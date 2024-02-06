Recipes to add to your outdoor grilling

The long Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and you may be planning to have family or friends over for a meal on your day off from work. Many people will be grilling outdoors, so you might need some side dish ideas to go along with your planned entree.

Today, I have included a few salad ideas, an appetizer, bread option and a few dessert recipes. There is a little something for everyone here today.

If social distancing and isolating at home is your plan for this year, just tuck these back for another day and another time.

I hope you have an enjoyable holiday as you rest from your labors.

Cobb Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip mix

1 cup chopped Romaine lettuce

1 Roma tomato chopped

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grilled corn

1/4 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch Dip mix and mix until smooth.

Spread into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or other similarly sized pan.

Top with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, corn, bacon, and blue cheese.

Eat with your favorite tortilla chips, crackers, or pretzel flats.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cobb-dip/?fbclid=IwAR3qItvkJKrXJ1BbIk1V0pzLxxeKDxvCFGaEMqsvpq2CvDvUesOY-RA_JfA

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw is the perfect way to mix things up for fall. Loaded with fresh apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and green onions, this coleslaw is crunchy, sweet, and so delicious!

1 (14 ounce) bag 3-color coleslaw mix

1 large apple chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

3/4 cup lowfat mayonnaise

3/4 cup plain yogurt, not Greek

6 tablespoons honey

3/4 teaspoon dried, ground ginger

Combine coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and mix well.

Pour dressing over coleslaw and stir until evenly coated.

*For a less creamy coleslaw, use 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger.

Servings: 12 to 16.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-cranberry-coleslaw/?fbclid=IwAR3TZHp6DNlkqn2PGYh3Ap10wZ9pUwhrmgVq5nN-b3HmLUA2GNOfXGBiEVA

Tomato Biscuits

The perfect recipe for all those garden tomatoes. These biscuits are delicious.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil, optional (or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil)

2 tablespoons butter or bacon drippings melted

3/4 cup buttermilk or could use regular milk

1 1/2 cups peeled and chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese or cheese or your choice

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, ginger and basil. Add bacon drippings or butter and buttermilk. Mix with spoon. Fold in tomatoes and shredded cheese. Turn out onto a floured surface. (Add more flour if needed because this is a wet dough).

Pat out onto dough board with your hands and cut out biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place on a sprayed baking sheet. I don't try to roll these out. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Can brush tops with melted butter before removing from oven.

Notes: Since this is a wet dough, do not use overly ripe tomatoes. I drained my tomatoes after chopping and before adding to dough mixture. I have not tried these with canned tomatoes but if I did, I would use diced canned tomatoes, drain and cut back on the milk in the recipe.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/tomato-biscuits/

Garlic Butter Spread

This garlic butter spread is wonderful on any breads, rolls or biscuits. It's only 4 ingredients and very easy to put together. Try this on the tomato biscuit recipe.

2 sticks salted butter softened (1 cup or 16 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons dried parsley

Put softened butter into a mixing bowl, add in garlic powder, onion powder and dried parsley. Mix with mixer.

Notes: You can make it Italian by adding about a teaspoon Parmesan cheese and a couple teaspoons dried oregano. You could also add basil or thyme to this recipe to make it to your own taste. You can also substitute fresh garlic, chopped onions or dried garlic flakes and onion flakes or fresh parsley.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/garlic-butter-spread-4-ingredients/

The Best Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing

Win the side dish game with this fast and fresh recipe for The Best Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing.

1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries or raspberries

1 1/2 cups diced cantaloupe

1 1/2 cups diced pineapple

1 1/2 cups diced honeydew melon

1 cup blueberries

1 cup halved grapes

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon fresh lime zest

3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

Fresh mint, for garnishing

In a large bowl, toss together the strawberries, cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew melon, blueberries, grapes and pomegranate arils.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the honey, lime zest and lime juice. Add the dressing to the bowl with the fruit and toss to combine.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve immediately or store, covered securely with plastic wrap, in the fridge. Yield 8 servings

Source: www.justataste.com/best-fruit-salad-honey-lime-dressing-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0YXEBu78eddIsehDQiZeS5d2galVeM7f4puhV2qcOFXsWoxLMW9T4ORCc

Raspberry Cream Dessert

This Raspberry Cream Dessert has three incredibly delicious layers that each bring an exciting aspect to the recipe. The crust provides a wonderful texture to the other softer layers. The filling is light, sweet and soft. The most incredible part of the recipe is the third and final layer, the sweet and tart raspberry sauce. This dessert will become an instant favorite.

Crust:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup flour

1 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon sugar

Cream filling:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

4 cups heavy whipping cream

Raspberry sauce:

3 cups raspberries

3/4 cup cold water

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.