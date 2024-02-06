Reporting for duty

The convoy was not headed for battle but helped to confront a lengthy conflict within Crystal Cecil, a lieutenant with the Missouri Army National Guard and new Officer in Charge of Southeast's Show-Me Gold program.

Cecil was driving with her then-17-year-old daughter, Brittany Ellis, on their way to see Cecil's father in 2013 when they came upon the convoy. Crystal had dreams of joining the military while in high school but had become pregnant at 17 with Brittany.

Crystal knew from the start she didn't want someone else raising her daughter, so dreams of going to college and joining the Army were put on hold.

The convoy prompted a conversation between mother and daughter, and Crystal explained her dreams, the circumstances about getting pregnant and not enlisting.

Brittany told her mother, then 34, she always would feel she held her back from a dream if she didn't go at least speak to a recruiter. That's exactly what Crystal ended up doing.

Cecil marches next to David Graham, a Southeast Missouri State University student and senior officer candidate in the Show-Me Gold program, during the group's last ruck march of the semester Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

"She put her dreams on hold for me," Brittany said. "I was not going to be the reason she put her dreams on hold any longer. I'm doing things for me, so she needed to go do what she wanted to do and make her happy."

It ended up being timed perfectly. The cut-off age to enlist is 35, and Crystal was just a few months shy of her 35th birthday. She celebrated her birthday while at basic training.

"Your drill sergeants tend to come up with nicknames so they used to call me the 'Golden Girl,'" she said. "I would run, and they would say, 'Blanche, quit running, you're going to break a hip!'"

Despite being teased for her age, Crystal ended up being a blessing in disguise for many of her peers. She said many platoons will have at least one person who's older and will fill a parental role to the 17- to 22-year-old enlistees who are away from home for the first time.

"They call it the 'platoon mommy,'" she said. "I got to actually be there and watch some of those young girls that were my daughter's age go through the emotional phase of dealing with the stress of the military."

Cecil brings up the rear of a group of SEMO students and officer candidates in the Show-Me Gold program during the group's last ruck march of the semester Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Crystal missed her daughter tremendously, but she got to tell stories about Brittany to the female soldiers to ease her homesickness.

"They felt like they knew my daughter because they heard so much about her," Crystal said. "They went up and gave her a big hug [at my basic training graduation] and said, 'Thank you for sharing your mom.'"

Brittany got to see the strength, confidence and accomplishments from girls with similar ages and upbringings. Crystal still had some time before she figured out what Brittany was up to.

Crystal recalled one night when she and her husband were out to eat, Brittany put on her mom's patrol cap and Army combat uniform top took a photo in front of the mirror and posted it to Instagram.

"I got to thinking that maybe this is what I should do because I didn't have an idea of what I wanted to do after high school," Brittany said. "I knew that I wanted to go to college for accounting, but I didn't know how I was going to pay for it."