Remembering Barbara McClanahan

I was so blessed to have a wonderful mother-in-law for the past 30 years, and our entire family will miss her very much. Barbara McClanahan was classy and enjoyed pretty dishes and setting a beautiful table at every family dinner. I think she has six or seven sets of dishes that she rotated by season or "just because." She never used paper napkins, always cloth, and I would think of this when they dined at our house and I had paper napkins at the table.

Every Christmas she purchased English crackers or poppers and had one at every place. We would all pop them open and put on our tissue paper crowns and eat Christmas dinner with our crowns on. Our children will never forget this tradition.

I will miss our family dinners together, the beautiful table settings, lively conversation and her intense love for anything lemon. She loved lemon-anything! Today I am sharing all things lemon in her memory, and hope you enjoy these recipes.

Until we see you again, Mom, happy cooking.

Iced Lemon Shortbread Bars

For the Bars:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup butter or margarine, slightly softened

2 tablespoons grated lemon peel

1/4 cup lemon juice

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Lemon Icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons light corn syrup

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

3 to 4 tablespoons lemon juice

Heat oven to 325 degrees (if using dark or nonstick pan, heat oven to 300 degrees). Grease bottom and sides of 13x9-inch pan with shortening or spray with cooking spray.

In large bowl, beat 3/4 cup powdered sugar, the granulated sugar and butter with electric mixer on low speed until combined. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Stir in 2 tablespoons lemon peel and 1/4 cup lemon juice. Stir in flour, cornstarch and salt. Press dough in pan with floured fingers.

Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until top is light golden brown. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir all Lemon Icing ingredients until smooth and spreadable. Spread cooled bars with Lemon Icing; let stand 15 minutes or until set. For bars, cut into six rows by six rows.

Notes: Top off these sunny citrus bars with a sprinkle of freshly grated lemon peel.

Lemon Lush

1 (17.5 ounce) pouch sugar cookie mix

Butter and egg, called for on cookie mix pouch for drop cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon peel

1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 boxes (4-serving size each) lemon instant pudding and pie filling mix

3 cups cold milk

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Make and bake drop cookies as directed on pouch. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes. Set aside 6 cookies for garnish.

In food processor, process half the remaining cookies to coarse crumbs. Remove to medium bowl. Continue to process second half remaining cookies to coarse crumbs; add to bowl. Stir in melted butter until well blended. In ungreased 13-inch by 9-inch pan, press cookie crumb mixture firmly in bottom. Set aside.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and lemon peel with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl frequently. Beat in 2 cups whipped topping. Spread over cookie crust.

In another medium bowl, beat dry pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thick. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread remaining whipped topping over pudding layer. Cover and refrigerate four hours.

When ready to serve, place six reserved cookies into quart-size resealable food-storage plastic bag. Seal bag; coarsely crush cookies with rolling pin. Sprinkle on top. Cut into six rows by four rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pieces.

Notes: To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper, and place on microwave plate; microwave uncovered on high about 15 seconds or just until softened.

1 medium lemon yields about 3 tablespoons juice and 2 to 3 teaspoons grated lemon peel.

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Crust:

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (10 to 12 whole crackers)

1/4 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

Pinch of salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

In medium bowl, mix Crust ingredients. Press evenly into ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate 1 hour.

In large bowl, beat Filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate 4 hours but no longer than 8 hours.

Serve with whipped cream if desired.

Note: Crush graham crackers in food processor or in sealed food-storage plastic bag with rolling pin.

Luscious Lemon Cream Pie

Crust:

1 refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box

Filling:

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 medium lemons)

3 cups whipping cream, divided

4 drops yellow food color, if desired

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Make pie crust as directed on box for One-Crust Baked Shell using 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

In medium bowl, mix condensed milk, lemon peel and lemon juice; set aside. In large bowl, beat 2 cups of the whipping cream and the food color with electric mixer on high speed until stiff.

Fold lemon mixture into whipped cream just until blended. Spoon into crust. Cover; refrigerate at least 3 hours until set.

In medium bowl, beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. Spoon dollops on pie or slices of pie when serving. Store covered in refrigerator. Top the pie with dollops of whipped cream and fresh raspberries, strawberries or blueberries, if desired.

Notes: You can use thawed frozen whipped topping in place of the whipping cream. Fold lemon mixture into 3 cups whipped topping, and serve additional whipped topping with the pie.

For even more lemon flavor, add up to 2 teaspoons more grated lemon peel to the filling, or fold lemon peel into the whipped cream topping.

You can change up the flavor to make a creamy lime pie if you use fresh limes instead of lemons.

Lemon-Pineapple Dessert Squares

2 boxes (4-serving size each) lemon-flavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups boiling water

1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice, well drained, liquid reserved

1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 round angel food cake (9- or 10-inch)

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

In large bowl, mix gelatin and boiling water until gelatin is completely dissolved. In 2-cup measuring cup, mix reserved pineapple liquid and enough cold water to make 2 cups. Stir into gelatin mixture. Refrigerate until thickened but not set, about 45 minutes.

Stir pineapple into thickened gelatin mixture. With rubber spatula, fold in 3 cups of the whipped topping.

Tear angel food cake into 1-inch pieces, placing half the pieces in ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Spoon half gelatin mixture evenly over cake pieces. Repeat layers. Cover tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate until set, about 1 hour.

Cut dessert into serving pieces; place on dessert plates. Top each with about 2 tablespoons strawberries and about 1 tablespoon remaining whipped topping.

Notes: For a "lighter" version of this recipe, use sugar-free gelatin and reduced-fat whipped topping.

Lemony Asparagus and Pea Pasta Salad

1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound asparagus, cut into approximately 1-inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Dash black pepper

1-1/2 cups baby peas, thawed

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Lemon Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Zest of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon Kosher

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Cook pasta in salted water to al dente according to package directions. Drain pasta and rinse under cold water. Set aside.

While pasta is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet. Add asparagus, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook on medium high for 3 to 4 minutes until asparagus is tender but still has a crisp texture. Remove from pan and set aside. Place frozen peas in strainer and rinse with cool water. Set aside to drain.