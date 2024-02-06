Today we are looking at older recipes for cuisine that helped make American foods great. These recipes and prepared dishes were exchanged at potlucks and were the ones that disappeared at family reunions. These recipes are ones that stood for good eating, had unusual or different ingredients and often fun titles.
Some of these recipes were made famous by a brand-name ingredient that was featured in marking advertisements to promote the sale of that product.
Think back into your long-term memory and enjoy these recipes from days gone by. Maybe it will remind you of some of your older favorites that need to find their way to the front of your recipe box.
Once you try peanut butter with hot pepper in it you will loved it. The little zip makes the sandwich so much better.
Spread peanut butter on two bread slices; sprinkle with cayenne. Top with bacon and drizzle with honey. Top with remaining bread.
You can eat as-is, or grill for a toasted version.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together. Combine the above mixture with eggs, sugar, and oil in a large mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.
Mash drained beans and pineapple to the mixture. You could use a blender for this part and probably would be better to get a smooth bean mixture. Combine with first ingredients.
Pour into prepared 8-inch pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until toothpick test comes out clean. Cool for 25 minutes.
Topping:
Mix all ingredients except 1/2 of the pecans; spread between layers, or if a Bundt cake style, over the whole thing.
Once icing is on top, sprinkle remaining pecans.
Note: Raisins may be added to this recipe as well. No need to soak the raisins in advance, just add 3/4 to 1 cup of raisins to the batter before panning the batter.
Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
Slice off half of each chicken wing by cutting through the join where the wing meets the drumette. Slice through the skin between the thighs and breasts. Make a shallow cut along the breast bone and two deep cuts on either side, separating the breasts.
Slice each breast off the carcass using the tip of the knife, keeping the blade pressed against the bone. Cut through the cartilage to remove breast with the wing attached.
Remove the tenders and trim as needed. Season with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, Herbs de Provence and cayenne pepper.
Push your finger gently under the skin of each breast, right next to the wing bone, to separate it from the meat. Slide 1 tender under the skin, center it, and smooth over the skin. Sprinkle salt over breasts.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts, skin-side down. Cook until bottom is browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Flip, reduce heat to medium, and cook until no longer pink on the inside, 7 to 10 minutes more. Add 1 tablespoon butter, rosemary, and thyme. Baste chicken with the butter. Remove chicken from the skillet.
Pour stock into the pan; increase heat to high. Boil until reduced to desired thickness, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter. Slice each chicken breast into thirds and spoon the pan sauce on top.
Stir pudding mix, pineapple with juice, marshmallows and nuts in large bowl until well blended. Gently stir in whipped topping. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.
Garnish as desired.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and lightly flour two 9-inch round cake pans; set aside.
In medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and baking powder; set aside.
In large bowl, with electric mixer at high speed, beat eggs, sugar and vanilla for 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Beat in Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise at low speed until blended. Alternately beat in flour mixture with water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour into prepared pans.
Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. On wire racks, cool 10 minutes; remove from pans and cool completely. Frost, if desired, or sprinkle with confectioners sugar.
As another option, prepare cake as above in 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
This tea mix is delicious as is, or you can adjust the cinnamon and cloves to suit your personal taste.
Combine all ingredients; mix well. Store in an airtight container.
To serve, add 2 tablespoons mix to 3/4 cup boiling water in a mug; stir.
Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast the shredded coconut on a rimmed baking sheet, stirring 2 to 3 times, until light golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool.
Spray a 13x9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper and spray the sheets with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Whisk the melted butter and brown sugar together in a medium bowl until combined. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the egg mixture until just combined. Do not overmix.
Fold in the pecans and toasted coconut and turn the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a rubber spatula.
Bake until the top is shiny and cracked and feels firm to the touch, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Remove the bars from the pan using the foil or parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into 1 1/2 by 2-inch bars and serve.
Bet you can guess the secret ingredient in this extra moist and rich spice cake; it's perfect with your favorite cream cheese frosting for the sweetest of endings.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan.
Stir the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, allspice, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves in a large bowl. Add the soup, shortening, eggs and water. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed just until blended. Increase the speed to high and beat for 4 minutes. Pour the batter into the pan.
Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes.
Beat the cream cheese, milk and vanilla extract in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until the mixture is creamy. Slowly beat in the confectioners' sugar until the mixture is the desired consistency. Frost the cake with the cream cheese mixture.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Cream together butter and both sugars. Stir in eggs and vanilla.
Finely grind oatmeal in a blender or food processor. Combine the oatmeal, flour, salt, baking powder and soda in a medium bowl, and slowly add it to the wet ingredients. Beat just until combined. Grate chocolate bar using a microplane grater and add it, along with chocolate chips and nuts to the batter. Mix just to combine.
Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart, on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes.
Oreo Dirt Cake features layers of creamy, white chocolate pudding, cream cheese, whipped topping and more and topped off with Oreos. What's not to love about that?
Crush 2/3 package of Oreos and place in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Set aside.
Mix cream cheese and butter until smooth. Mix in powdered sugar and fold in whipped topping. Set aside.
In a separate bowl mix pudding, milk and vanilla. Fold this mixture in with the cream cheese mixture. Pour over crumb mixture.
Sprinkle with the reserve crushed Oreos. Let set for a few hours and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Apple pie without the apples? You have to try it to believe it. This RITZ Mock-Apple Pie recipe really is as easy as pie.
For the filling:
For the topping:
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Filling: Mix water, granulated sugar and cream of tartar in large saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Add crackers; simmer on medium-low heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Line 9-inch pie plate with crust as directed on package; fill with cracker mixture. Sprinkle with lemon juice and cinnamon.
Topping: Combine all remaining ingredients except whipped topping; sprinkle over filling.
Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees; bake 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Serve topped with whipped topping.
Watergate Cake is a retro dessert with lots of pistachio flavor in the cake and the frosting. This recipe calls for Dream Whip dry whipped topping mix, and can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.
Using an electric mixer, beat cake mix, 1 box of pistachio pudding, eggs, vegetable oil, and club soda for 2 minutes. Stir in pecans or walnuts.
Pour batter into prepared Bundt or tube pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes and then remove from pan to cool completely.
To make the frosting, beat 1 box pistachio pudding, Dream Whip mix, and milk until thick. Spread frosting on cooled cake. Top with nuts.
Notes: Use the pistachio pudding straight from the box. Do not make pudding with it.
This rich, pecan-studded fudge is easy to whip up and makes a generous 6 pounds of fudge; plenty for holiday gift giving.
Bring butter, sugar and milk to full rolling boil in large saucepan on medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat. Gradually add chopped chocolate, stirring after each addition until chocolate is completely melted. Add remaining ingredients; mix well.
Pour into 15x10x1-inch pan sprayed with cooking spray. Cool completely.
Notes: For Rocky Road Fudge, prepare recipe as directed, stirring 2 cups Jet-Puffed Miniature Marshmallows into the hot fudge mixture before pouring into prepared pan.
To make ahead: This creamy fudge can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week. Or for longer storage, wrap tightly in foil and freeze up to 1 month. Refrigerate overnight before cutting into squares as directed. For creamier fudge, remove from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.
Mix granulated sugar, cornstarch and nutmeg in 3-quart saucepan. Gradually stir in milk.
Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute; remove from heat. Stir in butter and lemon peel. Spread evenly in ungreased square baking dish, 8- x 8- x 2-inches. Refrigerate uncovered at least 3 hours until firm.
Cut custard into 2-inch squares, using wet knife. Dip custard squares into eggs, then coat with breadcrumbs.
Heat oil (1 1/2 inches) to 360 degrees; fry 2 or 3 squares at a time in oil 1 to 2 minutes or until light brown; drain on paper towels.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Soak cherries in warm water, about 30 minutes. Drain well.
Place chocolate in bowl with butter, over a pot of simmering water until melted. Add sugar, almonds, pistachios, biscotti, drained cherries, orange peel and Grand Marnier.
Mix well.
Remove from heat and add the egg yolk and mix well. Cool completely. Form mixture into a salami shape by rolling mixture in a sheet of wax paper. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Slice and serve.
Drain and discard the juice from the pickle jar. Remove the pickles from the jar and cut each one in half lengthwise. Return the pickles to the jar and set aside.
In a large measuring cup, combine the sugar, water and Kool-Aid. Mix until the sugar has completely dissolved. Pour enough of the liquid into the pickle jar to cover the pickles. Discard any excess.
Cover the jar and refrigerate at least 24 hours.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.