Recipes to add to your outdoor grilling

The long Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and you may be planning to have family or friends over for a meal on your day off from work. Many people will be grilling outdoors, so you might need some side dish ideas to go along with your planned entree.
Today, I have included a few salad ideas, an appetizer, bread option and a few dessert recipes. There is a little something for everyone here today.
If social distancing and isolating at home is your plan for this year, just tuck these back for another day and another time.
I hope you have an enjoyable holiday as you rest from your labors.
Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch Dip mix and mix until smooth.
Spread into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or other similarly sized pan.
Top with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, corn, bacon, and blue cheese.
Eat with your favorite tortilla chips, crackers, or pretzel flats.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cobb-dip/?fbclid=IwAR3qItvkJKrXJ1BbIk1V0pzLxxeKDxvCFGaEMqsvpq2CvDvUesOY-RA_JfA
Apple Cranberry Coleslaw is the perfect way to mix things up for fall. Loaded with fresh apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and green onions, this coleslaw is crunchy, sweet, and so delicious!
Dressing:
Combine coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl.
In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and mix well.
Pour dressing over coleslaw and stir until evenly coated.
*For a less creamy coleslaw, use 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger.
Servings: 12 to 16.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-cranberry-coleslaw/?fbclid=IwAR3TZHp6DNlkqn2PGYh3Ap10wZ9pUwhrmgVq5nN-b3HmLUA2GNOfXGBiEVA
The perfect recipe for all those garden tomatoes. These biscuits are delicious.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, ginger and basil. Add bacon drippings or butter and buttermilk. Mix with spoon. Fold in tomatoes and shredded cheese. Turn out onto a floured surface. (Add more flour if needed because this is a wet dough).
Pat out onto dough board with your hands and cut out biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place on a sprayed baking sheet. I don't try to roll these out. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Can brush tops with melted butter before removing from oven.
Notes: Since this is a wet dough, do not use overly ripe tomatoes. I drained my tomatoes after chopping and before adding to dough mixture. I have not tried these with canned tomatoes but if I did, I would use diced canned tomatoes, drain and cut back on the milk in the recipe.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/tomato-biscuits/
This garlic butter spread is wonderful on any breads, rolls or biscuits. It's only 4 ingredients and very easy to put together. Try this on the tomato biscuit recipe.
Put softened butter into a mixing bowl, add in garlic powder, onion powder and dried parsley. Mix with mixer.
Notes: You can make it Italian by adding about a teaspoon Parmesan cheese and a couple teaspoons dried oregano. You could also add basil or thyme to this recipe to make it to your own taste. You can also substitute fresh garlic, chopped onions or dried garlic flakes and onion flakes or fresh parsley.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/garlic-butter-spread-4-ingredients/
Win the side dish game with this fast and fresh recipe for The Best Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing.
In a large bowl, toss together the strawberries, cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew melon, blueberries, grapes and pomegranate arils.
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the honey, lime zest and lime juice. Add the dressing to the bowl with the fruit and toss to combine.
Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve immediately or store, covered securely with plastic wrap, in the fridge. Yield 8 servings
Source: www.justataste.com/best-fruit-salad-honey-lime-dressing-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0YXEBu78eddIsehDQiZeS5d2galVeM7f4puhV2qcOFXsWoxLMW9T4ORCc
This Raspberry Cream Dessert has three incredibly delicious layers that each bring an exciting aspect to the recipe. The crust provides a wonderful texture to the other softer layers. The filling is light, sweet and soft. The most incredible part of the recipe is the third and final layer, the sweet and tart raspberry sauce. This dessert will become an instant favorite.
Crust:
Cream filling:
Raspberry sauce:
Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.
In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well combined.
Press dough into the bottom of the baking dish and bake for 15 to 17 minutes.
Cool completely.
Cream filling:
In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth.
In another large mixing bowl, beat heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
Add whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture and beat on low until well combined.
Refrigerate until crust and raspberry sauce are completely cool.
Raspberry sauce:
In a medium saucepan combine 2 cups raspberries, water, sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice.
Over medium heat, bring to a boil stirring constantly. Cook until thickened. This usually takes about 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove from stove and stir in remaining raspberries. Cool completely.
Assembly:
Spread cream filling over cooled crust.
Carefully spoon raspberry sauce over cream filling.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
Source: www.chef-in-training.com/raspberry-cream-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR3Lmw_w70ttklRblzDeGsFNXL9m16wdCZdBaZEPlyfjFQZH4fXx0dCIlLI
Set the seasoning packets from the ramen aside. Crush the ramen noodles into a salad bowl, then add the slaw, peas and corn and toss.
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the sugar, oil, vinegar and ramen seasoning packets; microwave on high for 1 minute. Pour the hot dressing over the slaw mixture and toss. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours (or overnight).
Toss in the sunflower seeds just before serving.
Note: I left the red onion out of this recipe, but you can certainly add in 1 cup of thinly sliced red onion if you'd like!
Yield: 8 servings
Source: www.RecipeGirl.com (recipe shared from Cravings: Recipes for all the Food You Want to Eat by Chrissy Teigen- Clarkson Potter: 2016)
You'll love Orange Creamsicle Cake Mix Cookies, and they're very easy to make any time. These soft cookies filled with orange flavor and white chocolate chips are just so absolutely delicious and will be a reminder of the delicious summer treat you enjoy in an ice cream bar.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter, orange extract, cream cheese, and egg with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the cake mix and mix well.
Optional: add orange food coloring if desired until the cookie dough reaches your desired orange color.
Stir the white chocolate chips into the cookie dough. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Form the dough into 24 balls. Roll each in the powdered sugar and then place on the parchment paper lined cookie sheets.
Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes. Cool on the cookie sheet for 2-3 minutes, then remove from the pan and finish cooling on a wire cooling rack.
Makes 24 cookies.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/creamsicle-orange-cake-mix-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1rnUQKE9Rd_SDSQdBMcwK04KladoIYvSE-zMFwEAu0DFnKT3Wjt9qk1tM
The best 'salad' that you will ever have this Summer! Its packed with fresh juicy berries and covered in a delicious sweet creamy topping
Slice and wash berries, then lay them on paper towels to dry.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until it becomes smooth. Add sugar and whipped topping. Continue to mix until it becomes smooth.
Scoop half of the mixture into a bowl and begin to add the fruit. Gently fold in mixture until completely combined. Add the rest of the fruit and cheesecake mixture. Gently fold in mixture until completely combined.
Chill until ready to serve.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cheesecake-summer-berry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3w564ywKhXSAftYFzgbR3tAIiQ38nIIHZEg01FCuMbTp3OK2HCEUwavNY
This Avocado Corn Salad is a bright and feel good summer salad that's loaded with grilled corn, creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes and the dressing gives it amazing fresh flavor.
In a large salad bowl, combine sliced tomatoes, corn kernels, sliced avocado, thinly sliced red onion, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and press in 2 garlic cloves.
Drizzle the top with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 2-3 tablespoons lime juice (adding it to taste). Add 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, or season to taste. Toss the salad gently just until combined and serve. Servings: 6 as a side salad
Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/avocado-corn-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3pBVj5DSgymvEZQPhzbeD78cb7TDeP9OIW9rcF0cbZcqlHrhiIKltm2K0#jump-to-recipe
Have a great week and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.