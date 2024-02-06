Revival at Ikhatta: Not Your Average Valentine's Day Love Story.

"Revival: an instance of returning to life or consciousness; restoration of vigour or vitality."

Like many people, I choose a word to focus on and inspire me throughout the year. For me, it is a part of my spiritual practice and growth. Some people memorize complete Bible verses, I choose one word, have it printed on a bracelet, and wear it as a daily reminder. This year, I felt the word "revival" encompassed where I am in this stage of life, as I inch closer to the half century mark. I feel invigorated yet with an unexpected sense of peace. I know, it sounds cheesy, huh? Last year's pilgrimage to a "paradise" of sorts led me to this year's revival.

What you focus on grows.

I see growth and renewal at every turn. I accepted my failure to change the people and things around me, but what I've noticed is those bad things and people no longer have power to impact me. In fact, I am able to stand back and observe as they buzz around with the annoyance of a Texas-sized mosquito before eventually succumbing to their demise. I think I've finally leveled up. It only took 49 years.

All of this inspiration was swirling around in my head as I drove to Chef Cody Kelley's new Indian fusion restaurant, Ikhatta, on my lunch break.

The Gulab Jamun donuts are a uniquely sweet sensation.

Can I write about Indian food two weeks in a row? Should I save this experience for another day? Is this God's way of challenging my writing chops and inspiring me to finally finish that last chapter of my book? Yes. No. Maybe?

I pulled into the parking lot at the City Centre building located at 2502 Tanner Road in Cape Girardeau and saw a sign announcing "Healing Rooms Free prayers" up above. I don't know anything more about that sign, but I felt it was beckoning me in.

I entered the building, which houses several businesses and quickly noticed Ikhatta straight ahead.

This was the first official opening day for Ikhatta, and a couple at a table in the corner were enjoying their food while talking to Chef Kelley. I proceeded to the counter and quickly decided on the Murgh makhani (butter Chicken), chai tea and an order of Gulab Jamun donut for dessert.

Chef Kelley brought my plate as he stopped by to say "hi" and filled me in on his own pilgrimage through the past year. It seems the Indian food scene in Cape Girardeau is experiencing its own revival, prompted by friendships and moments of sharing culture and recipes. Chef Kelley explained that Ikhatta means "to gather" in Hindi, which seems like the perfect word to describe this endeavor.