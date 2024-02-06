Recipes for you and your Valentine

Valentine's Day dinners for many couples may look a little different this year with the pandemic. Many couples may choose to prepare their dinner at home and stay in this year.
There are so many great recipes that are pretty simple to prepare, it can be easy to convince myself to cook at home and have dinner and a movie.
I've selected a few recipes today that might help you to do the same. From chicken to shrimp to beef tenderloin as an entree and even a few dessert recipes. I hope you can find a recipe here today to help make your valentine say yum, yum!
Perfectly roasted pork tenderloin alongside potatoes, Brussels sprouts and green beans is drizzled with orange, mustard and maple glaze sauce. It's a prefect family meal that can be served on weekends or special occasions. Great for dinner parties!
For the rub:
For the vegetables:
For the orange maple glaze:
Preheat the oven to 355 degrees. Line a large flat baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper and brush with a little oil.
Combine the rub ingredients and sprinkle all over the pork tenderloin. Rub it in on all sides. Place the fillet in the middle of the baking sheet and scatter potatoes all over. Pop in the oven for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, increase the temperature to 400 degrees and remove the tray. Add the Brussels sprouts and green beans and drizzle with a little more olive oil. Sprinkle with a few pinches of salt. Put the tray back in the oven for 20 minutes.
Prepare the glaze sauce. Add orange juice, lemon juice and mustard to a small pot and place over high heat. Once it comes to a boil, allow it to bubble away for two to three minutes (reduce the heat slightly if it starts to foam too much). Stir often. Then add the maple syrup and cook for two more minutes, stirring frequently. Finally, add the butter and cook for another minute, until thick and glossy. Set aside.
Once the pork and veggies are done, remove them from the oven and transfer the pork tenderloin to a cutting board to rest for five minutes. Stir the vegetables and put them back in the oven for a few more minutes to stay warm.
Once rested, slice the meat into medallions and serve on a platter or baking sheet over vegetables. Drizzle with a few tablespoons of the glaze sauce and serve the rest on the side.
Notes: If using pork loin, cook it in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes by itself, then add potatoes for 10 minutes, then increase to 400 degrees with the rest of the veggies for 15 minutes.
If cooking for more people, you can use two tenderloin fillets and bake them on one tray and vegetables on another tray at the same time. You should have enough glaze sauce for both.
Source: www.irenamacri.com/recipes/roast-pork-tenderloin-with-orange-maple-glaze/
This is the best Shrimp and Grits recipe, super creamy, cheesy and easy!
For the grits:
For the shrimp and sauce:
Prepare the grits: In a large pot over medium heat, add the milk, water and salt. Bring to a simmer. Whisk in the grits and continue whisking until they begin to thicken. (This will help eliminate lumps.) Continue to cook the grits for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Stir in the butter and cheese. Cover and set aside.
Prepare the shrimp and sauce: In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel lined platter using a slotted spoon to drain.
Return the skillet to the heat and add the shrimp to the pan. Cook for one to two minutes on each side. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and keep warm.
Add the onions to the skillet and cook until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for one minute. Sprinkle the cornstarch over the onions/garlic and cook for an additional minute. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook until the sauce begins to thicken. Whisk in the cream, butter, cayenne pepper, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Continue cooking until the sauce starts to thicken more. Return the shrimp to the pan and cook for three to four minutes, making sure not to overcook the shrimp. Stir in the bacon, green onions and parsley.
Serve: Spoon about 1 cup grits onto a plate and top with four to five shrimp. Pour about 1 cup gravy over the shrimp. Repeat with remaining grits and shrimp. Serve immediately.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/cheesy-shrimp-and-grits/#wprm-recipe-container-45193
If you're a sun-dried-tomato hater, use fresh ones instead. It won't have as much of a tangy kick, but it'll still make folks fall at your feet.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear, skin-side down, until golden, four to five minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.
Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, one minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet, skin-side up.
Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 17 to 20 minutes.
Garnish with basil and serve.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46330/skillet-sicilian-chicken-recipe/
If it is too hard to find fresh lobster, canned works as a suitable substitute.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook cavatappi until al dente. Drain and set aside.
In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Sprinkle over flour and cook until slightly golden, two to three minutes. Pour in milk and whisk until combined. Season with nutmeg if using, salt, and pepper. Let simmer until thickened slightly, about two minutes.
Remove pan from heat and stir in cheddar, Fontina, and 1/2 cup Parmesan and whisk until smooth. Fold in pasta and lobster and transfer into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine Panko, the remaining Parmesan, and oil. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over pasta. Bake until bubbly and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22790813/lobster-mac-recipe/
Light, airy gnocchi tossed with tender shrimp and the most amazing cream sauce you'll want to drink!
For The Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce:
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook gnocchi according to package instructions; drain well.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
To make the garlic parmesan cream sauce, melt butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.
Gradually whisk in chicken broth, thyme and basil. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in half and half and Parmesan until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more half and half as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Stir in shrimp and gnocchi, and gently toss to combine.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
Source: www.damndelicious.net/2016/12/17/shrimp-and-gnocchi-with-garlic-parmesan-cream-sauce/
Don't be intimidated by its beauty (and size). Beef tenderloin is actually insanely easy to make, thanks to a marinade made up of ingredients you probably already have and a surprisingly quick cook time. If you only want to use rosemary (or thyme), that's fine. Just double up on whichever herb you're using. As for the creamy horseradish sauce, don't skip it. We used a mixture of yogurt and sour cream, but mayo would work too!
Temperature guide: Because the thickness of the meat will vary, we highly recommend using a meat thermometer. Follow temperature ranges below based on how pink you like your red meat!
120 to 125 degrees: rare
130 to 135 degrees: medium-rare
140 to 145 degrees: medium
For the beef:
For yogurt sauce:
In a large bowl, mix together oil, vinegar, mustard, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, smashed garlic, and honey. Add meat to bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour or up to one day.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and fit a wire rack inside. Remove tenderloin from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Season all over with salt, pepper, rosemary, and minced garlic, then place on rack.
Roast until cooked to your liking, about 20 minutes for rare. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, make sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, sour cream, horseradish, and lemon juice, and season with salt.
Slice tenderloin and serve with sauce on the side.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55651/best-beef-tenderloin-recipe/
Serve this delicious, moist pork tenderloin up with a salad and some grilled veggies for a great meal during the week or a special occasion dinner.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cook bacon until crisp, about 8 minutes. Add the mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic. Cook until soft. Remove from the heat and stir in the breadcrumbs and parsley. Let cool.
Cut the pork across (not all the way through) lengthwise so you can open it like a book. Pound the meat with a mallet until it's about 1/2-inch thick.
Cover the pork with the bacon/mushroom mixture. Starting with a long side, roll up each tenderloin and secure with toothpicks.
Combine the olive oil and Dijon mustard. Rub over the outside of the pork. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or just until pork reaches 160 degrees. Remove from pan and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/wprm_print/122933
Homemade Small 6-Inch Red Velvet Cake For Two is a moist and delicious one layer red cocoa cake from scratch without a cake mix. Top it with cream cheese frosting.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease one 6-inch round cake pan then line the bottom with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour and cornstarch then whisk in cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the sugar and oil until moistened and smooth, about 1 minute. Beat in the egg, food coloring, vanilla, and vinegar. Add the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, adding the flour in 3 additions and the milk in 2 additions (begin and end with dry ingredients).
Transfer the batter to the pan. Bake 20-23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out with a few crumbs (no wet batter). Cool for about 15 minutes, run a knife along the edge of the pan to loosen, and invert onto a cooling rack. Cool right-side-up.
Top with Small Batch Cream Cheese Frosting.
To store frosted cake, refrigerate in an airtight container. Let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes before serving.
Notes: To make a 2 layer cake, double all of the ingredients and divide between two 6 inch pans.
Source: www.chocolatemoosey.com/2020/02/06/small-6-inch-red-velvet-cake-for-two/
Small Batch Cream Cheese Frosting
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and cream cheese for 30 seconds or until combined then add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and salt. Beat until light and fluffy, 3-5 minutes.
Beat in the vanilla. If the frosting is too thin to pipe for cupcakes, add up to an additional 1/2 cup powdered sugar.
Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. If the frosting is too soft to pipe right away, refrigerate in 15 minute increments until piping consistency.
Source: www.chocolatemoosey.com/2018/06/11/small-batch-cream-cheese-frosting/
This is the perfect dessert for this Valentine's day! A giant, chewy chocolate chip cookie, with crisp-buttery edges and a soft chewy center.
Cream softened butter in mixer, 1 minute. Add both white and brown sugar and cream well, scraping down sides often for 2 minutes.
Mix in eggs, one at a time, cream 1 minute each and scrape down sides in between. Pour in vanilla and mix well.
While creaming butter and sugar mixture; in a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and salt gently with a whisk. With mixer on low or stir, slowly pour in 1/2 cup of flour mixture at a time and gently mix, don't over mix.
Once mixed well, scrape sides of bowl and pour in chocolate chips and chunks, mix on low, until combined. By hand, stir in the M & M's into the batter.
Generously grease a 9-10 inch heart shaped form or pan and place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. May use smaller pans, just reduce baking time.
Measure out enough batter to fill the shaped pan, about 3/4-inch thick, using a sheet of wax paper or plastic wrap, make sure it is spread evenly and to the edges. Freeze for 30 minutes.
About 15 minutes into freezing, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove heart shapes from freezer and place in preheated oven.
Bake 15-25 minutes (watch closely, depending on the size of your pan and the amount of dough you placed in the pan will determine how long it will take to bake.) It should be golden at the edges, starting to pull away with the center still looking slightly underdone.
Remove from oven when edges are slightly browned and center is set, but will probably still be pretty gooey. If desired, sprinkle another handful of M & M's over the top of the hot cookie.
Allow to cool on a cooling rack for 15-30 minutes if using a pan or fully on cookie sheet if using a form.
When ready to release from form or pan, take a table knife and gently run around the edges of the cookie, separating from the pan. Lift off form and allow to continue to cool completely.
If using a pan, place a cooling rack over the top of the pan and carefully invert onto cooling rack. Do the same thing again with another cooling rack if you prefer not to have rack marks on the cookie. Cool completely.
If needed to move to a serving plate, freeze for 15 minutes, then use a large spatula to transfer to plate.
Extra dough: Scoop into balls using a medium sized scoop onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. Place in refrigerator (or freeze until ready to bake) 10 minutes prior to baking, bake at either 350-375 degrees 8-10 minutes until just set and slightly golden.
Cool on pan 2-3 minutes and then remove to cooling rack to cool completely.
Enjoy warm or room temp. If not enjoying all the cookies at once, freeze dough balls until firm, then place in freezer ziplock bag until ready to use.
Once ready to bake, take out of freezer and place 2 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Let soften while the oven preheats. Bake as directed above. Always fresh cookies!
Source: www.thefreshcooky.com/giant-chocolate-chip-cookie-heart/?fbclid=IwAR2WPhAUeF0IFbBvEdwLVyb_Q8jhVGZxwdtBsnfHDuqg28fAoJpHtloqNQw
Flavorful raspberry cupcakes with homemade raspberry jelly filling and a tart lemon buttercream. Easy to make, and great for a Valentine's day dessert.
You will first want to make the raspberry jelly filling so that it will have time to cool and solidify a little before you need to use it.
For the raspberry cupcake: Preheat the oven to 320 degrees. Line your tins to make approximately 20 cupcakes.
Mix together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt until well-combined.
Then, add the softened butter and mix on low speed. Blend until there are no remaining butter chunks and the mixture resembles a fine sand texture.
Next, add the eggs, whole milk, vegetable oil, and greek yogurt. Blend on low until all dry ingredients are mixed in. Be sure to use your spatula to incorporate any ingredients that have stuck to the bowl and beater.
Mix in about five tablespoons of the raspberry jelly into the batter. You could use more or less depending on how strong you want it flavored and how much texture you want to be incorporated from the raspberry seeds.
Add about 20 drops of neon pink McCormick food coloring to get the berry coloring in the cupcake batter.
Fill the cupcake tins about 3/4 full. Bake the cupcakes for about 40-50 minutes. These cupcakes are baked at a lower temperature setting but for a longer amount of time to make sure they stay moist during baking and maintain the coloring that we added to the cupcake.
At about 40 minutes you will want to insert a toothpick into the center of a cupcake to check for doneness. If the toothpick removes wet batter, continue baking for another 10 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean or with crumbs.
Remove the cupcakes and place on a wire rack. After completely cooled, you will want to use a knife to cut a circle into the top of the cupcake. Make sure to cut into the center, and not too deep as you don't want to touch the bottom of the cupcake. I cut about 1-inch diameter by 1.5-inches deep. There isn't a right or wrong here, just make sure that you have enough space to add the filling.
Then, spoon in the filling into the hole that you created. I used about a tablespoon of filling per cupcake. Try to keep the top clean so that it doesn't seep out under the frosting, or cause the frosting to become discolored.
Raspberry cupcake source: www.whiskingupyum.com/raspberry-filled-cupcake-with-lemon-buttercream-frosting/
Raspberry Jam Filling
Sweet, homemade raspberry jelly. Easy to make. Great jelly to use for fillings in cake, cupcakes and on peanut butter and jelly cookies.
Place berries in medium pot and heat over medium-high heat until berries break down. Approximately 10 minutes.
Bring raspberries to a light boil. Stir in sugar and return to boil.
In a separate bowl whisk together cornstarch and water, and pour into the raspberry mixture.
Stir the mixture vigorously for 1 minute and then remove from heat. Allow to cool and thicken, stirring occasionally.
Notes: Lasts 3-4 weeks in refrigerator, or 3-4 months in freezer.
Raspberry jam filling source: www.whiskingupyum.com/homemade-raspberry-jelly/
Lemon Buttercream Frosting
Sweet and tangy lemon buttercream frosting that is so flavorful!
Beat the butter until creamy, approximately 2 minutes. Add confectioners sugar, lemon juice, heavy cream, and zest. Beat for 2-3 minutes. Add salt if desired to cut down on the sweetness. If too thin, add up to 1/2 cup of confectioners sugar. If frosting is too thick, add up to 1/2 teaspoon of buttermilk to thin it out.
Notes: Stores for 1 week in the refrigerator. This makes enough frosting to cover a dozen cupcakes or a 9Ã—13 cake.
Lemon buttercream frosting source: www.whiskingupyum.com/lemon-buttercream-frosting/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.