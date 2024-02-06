Report: International tourism to U.S. again stronger than expected

NEW YORK -- International travel to the U.S. grew by more than 5 percent in May compared with data for May 2016, according to the Travel Trends Index report released Wednesday by the U.S. Travel Association.

The strong showing contradicted fears tourism from abroad would slow in reaction to U.S. policies and rhetoric, including President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The U.S. Travel Association also revised upward its data from April to a 6.6 percent increase over April 2016.

Originally, the association had said international travel to the U.S. grew 4 percent in April.