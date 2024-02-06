Remembering how to road trip for summer vacation

The pandemic really cramped our vacation style. We hunkered down and weathered waves of COVID-19 while awaiting vaccines and effective treatment. Marketing research company One Poll surveyed American parents and found that more than half (55%) of families haven't had a vacation in at least three years; however, 70% are planning to take one within the next 18 months. Many of us are ready to hit the road again and enjoy some much-needed relaxation time with the family.

The same survey also found that 76% of families said they are able to plan out their entire itinerary within six hours over a span of a few days. I'm impressed with their confidence. But I'm here to remind you that plans and budgets will only take you so far. No matter what you do or where you go, these things I know for sure.

You will forget something

I see your detailed lists and careful planning, but just know I speak the truth.

My husband drove two hours in the direction of Canada for a fishing trip with his buddies before realizing he had forgotten his passport. I loaded up the car and was halfway to Michigan when I startled the children with a spontaneous burst of expletives. I had forgotten my prescription medication.

The brain gets lost in lists and likes to miss the most obvious and essential needs. But once I get on the road and the car gets quiet, that one missing item will pop into my head.

Or you'll swear you left the coffeepot on.

The mood won't match the game plan

Road trip entertainment is an important part of travel planning. I enjoy a good audiobook while I drive. I even let the kids have input on what book we buy so we all agree. But it never fails. Once we get on the road, no one is in the mood for whatever audiobook we chose, nor do they want to listen to the playlist marked "road trip" that I made specifically for the drive. "Can I just listen to my music, mom?"

Sure.