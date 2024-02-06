Recipes for you and your Valentine

Valentine's Day dinners for many couples may look a little different this year with the pandemic. Many couples may choose to prepare their dinner at home and stay in this year.

There are so many great recipes that are pretty simple to prepare, it can be easy to convince myself to cook at home and have dinner and a movie.

I've selected a few recipes today that might help you to do the same. From chicken to shrimp to beef tenderloin as an entree and even a few dessert recipes. I hope you can find a recipe here today to help make your valentine say yum, yum!

Orange Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Perfectly roasted pork tenderloin alongside potatoes, Brussels sprouts and green beans is drizzled with orange, mustard and maple glaze sauce. It's a prefect family meal that can be served on weekends or special occasions. Great for dinner parties!

1 pound pork tenderloin

For the rub:

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the vegetables:

2 medium white potatoes, or sweet potatoes, diced into small cubes

7 ounces Brussels sprouts, cut in half

n 7 ounces fine green beans, tails cut off

2 tablespoons olive oil

Pinch salt

For the orange maple glaze:

1/2 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon mustard

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 ounce butter, about 1 1/2 tablespoons

Pinch salt

Preheat the oven to 355 degrees. Line a large flat baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper and brush with a little oil.

Combine the rub ingredients and sprinkle all over the pork tenderloin. Rub it in on all sides. Place the fillet in the middle of the baking sheet and scatter potatoes all over. Pop in the oven for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, increase the temperature to 400 degrees and remove the tray. Add the Brussels sprouts and green beans and drizzle with a little more olive oil. Sprinkle with a few pinches of salt. Put the tray back in the oven for 20 minutes.

Prepare the glaze sauce. Add orange juice, lemon juice and mustard to a small pot and place over high heat. Once it comes to a boil, allow it to bubble away for two to three minutes (reduce the heat slightly if it starts to foam too much). Stir often. Then add the maple syrup and cook for two more minutes, stirring frequently. Finally, add the butter and cook for another minute, until thick and glossy. Set aside.

Once the pork and veggies are done, remove them from the oven and transfer the pork tenderloin to a cutting board to rest for five minutes. Stir the vegetables and put them back in the oven for a few more minutes to stay warm.

Once rested, slice the meat into medallions and serve on a platter or baking sheet over vegetables. Drizzle with a few tablespoons of the glaze sauce and serve the rest on the side.

Notes: If using pork loin, cook it in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes by itself, then add potatoes for 10 minutes, then increase to 400 degrees with the rest of the veggies for 15 minutes.

If cooking for more people, you can use two tenderloin fillets and bake them on one tray and vegetables on another tray at the same time. You should have enough glaze sauce for both.

Source: www.irenamacri.com/recipes/roast-pork-tenderloin-with-orange-maple-glaze/

Cheesy Shrimp and Grits

This is the best Shrimp and Grits recipe, super creamy, cheesy and easy!

For the grits:

2 cups low fat milk

2 cups water

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 cup yellow cornmeal grits

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

For the shrimp and sauce:

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (use less if you don't like spicy)

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Prepare the grits: In a large pot over medium heat, add the milk, water and salt. Bring to a simmer. Whisk in the grits and continue whisking until they begin to thicken. (This will help eliminate lumps.) Continue to cook the grits for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Stir in the butter and cheese. Cover and set aside.

Prepare the shrimp and sauce: In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel lined platter using a slotted spoon to drain.

Return the skillet to the heat and add the shrimp to the pan. Cook for one to two minutes on each side. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and keep warm.

Add the onions to the skillet and cook until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for one minute. Sprinkle the cornstarch over the onions/garlic and cook for an additional minute. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook until the sauce begins to thicken. Whisk in the cream, butter, cayenne pepper, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Continue cooking until the sauce starts to thicken more. Return the shrimp to the pan and cook for three to four minutes, making sure not to overcook the shrimp. Stir in the bacon, green onions and parsley.

Serve: Spoon about 1 cup grits onto a plate and top with four to five shrimp. Pour about 1 cup gravy over the shrimp. Repeat with remaining grits and shrimp. Serve immediately.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/cheesy-shrimp-and-grits/#wprm-recipe-container-45193

Marry Me Chicken

If you're a sun-dried-tomato hater, use fresh ones instead. It won't have as much of a tangy kick, but it'll still make folks fall at your feet.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Freshly torn basil, for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear, skin-side down, until golden, four to five minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.

Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, one minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet, skin-side up.

Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 17 to 20 minutes.

Garnish with basil and serve.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46330/skillet-sicilian-chicken-recipe/

Lobster Mac and Cheese

If it is too hard to find fresh lobster, canned works as a suitable substitute.

1 pound cavatappi pasta

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cup whole milk

Pinch nutmeg (optional)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar

1 cup shredded Fontina cheese

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided

1 pound cooked lobster, roughly chopped

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook cavatappi until al dente. Drain and set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Sprinkle over flour and cook until slightly golden, two to three minutes. Pour in milk and whisk until combined. Season with nutmeg if using, salt, and pepper. Let simmer until thickened slightly, about two minutes.

Remove pan from heat and stir in cheddar, Fontina, and 1/2 cup Parmesan and whisk until smooth. Fold in pasta and lobster and transfer into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine Panko, the remaining Parmesan, and oil. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over pasta. Bake until bubbly and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22790813/lobster-mac-recipe/

Shrimp And Gnocchi With Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

Light, airy gnocchi tossed with tender shrimp and the most amazing cream sauce you'll want to drink!

1 (16-ounce) package Potato Gnocchi

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

For The Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth, or more, as needed

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 cup half and half

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook gnocchi according to package instructions; drain well.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.

To make the garlic parmesan cream sauce, melt butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.

Gradually whisk in chicken broth, thyme and basil. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in half and half and Parmesan until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more half and half as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in shrimp and gnocchi, and gently toss to combine.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Source: www.damndelicious.net/2016/12/17/shrimp-and-gnocchi-with-garlic-parmesan-cream-sauce/

Perfect Beef Tenderloin

Don't be intimidated by its beauty (and size). Beef tenderloin is actually insanely easy to make, thanks to a marinade made up of ingredients you probably already have and a surprisingly quick cook time. If you only want to use rosemary (or thyme), that's fine. Just double up on whichever herb you're using. As for the creamy horseradish sauce, don't skip it. We used a mixture of yogurt and sour cream, but mayo would work too!

Temperature guide: Because the thickness of the meat will vary, we highly recommend using a meat thermometer. Follow temperature ranges below based on how pink you like your red meat!

120 to 125 degrees: rare

130 to 135 degrees: medium-rare

140 to 145 degrees: medium

For the beef:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

3 sprigs fresh thyme

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 bay leaf

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons honey

1 (2-pound) beef tenderloin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 clove garlic, minced

For yogurt sauce:

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Kosher salt

In a large bowl, mix together oil, vinegar, mustard, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, smashed garlic, and honey. Add meat to bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour or up to one day.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and fit a wire rack inside. Remove tenderloin from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Season all over with salt, pepper, rosemary, and minced garlic, then place on rack.

Roast until cooked to your liking, about 20 minutes for rare. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, make sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, sour cream, horseradish, and lemon juice, and season with salt.

Slice tenderloin and serve with sauce on the side.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55651/best-beef-tenderloin-recipe/