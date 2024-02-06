Reporter says goodbye to NYC, and to its unforgettable sounds

NEW YORK -- The last few weeks I spent in New York City, the soundtrack of my days went like this: police helicopters circling, firecrackers startling, uniform chants for justice rising into the air.

The noise was constant -- particularly following what had been months of silence as the city that never sleeps went into a deep slumber. Since mid-March, the only sound we'd heard came from ambulances carrying the thousands of people who would become victims to a startling virus as the city became the epicenter.

I had dreamt of living in New York City since I was 13. I had come here from Southern California for the first time with my middle school choir class. We stayed in a hotel near Times Square, and I remembered the noise -- the constant, looping sound of a city in motion. The subway rumbled underneath our feet as New Yorkers existed outside, creating a cacophony.

It was beautiful. I remember thinking: This is what life must sound like.

Now, more than a decade later, my time with New York is limited but also, somehow infinite. The days now have no beginning or end. We are not working from home but, rather, living at work. And now I find myself with too much time to recollect about a whirlwind romance with the only place I have ever felt at home.

In a 1967 essay, "Goodbye to All That," Joan Didion wrote: "I am not sure that it is possible for anyone brought up in the East to appreciate entirely what New York, the idea of New York, means to those of us who came out of the West and the South."