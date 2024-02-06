Recipes from a recent retiree

My sister, Barb Kinsey, recently retired after 50 years of faithful service to Southeast Missouri State University. Barb worked most of that time in University Relations and Athletics. She has worked numerous basketball and football games through the years, and has enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people along the way through 50 years.

Barb has been an amazing mentor to hundreds of student workers and has helped them grow up, learn work ethic and how to be a dependable worker. She has made a wonderful, positive impact on many students who had the privilege of working with her.

Barb loves Jesus, all of her nieces and nephews, all SEMO athletics, reading, line dancing, gospel music, weather, thunderstorms, chips and salsa and traveling, to mention only a few.

I've pulled together a few recipes that Barb is well known for and a few that she doesn't make too often anymore, but they still have her name on them.

Happy retirement, Barbie! "May God bless you, real good" in your retirement.

Best-Ever Sugar Cookies

1 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 tablespoons cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

Cream together shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add cream and mix well. Add vanilla and mix well. Add flour sifted with baking powder and salt and mix well. Chill mixture about 30 minutes. Roll dough, small amounts at a time, on lightly floured surface into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake in 400 degrees for 5 to 8 minutes, depending on size of cookie. I don't allow them to get brown at all. When they puff up and start to fall, I take them out. Cool on racks and decorate as desired.

Just a note to you: Sometimes I just sprinkle colored sugar on these before I bake them, and when they come out of the oven, they are done. I also bake ahead and freeze these and when I need a platter of cookies, I pull them out, decorate them, and I'm done!

Mexican Wedding Cakes

This is a long-standing tradition in the Kinsey family. My sister Barb makes these every year, and she makes them quite small, about marble size, so they are a perfect bite-sized treat. She often puts them in a large, tightly covered bowl with extra powdered sugar. We laugh each year at everyone who has dropped powdered sugar on their shirts eating these little treats.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

2 cups finely chopped pecans

To finish the cookies:

2 cups confectioners' sugar (you may need a touch extra too)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the confectioners sugar, vanilla, and salt; beat until well blended. Stir in flour and pecans.

Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 15 minutes. Remove from baking sheets. Immediately roll hot cookies in the confectioners sugar. Place sugared cookies on wire racks to cool.

When cool, roll again in sugar at least once, but I like to do it twice for a better finish.

Powell Family Tradition Tuna Grape Salad

My grandmother Powell made this amazing tuna grape salad and Barb has kept this recipe alive through the years. She makes sure it is at every family reunion, and occasional family gatherings throughout the year. The key is to not add too much Miracle Whip. Add just enough to moisten the salad so that it is barely covered but not goopy with dressing.

1 can tuna, drained

Pecan pieces

White seedless grapes, washed and removed from stem

Miracle whip salad dressing

There are no precise measurements to this recipe. It is a combine and stir together salad recipe. If you like more tuna, add more. If you like more grapes, add more, and the same with the pecans.

Combine all ingredients together and gently toss and stir until all of the tuna is dispersed and lightly covered in salad dressing.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Christmas Eve Crab Plate

Barb makes a plate or two of this every Christmas Eve and it carries over into Christmas day at the family gatherings. It is a favorite holiday tradition for the Kinseys.

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1 bottle Heinz chili sauce

1 or 2 cans crab meat, drained

Spread softened cream cheese on plate. Use the whole package. Pour the chili sauce over and spread to the edges of the cream cheese. Flake a can, or more if you like, of the crab over the sauce. We like lots of crab covering the sauce.

Serve with a cracker assortment.