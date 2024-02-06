Recipes for your summer fun

Summer fun, picnics and backyard barbeques are all in full swing as we enter July. Maybe you are cooking for the family or plan to have guests over, whatever your situation, these recipes might help add some variety to your menu. From appetizer, beverage to dessert, I have a little bit of everything here for you today.
Enjoy some great summer fun and new recipes with your family and friends this week.
Wrap each mushroom with a piece of bacon; secure with a toothpick. Thread onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with barbecue sauce.
Grill, uncovered, over indirect medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and the mushrooms are tender, turning and basting occasionally with remaining barbecue sauce.
No cooking, no pureeing: just crisp and refreshing. This easy fresh peach lemonade recipe will keep you cool this summer.
In a small bowl, mix sliced peaches and 1/2 cup sugar. Let sit for 10 minutes. Peaches will begin to macerate and create a syrup.
After peaches have macerated, add to a 64-ounce pitcher. Add rest of ingredients. Stir until all sweetener has dissolved.
Serve chilled or on ice. Garnish with extra peach slices and basil, if desired.
Whisk first four ingredients until sugar is dissolved.
In a 13x9-inch dish, layer half of each of the following: spinach, onion, mushrooms and eggs. Repeat layers. Drizzle with dressing; top with bacon.
Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-in. shells. Brush with 2 teaspoons oil; set aside. Chop pulp.
In a large skillet, saute pulp and onion in remaining oil. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Stir in the mozzarella cheese, mint and salt. Spoon into zucchini shells. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Grill, covered, over medium heat until zucchini is tender, 8-10 minutes.
Cut eggplants into 3/4-inch slices. Place in a colander over a plate; sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss red pepper, onion and garlic with 1 tablespoon oil. Transfer to a grill wok or open grill basket; place on grill rack. If you do not have a grill wok or basket, use a disposable foil pan. Poke holes in the bottom of the pan with a meat fork to allow liquid to drain.
Grill, uncovered, over medium-high heat 8-12 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender and slightly charred, stirring frequently.
Rinse and drain eggplants; blot dry with paper towels. Brush eggplants with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until tender. Cut each slice into quarters.
Brush both sides of pita breads with remaining oil. Grill, covered, over medium-low heat 1-2 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove from grill.
Layer grilled sides of pitas with grilled vegetables, tomato, cheese and olives. If desired, sprinkle with pepper flakes. Return to grill; cook, covered, 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with basil.
Flatten steaks to 1/4-inch. In a large bowl, combine the bacon, mushrooms, onions, basil and chives; spread evenly over steaks.
Roll the meat up and secure with skewers or toothpicks. Cut each roll into 1/2- to 3/4-inch slices and secure with a toothpick.
Grill over medium-hot heat for 4-6 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees; medium-well, 145 degrees). Remove toothpicks.
Dressing:
Add slaw mix, apple, cranberries, pecans and onions to a large bowl. Toss to mix all ingredients. Set aside
In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk together until smooth. Pour 3/4 of dressing over slaw and toss until mixed well. Add remaining dressing if desired. Additional dressing can be saved in a sealed container to add to slaw at a later time or before serving.
Serve immediately. Slaw can be stored, covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Toss slightly and add saved dressing if needed.
This salad is light, fresh and full of bright flavors. Grilled sweet corn, peppers, and onions are tossed with a cilantro-lime dressing making it the perfect side dish (or chip dip) for taco night or an outdoor barbeque.
Heat the grill to about 450 degrees.
Set the corn and red pepper directly on the grill grates to give them a little char. Rotate the corn and pepper every 2 minutes until it's got some color on all sides. This should take about 10 minutes total. Remove them from the grill.
(Alternatively, if you would prefer not to grill, place a dry skillet over high heat. Once it's hot, add the corn and pepper. Rotate every couple minutes until there is color on all sides, similar to what you'd do on the grill. Remove the corn and pepper and let cool a bit.)
When the charred corn and peppers are cool enough to handle, cut the corn off and dice the pepper.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the corn, red pepper, diced tomatoes and chopped onions. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, cilantro, salt, paprika, oil and vinegar.
Pour the sauce over the salad and toss to combine.
When ready to serve, crumble the cheese over the salad and toss.
If you are planning an outdoor BBQ or family get-together, this dessert is easy to put together and let the slow cooker take over while you enjoy the day. Lift the lid and you have dessert just waiting for a big scoop of homemade ice cream.
In a large bowl, combine dry brownie mix, chocolate chips, oil, eggs and water. Whisk together just until combined; do not overmix.
Pour batter into a greased 6-quart slow cooker; set aside.
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine caramel chips and cream. Microwave on high setting, stirring after every 30 seconds, until caramel is completely melted. Stir in pecans. Pour caramel mixture over brownie mixture; use a knife to swirl in caramel.
In a small bowl, whisk together hot fudge sauce and hot water until smooth. Drizzle over caramel mixture. Cover and cook on high setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours, until brownies are set around the edges. Serves 10.
Whole or 2% milk, enough to fill your freezer canister to the fill line
Mix all ingredients together except the finishing whole milk. Whisk to mix well. Pour into a 6-quart ice cream freezer. Fill with whole or 2% milk up to the fill line Freeze as directed by the canister manufacturer.
Cover freezer with a blanket, clean rug or several towels and allow to sit and harden up for awhile.
Open canister lid and serve immediately.
You can add fresh fruit or other ingredients to the mixture before freezing, such as strawberries, peaches or add 1/2 cup cocoa in the sugar to make chocolate.
A quick and easy alternative to cobbler using delicious summer peaches.
Pecan Stuffing:
Preheat grill.
Cut peaches in half and remove pits. Use a spoon to hollow out the center portion of each half.
Generously brush the softened butter onto each half, and top with brown sugar and cinnamon.
Place the peaches on grill, sugar side up, for 30 seconds or so. Then, turn peaches over, sugar side down, and grill for 1 minute or until the butter is completely melted and peaches are seared.
Back inside, set peaches aside, and preheat oven on low broil.
Combine the pecan stuffing's dry ingredients in a bowl.
Fill the peaches' hollowed out centers, covering the peaches with the stuffing mixture.
Drizzle the melted butter over stuffing mixture. Place stuffed peaches in a 8x8 glass baking dish and broil on low until the stuffing is golden brown. Approx. 5-6 minutes.
Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream, drizzled with honey, garnish with mint and any extra pecans.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Make and bake drop cookies as directed on pouch. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
In food processor, process half of the cookies to coarse crumbs. Remove to medium bowl. Continue to process second half of cookies to coarse crumbs; add to bowl. Stir in melted butter until well blended. In ungreased 13x9-inch pan or baking dish, press cookie crumb mixture firmly in bottom. Set aside.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and jam with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping down side of bowl frequently. Beat in 2 cups of the whipped topping. Spread over cookie crust. Sprinkle 2 cups of the blueberries over cream cheese mixture.
In another medium bowl, beat dry pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thick. Drop by spoonfuls over berry layer; spread evenly over top. Drop remaining whipped topping by spoonfuls over pudding layer; spread evenly. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours.
When ready to serve, sprinkle raspberries and remaining 1 cup blueberries on top. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pieces.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.