly over cake batter, and cover evenly with sugar. Pour the whipping cream over the top.
Bake for 60 to 75 minutes or until top is browned.
Cool completely before serving and refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.hoteatsandcoolreads.com/2012/06/rhubarb-cream-cake-recipe.html?fbclid=IwAR18Xs28cWGNGtE_VsnW7y1_gXeXM1DkL9NiitKulZAPSNdGlVNDycnM2fU
This Norwegian Rhubarb and Almond Cake is a delicate breakfast or snack cake that features the unusual combination of tart rhubarb with almond.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 9-inch springform pan and place a round of parchment paper at the bottom.
Cream the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or with electric mixers until light and fluffy. This will take a couple of minutes. Don't skip this step, the creaming incorporates air into the batter that helps the cake bake up light and fluffy. Add in the eggs one at a time, beating the mixture between each addition until they are fully incorporated. Add the flour, baking powder, and then the milk or half and half, along with the almond extract. Mix until combined. Spread the batter into your prepared pan, making sure it is relatively even. Scatter the chopped rhubarb over the top of the cake, pressing it in just a little bit. Scatter the raw sugar and sliced almonds over the cake.
Bake for about 30-40 minutes, until set in the middle, and golden brown on top. Let the cake cool for about 10 minutes before carefully unlatching the pan.
Notes: Buttermilk can be used instead of milk. Try raspberries or blueberries in place of the rhubarb. Substitute vanilla extract for the almond extract.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/norwegian-rhubarb-and-almond-cake-recipe/#recipe
Rhubarb Vanilla Bean Jelly is a rosy rhubarb jelly is sweet/tart and flecked with vanilla bean seeds. It turns morning toast or a peanut, butter and jelly sandwich into a gourmet treat. Be sure to can some for holiday gifts!
Puree the rhubarb in a Vitamix blender or food processor, along with the water to get it started. You may need to do this in 2 batches.
Put the rhubarb puree into a clean jelly or nut bag, and let it hang over a large bowl to allow the juice to drip out. Don't press or squeeze the bag aggressively or the pulp may come through and this will make your jelly cloudy. I do squeeze it a little bit, though, to move it along. It can help to have a jelly strainer, which is made for this purpose. You want to end up with 3 1/2 cups liquid.
Put the rhubarb juice in a large stainless steel pot or saucepan. Stir in the sugar, the lemon juice, and the vanilla bean seeds. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring almost constantly.
Once the mixture has reached a full rolling boil, let it fully boil for 3 minutes. It may foam up so stay right by it. Stirring is ok.
After three minutes, stir in the pectin, and bring it back to a full, rolling boil. Boil 1 minute. Again it may foam up so be careful.
Take the jelly off the heat and skim off any foam that is on the surface. Fill your sterilized jars to within 1/4 inch of the top.
If you are canning, wipe down the rims of the jars to remove any spilled jelly, then attach the lids and screw them, but don't over-tighten.
Process for 10 minutes in a boiling-water canner.
If you aren't canning, let cool and then cap and refrigerate.
Notes: If you want to use powdered pectin, use 4 tablespoons of powdered pectin in place of the 2 pouches of liquid. Instead of adding the pectin at the end, you can whisk the powdered pectin into the sugar before you combine it with the juice.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/rhubarb-vanilla-bean-jelly-recipe/#recipe
This is the best rhubarb bread recipe around with its moist texture and tart bursts of fresh rhubarb inside.
Bread:
Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, orange zest, vanilla, vegetable oil, milk, and eggs. Whisk to combine well.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, salt, and baking powder.
Rinse the rhubarb and pat dry. It does not need to be peeled. Dice into small 1/2-inch pieces. Measure out 2 cups of diced rhubarb.
Gently fold the flour mixture into the wet ingredients. Stir just until wet and dry ingredients are combined. Lumps and streaks of flour in the batter are fine.
Mix rhubarb into the batter to distribute evenly, but do not overmix. Pour batter into a greased or parchment-lined 9Ã—5-inch loaf pan.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and cool. You can turn the bread out onto a wire cooling rack after it has cooled for an initial 10 minutes in the pan.
Whisk together the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle the glaze over the bread.
Drizzle the glaze over the bread.
Notes: Using vegetable oil instead of butter adds extra moisture to the bread. Over mixing once you have added the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients really toughens up the bread.
Make sure the bread is on a wire rack before pouring the glaze on top so that any excess glaze will run through the rack rather than leaving a puddle around the bottom of the bread.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-bread/
Many people love rhubarb sauce on yogurt, so you may want to freeze in jars so you'll have throughout the year. A half cup added to pancake batter is a great way to enjoy it, as is any way that you would serve applesauce.
Here are three different ways to sweeten rhubarb sauce.
Combine rhubarb, sugar and water in a saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 15 - 20 minutes until the rhubarb is soft. Puree in a blender. Yields about 3 cups rhubarb sauce. Refrigerate or freeze. To can: Ladle hot rhubarb sauce into hot jars, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Adjust lids, and process 15 minutes in a water bath canner.
Combine rhubarb, maple syrup and water in a saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 20 - 30 minutes until the rhubarb is soft. Puree in a blender. (Because you are using a liquid sweetener, the cooking time is longer than with sugar). Yields about 3 cups rhubarb sauce. Refrigerate or freeze. To can: Ladle hot rhubarb sauce into hot jars, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Adjust lids, and process 15 minutes in a water bath canner.
Combine the water and rhubarb in a saucepan. Do not add the honey at this point. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 15 - 20 minutes until the rhubarb is soft. Puree in a blender. Add the rhubarb sauce back to the pan and continuing cooking until thicker than applesauce. Cool until it is warm (cool enough to eat without burning your mouth). Now add your raw honey. This will bring the rhubarb sauce back to a normal consistency, and you've kept your honey raw. Yields about 3 cups rhubarb sauce. Refrigerate or freeze. Canning not recommended.
Source for all three rhubarb sauce recipes: www.learningandyearning.com/homemade-rhubarb-sauce?fbclid=IwAR0FVT922w4BoNhajjw0puUTuccPkGA2_alhgO2debDd6m6vTGYlz30v92o
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
