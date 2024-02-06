Remembering Barbara McClanahan

I was so blessed to have a wonderful mother-in-law for the past 30 years, and our entire family will miss her very much. Barbara McClanahan was classy and enjoyed pretty dishes and setting a beautiful table at every family dinner. I think she has six or seven sets of dishes that she rotated by season or "just because." She never used paper napkins, always cloth, and I would think of this when they dined at our house and I had paper napkins at the table.
Every Christmas she purchased English crackers or poppers and had one at every place. We would all pop them open and put on our tissue paper crowns and eat Christmas dinner with our crowns on. Our children will never forget this tradition.
I will miss our family dinners together, the beautiful table settings, lively conversation and her intense love for anything lemon. She loved lemon-anything! Today I am sharing all things lemon in her memory, and hope you enjoy these recipes.
Until we see you again, Mom, happy cooking.
For the Bars:
For the Lemon Icing:
Heat oven to 325 degrees (if using dark or nonstick pan, heat oven to 300 degrees). Grease bottom and sides of 13x9-inch pan with shortening or spray with cooking spray.
In large bowl, beat 3/4 cup powdered sugar, the granulated sugar and butter with electric mixer on low speed until combined. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Stir in 2 tablespoons lemon peel and 1/4 cup lemon juice. Stir in flour, cornstarch and salt. Press dough in pan with floured fingers.
Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until top is light golden brown. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir all Lemon Icing ingredients until smooth and spreadable. Spread cooled bars with Lemon Icing; let stand 15 minutes or until set. For bars, cut into six rows by six rows.
Notes: Top off these sunny citrus bars with a sprinkle of freshly grated lemon peel.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Make and bake drop cookies as directed on pouch. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes. Set aside 6 cookies for garnish.
In food processor, process half the remaining cookies to coarse crumbs. Remove to medium bowl. Continue to process second half remaining cookies to coarse crumbs; add to bowl. Stir in melted butter until well blended. In ungreased 13-inch by 9-inch pan, press cookie crumb mixture firmly in bottom. Set aside.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and lemon peel with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl frequently. Beat in 2 cups whipped topping. Spread over cookie crust.
In another medium bowl, beat dry pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thick. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread remaining whipped topping over pudding layer. Cover and refrigerate four hours.
When ready to serve, place six reserved cookies into quart-size resealable food-storage plastic bag. Seal bag; coarsely crush cookies with rolling pin. Sprinkle on top. Cut into six rows by four rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pieces.
Notes: To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper, and place on microwave plate; microwave uncovered on high about 15 seconds or just until softened.
1 medium lemon yields about 3 tablespoons juice and 2 to 3 teaspoons grated lemon peel.
Crust:
Filling:
In medium bowl, mix Crust ingredients. Press evenly into ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate 1 hour.
In large bowl, beat Filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate 4 hours but no longer than 8 hours.
Serve with whipped cream if desired.
Note: Crush graham crackers in food processor or in sealed food-storage plastic bag with rolling pin.
Crust:
Filling:
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Make pie crust as directed on box for One-Crust Baked Shell using 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.
In medium bowl, mix condensed milk, lemon peel and lemon juice; set aside. In large bowl, beat 2 cups of the whipping cream and the food color with electric mixer on high speed until stiff.
Fold lemon mixture into whipped cream just until blended. Spoon into crust. Cover; refrigerate at least 3 hours until set.
In medium bowl, beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. Spoon dollops on pie or slices of pie when serving. Store covered in refrigerator. Top the pie with dollops of whipped cream and fresh raspberries, strawberries or blueberries, if desired.
Notes: You can use thawed frozen whipped topping in place of the whipping cream. Fold lemon mixture into 3 cups whipped topping, and serve additional whipped topping with the pie.
For even more lemon flavor, add up to 2 teaspoons more grated lemon peel to the filling, or fold lemon peel into the whipped cream topping.
You can change up the flavor to make a creamy lime pie if you use fresh limes instead of lemons.
In large bowl, mix gelatin and boiling water until gelatin is completely dissolved. In 2-cup measuring cup, mix reserved pineapple liquid and enough cold water to make 2 cups. Stir into gelatin mixture. Refrigerate until thickened but not set, about 45 minutes.
Stir pineapple into thickened gelatin mixture. With rubber spatula, fold in 3 cups of the whipped topping.
Tear angel food cake into 1-inch pieces, placing half the pieces in ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Spoon half gelatin mixture evenly over cake pieces. Repeat layers. Cover tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate until set, about 1 hour.
Cut dessert into serving pieces; place on dessert plates. Top each with about 2 tablespoons strawberries and about 1 tablespoon remaining whipped topping.
Notes: For a "lighter" version of this recipe, use sugar-free gelatin and reduced-fat whipped topping.
Lemon Vinaigrette:
Cook pasta in salted water to al dente according to package directions. Drain pasta and rinse under cold water. Set aside.
While pasta is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet. Add asparagus, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook on medium high for 3 to 4 minutes until asparagus is tender but still has a crisp texture. Remove from pan and set aside. Place frozen peas in strainer and rinse with cool water. Set aside to drain.
In a mason jar or small bowl, mix together olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, add pasta, asparagus and peas. Drizzle on lemon vinaigrette and toss to mix all ingredients. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese and parsley. Gently toss and place in serving bowl. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and parsley if desired. Serve and enjoy. Can be stored, covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Arrange onions in a 6-quart slow cooker; place chicken over onions. Top with lima beans and next 10 ingredients.
Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken; shred and return to slow cooker. Remove and discard lemon slices.
Serve piping hot with garnish of lemon slice and/or flat leaf parsley.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine butter, garlic, lemon juice, black and red pepper, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high until melted, about 45 seconds; set aside.
Cook rice according to package directions, substituting broth for water. Fluff with a fork; stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter mixture. Cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, toss together broccoli, oil, lemon slices, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven until broccoli is crisp-tender, about 13 minutes.
Arrange shrimp on baking sheet with broccoli. Drizzle with remaining butter mixture. Bake at 450 degrees until shrimp are pink, about 5 minutes. Serve with rice.
Sift together first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, egg yolks, lemon zest, and vanilla in a separate bowl; add to flour mixture, and stir just until moistened. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form; fold gently into batter.
Heat an electric griddle to 350 degrees; brush with melted butter. Drop batter by 1/4-cupfuls onto hot griddle; top each with 3 to 4 blackberries. Cook until edges are set and bubbles begin to appear, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn with a wide spatula, and cook until golden brown, 1 minute.
Tender asparagus roasted in lemon, garlic and love oil. The perfect easy side dish.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Mix olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic and lemon zest in a flat dish. Add trimmed asparagus and coat thoroughly with mixture.
Place coated asparagus in cast iron skillet and roast in oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender.
Remove from oven, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, mix flour, butter and 1/4 cup powdered sugar with spoon until well mixed. Press in ungreased 8- or 9-inch square pan, building up 1/2-inch edges.
Bake crust 20 minutes; remove from oven. In medium bowl, beat remaining ingredients except additional powdered sugar with electric mixer on high speed about 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Pour over hot crust.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until no indentation remains when touched lightly in center. Cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut into 5 rows by 5 rows.
Notes: Line your baking pan with heavy-duty foil for easy removal and cutting. Turn the pan over and form the foil over it, then turn the pan upright and drop the foil in, gently pressing it into the corners. Fold the foil overhang over the top edges of the pan.
One medium lemon should give you just enough peel and juice to make these refreshing bar cookies.
The bar crust is considered "short" because of the ratio of flour, butter, and sugar -- making it extraordinarily tender and crumbly.
Grate just the lemony-yellow part of the lemon skin -- the zest, which contains the essential flavor oils of the fruit. The underlying white part, called the pith, is bitter. Use a microplane grater or the small-hole side of a box grater to remove just that very top layer of the lemon skin. A stiff pastry brush helps push all the zest from a box grater
For a bright lemon color, add 4 to 6 drops of yellow food color with the eggs and sugar mixture.
Clean plates are guaranteed when you serve this saucy chicken dish up with a side of mashed potatoes. Keep the theme going with extra-easy butter and herb potatoes, or make your own mashers, either way, you can't go wrong. Garnish with lemon slices if desired.
In small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of the mustard, the chopped rosemary, garlic and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice. Rub mixture all over chicken thighs; season with salt.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add thighs; cook 4 minutes on each side until brown. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until just softened. Add white wine; stir to deglaze bottom of pan. Add broth and sprigs of rosemary; increase heat to medium-high; heat to simmering. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 10 to 13 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165 degrees). Remove chicken to plate, and keep warm.
Strain cooking liquid; discard solids. Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until mixture is lightly browned and bubbling. Slowly add cooking liquid; beat with whisk to combine. Add remaining 1 teaspoon mustard and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Spoon some of sauce over chicken; top with parsley. Serve remaining sauce on the side.
Note: If you prefer not to cook with wine, 1/2 cup of broth makes the perfect substitute.
If you've ever enjoyed a glass of strawberry lemonade, you know this is a refreshing combination. And this company-worthy crepe cake will make everyone swoon with its ethereal layers and rich lemon filling. Be sure to save the liquid after macerating the strawberries -- it's delicious drizzled over each serving.
For the crepes:
For the filling:
For the macerated strawberries:
For the garnish: Lemon slices, optional
Prepare the Crepes: Whisk together flour, baking powder, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl. Whisk together milk, eggs, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in an 8-cup measuring cup. Whisk the milk mixture into the flour mixture until batter is completely smooth (with no lumps). Let stand 1 hour, or cover and chill overnight.
Cut 22 to 23 (12-inch) squares of wax paper. Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium. Brush a small amount of remaining oil in pan. Add 1/4 cup batter to pan, quickly tilting pan until batter covers bottom. Cook until Crepe is set and just begins to lightly brown, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Turn over; cook until lightly browned, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes more. Transfer to a baking sheet, and cover with a piece of wax paper. Repeat procedure with remaining batter and oil, stacking Crepes between wax paper. (Batter will make 22 to 23.) Cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the filling: Beat heavy cream, lemon curd, salt, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. (Do not overbeat.) Gently fold in 1 tablespoon lemon zest.
Prepare the macerated strawberries: Stir together strawberries, limoncello, and 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Let stand 10 minutes. Chill until ready to serve.
Assemble cake: Place 1 crepe on a serving platter. Using a small offset spatula, spread 1/3 cup of filling on crepe, spreading almost to edge. Repeat with 19 more crepes, ending with a crepe on top. (Reserve remainder for another use.) Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.
To serve, stir mint into macerated strawberries. Sprinkle top crepe with powdered sugar, and spoon macerated strawberries around the bottom. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.