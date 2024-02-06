Today we are looking at older recipes for cuisine that helped make American foods great. These recipes and prepared dishes were exchanged at potlucks and were the ones that disappeared at family reunions. These recipes are ones that stood for good eating, had unusual or different ingredients and often fun titles.

Some of these recipes were made famous by a brand-name ingredient that was featured in marking advertisements to promote the sale of that product.

Think back into your long-term memory and enjoy these recipes from days gone by. Maybe it will remind you of some of your older favorites that need to find their way to the front of your recipe box.

Sweet and Spicy Peanut Butter-Bacon Sandwiches

Once you try peanut butter with hot pepper in it you will loved it. The little zip makes the sandwich so much better.

1/4 cup peanut butter

4 slices cinnamon-raisin bread

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 crisp cooked bacon strips

2 teaspoons honey

Spread peanut butter on two bread slices; sprinkle with cayenne. Top with bacon and drizzle with honey. Top with remaining bread.

You can eat as-is, or grill for a toasted version.

Pork-N-Beans Spice Cake

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1â„2 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

16 ounces pork and beans

8 ounces crushed pineapple

For the frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1â„2 cup butter

1 (1 pound) box confectioners' sugar (10x small box)

1 (16 ounce) bag pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together. Combine the above mixture with eggs, sugar, and oil in a large mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.

Mash drained beans and pineapple to the mixture. You could use a blender for this part and probably would be better to get a smooth bean mixture. Combine with first ingredients.

Pour into prepared 8-inch pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until toothpick test comes out clean. Cool for 25 minutes.

Topping:

Mix all ingredients except 1/2 of the pecans; spread between layers, or if a Bundt cake style, over the whole thing.

Once icing is on top, sprinkle remaining pecans.

Note: Raisins may be added to this recipe as well. No need to soak the raisins in advance, just add 3/4 to 1 cup of raisins to the batter before panning the batter.

Airline Chicken

Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.

1 whole chicken

1 drizzle olive oil

Kosher salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

2 pinches Herbs de Provence, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 cup chicken stock, or to taste

Slice off half of each chicken wing by cutting through the join where the wing meets the drumette. Slice through the skin between the thighs and breasts. Make a shallow cut along the breast bone and two deep cuts on either side, separating the breasts.

Slice each breast off the carcass using the tip of the knife, keeping the blade pressed against the bone. Cut through the cartilage to remove breast with the wing attached.

Remove the tenders and trim as needed. Season with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, Herbs de Provence and cayenne pepper.

Push your finger gently under the skin of each breast, right next to the wing bone, to separate it from the meat. Slide 1 tender under the skin, center it, and smooth over the skin. Sprinkle salt over breasts.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts, skin-side down. Cook until bottom is browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Flip, reduce heat to medium, and cook until no longer pink on the inside, 7 to 10 minutes more. Add 1 tablespoon butter, rosemary, and thyme. Baste chicken with the butter. Remove chicken from the skillet.

Pour stock into the pan; increase heat to high. Boil until reduced to desired thickness, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter. Slice each chicken breast into thirds and spoon the pan sauce on top.

Watergate Salad

1 (3 1/2 ounce) package instant pistachio pudding mix

1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice, undrained

1 cup miniature marshmallow

1â„2 cup chopped nuts

2 cups thawed nondairy whipped topping

Stir pudding mix, pineapple with juice, marshmallows and nuts in large bowl until well blended. Gently stir in whipped topping. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Garnish as desired.

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs

1 2/3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

1 1/3 cups water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and lightly flour two 9-inch round cake pans; set aside.

In medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and baking powder; set aside.

In large bowl, with electric mixer at high speed, beat eggs, sugar and vanilla for 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Beat in Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise at low speed until blended. Alternately beat in flour mixture with water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour into prepared pans.

Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. On wire racks, cool 10 minutes; remove from pans and cool completely. Frost, if desired, or sprinkle with confectioners sugar.

As another option, prepare cake as above in 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Russian Tea Mix

This tea mix is delicious as is, or you can adjust the cinnamon and cloves to suit your personal taste.

2 cups instant orange drink mix

1 cup instant unflavored tea

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons sugar-sweetened lemonade mix

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Combine all ingredients; mix well. Store in an airtight container.

To serve, add 2 tablespoons mix to 3/4 cup boiling water in a mug; stir.

Congo Bars

1 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons or 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped coarse

1 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast the shredded coconut on a rimmed baking sheet, stirring 2 to 3 times, until light golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool.

Spray a 13x9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper and spray the sheets with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Whisk the melted butter and brown sugar together in a medium bowl until combined. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the egg mixture until just combined. Do not overmix.

Fold in the pecans and toasted coconut and turn the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a rubber spatula.

Bake until the top is shiny and cracked and feels firm to the touch, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Remove the bars from the pan using the foil or parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into 1 1/2 by 2-inch bars and serve.

Tomato Soup Spice Cake

Bet you can guess the secret ingredient in this extra moist and rich spice cake; it's perfect with your favorite cream cheese frosting for the sweetest of endings.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

2 eggs

1/4 cup water

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package (16 ounces) confectioners' sugar

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan.

Stir the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, allspice, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves in a large bowl. Add the soup, shortening, eggs and water. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed just until blended. Increase the speed to high and beat for 4 minutes. Pour the batter into the pan.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes.

Beat the cream cheese, milk and vanilla extract in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until the mixture is creamy. Slowly beat in the confectioners' sugar until the mixture is the desired consistency. Frost the cake with the cream cheese mixture.