Recipes for your summer fun

Summer fun, picnics and backyard barbeques are all in full swing as we enter July. Maybe you are cooking for the family or plan to have guests over, whatever your situation, these recipes might help add some variety to your menu. From appetizer, beverage to dessert, I have a little bit of everything here for you today.

Enjoy some great summer fun and new recipes with your family and friends this week.

Mushroom Bacon Bites

24 medium fresh mushrooms

12 bacon strips, halved

1 cup barbecue sauce

Wrap each mushroom with a piece of bacon; secure with a toothpick. Thread onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with barbecue sauce.

Grill, uncovered, over indirect medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and the mushrooms are tender, turning and basting occasionally with remaining barbecue sauce.

Sparkling Peach Lemonade

No cooking, no pureeing: just crisp and refreshing. This easy fresh peach lemonade recipe will keep you cool this summer.

4 cups white cranberry peach juice

3 cups seltzer water

1 cup lemon juice (about 6-8 lemons)

1 cup sugar, divided into half cups

2 peaches, sliced thin

Basil or mint, for garnish

In a small bowl, mix sliced peaches and 1/2 cup sugar. Let sit for 10 minutes. Peaches will begin to macerate and create a syrup.

After peaches have macerated, add to a 64-ounce pitcher. Add rest of ingredients. Stir until all sweetener has dissolved.

Serve chilled or on ice. Garnish with extra peach slices and basil, if desired.

Old Fashioned Spinach Salad

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

10 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 13 cups)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

5 hard-boiled large eggs, sliced

8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Whisk first four ingredients until sugar is dissolved.

In a 13x9-inch dish, layer half of each of the following: spinach, onion, mushrooms and eggs. Repeat layers. Drizzle with dressing; top with bacon.

Grilled Zucchini Boats

4 medium zucchini

5 teaspoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon minced fresh mint

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-in. shells. Brush with 2 teaspoons oil; set aside. Chop pulp.

In a large skillet, saute pulp and onion in remaining oil. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat. Stir in the mozzarella cheese, mint and salt. Spoon into zucchini shells. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Grill, covered, over medium heat until zucchini is tender, 8-10 minutes.

Grilled Eggplant Pita Bread Pizzas

2 small eggplants

1 teaspoon salt

1 large sweet red pepper, halved and sliced

1 medium onion, halved and sliced

12 garlic cloves, halved

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 whole pita breads

1 large tomato, seeded and chopped

3/4 cup shredded fresh mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup pitted ripe olives, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

1 cup loosely packed basil leaves, coarsely chopped

Cut eggplants into 3/4-inch slices. Place in a colander over a plate; sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss red pepper, onion and garlic with 1 tablespoon oil. Transfer to a grill wok or open grill basket; place on grill rack. If you do not have a grill wok or basket, use a disposable foil pan. Poke holes in the bottom of the pan with a meat fork to allow liquid to drain.

Grill, uncovered, over medium-high heat 8-12 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender and slightly charred, stirring frequently.

Rinse and drain eggplants; blot dry with paper towels. Brush eggplants with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until tender. Cut each slice into quarters.

Brush both sides of pita breads with remaining oil. Grill, covered, over medium-low heat 1-2 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove from grill.

Layer grilled sides of pitas with grilled vegetables, tomato, cheese and olives. If desired, sprinkle with pepper flakes. Return to grill; cook, covered, 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with basil.

Grilled Steak Pinwheels

2 beef flank steaks (1 pound each), trimmed

1/2 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms

1 cup finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil or 4 teaspoons dried basil

2 tablespoons minced chives

Flatten steaks to 1/4-inch. In a large bowl, combine the bacon, mushrooms, onions, basil and chives; spread evenly over steaks.

Roll the meat up and secure with skewers or toothpicks. Cut each roll into 1/2- to 3/4-inch slices and secure with a toothpick.

Grill over medium-hot heat for 4-6 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees; medium-well, 145 degrees). Remove toothpicks.

Cranberry Pecan Slaw

2 (11 ounce) bagged coleslaw mix

1 large Gala or Honeycrisp apple, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup chopped pecan

4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream (yogurt can be substituted)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add slaw mix, apple, cranberries, pecans and onions to a large bowl. Toss to mix all ingredients. Set aside

In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk together until smooth. Pour 3/4 of dressing over slaw and toss until mixed well. Add remaining dressing if desired. Additional dressing can be saved in a sealed container to add to slaw at a later time or before serving.

Serve immediately. Slaw can be stored, covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Toss slightly and add saved dressing if needed.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

This salad is light, fresh and full of bright flavors. Grilled sweet corn, peppers, and onions are tossed with a cilantro-lime dressing making it the perfect side dish (or chip dip) for taco night or an outdoor barbeque.