Recipes for pecan lovers

It is my understanding the recent Hurricane Michael did some significant damage to the pecan tree orchards in central and south Georgia. I was told the trees suffered a great deal from this devastating storm, and the crop will be greatly compromised. We have all had basic economics, so we know that will drive the price up in the very near future.
While the supply is still on the shelves and affordable, I thought we would celebrate the amazing pecan and just how delicious they are. From glazed pecans to cookies, pies and bars, it is all sweet treats today and all including pecans as the star of the show.
These big, chewy, hearty oatmeal cookies are filled with sweet, buttery, toasted pecans and little bites of caramel.
For the pecans:
For the cookies:
For the pecans: Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the pecans, sugar, and salt. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the pecans are toasted and the sugar sticks to them (about 7 or 8 minutes). Set aside to cool.
For the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Stir in the pecans and the caramel pieces.
Drop the dough by 3-tablespoon portions onto the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between cookies. Flatten the top of each cookie slightly. Bake 12 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are browned. Cool the cookies on the pans for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Notes: Use mostly pecan halves, but it's fine to have some smaller pieces as well.
I recommend cutting each of the caramels into several small pieces. I usually make two parallel cuts and then 2 cuts perpendicular to those to make 9 smaller pieces (like a hashtag). Larger pieces of caramel tend to harden up in the cookies after they're baked. If you have access to caramel bits, these should work, too. You'll need about 2 ounces, or about 3 to 4 tablespoons.
Sweet and simple flavors are the stars in this Brown Sugar Pecan Coffee Cake. A perfect compliment to a cup of coffee or cider.
For the topping:
For the cake:
To make the topping: Combine the flour, brown sugar, pecans and salt in a small bowl.
Add the butter, and mix with a fork or your fingers until the mixture is thoroughly combined and forms crumbs. Refrigerate while you make the cake.
To make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and mix well. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the flour in three portions, alternating with two portions of milk. Mix just until combined. Stir in the pecans. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the topping over the top of the batter. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a pick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Sweet, crunchy Glazed Pecans make a great snack, homemade gift, or a dessert topping.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
Place the butter in a large skillet. Melt over medium heat. Add the brown sugar, maple syrup, and salt, and stir into the melted butter. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until the mixture is bubbly. Add the pecans and continue cooking 3 or 4 minutes while stirring constantly.
Transfer the pecans to the prepared pan. Spread evenly. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until pecans are golden brown. Cool completely on the pan. Then, transfer to an airtight container to store.
Note: If you're using salted pecans, you may prefer to omit the salt.
After placing the pecans in a container, store at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Or, freeze for up to 3 months.
Cinnamon Pecan Puffs are soft, chewy, nutty cookies made with a short list of ingredients. This cookie will most certainly find its way to your favorites list.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites and vanilla on medium-high speed until soft peaks begin to form.
Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. While continuing to mix the egg whites, gradually add the sugar mixture (about 1-2 teaspoons at a time). Continue mixing until the mixture is smooth and stiff peaks form. This will take several minutes. Gently fold in the pecans.
Using about 2 teaspoons of the mixture at a time, drop the cookies onto the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies. Alternately, you can use a piping bag with a wide tip for more uniform cookies.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the tops appear dry and do not give when tapped. You can also carefully use a small spatula or a knife to slide underneath the cookies to check that they will release easily from the lining.
Cool the cookies on the pan for 10 to 15 minutes. Then gently remove the cookies from the pans and allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
These Brown Butter Oatmeal Date Cookies with Maple Glaze are full of sweet, chewy, nutty flavor.
For the cookies:
For the glaze:
To make the cookies: Place the butter in a medium saucepan or skillet. Cook over medium heat until the butter melts and begins to foam. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until brown specks begin to form at the bottom of the pan and the butter has a nutty aroma. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature. If desired, strain the butter to remove some or all of the browned bits.
Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cooled butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Stir in the dates and nuts. Refrigerate the dough for 20 to 30 minutes, or until it is firm enough for scooping.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared pans. Bake 12 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are browned and the centers appear set. Cool the cookies on the pan for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze: Combine the confectioners' sugar and maple syrup in a small bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of milk, and combine until smooth. Add additional milk if needed to attain the desired consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cookies. Allow the glaze to set for about 20 minutes before serving. Top with a toasted pecan half if desired.
Toasty nuts, lots of brown sugar, and a sweet glaze combine to make this fantastic Toasted Pecan Bundt Cake. A must for pecan lovers.
For the cake:
For the glaze:
To make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10- or 12-cup Bundt pan.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place the pecans on the lining in a single layer.
Bake 10-12 minutes, or until the pecans are toasted and fragrant. Set aside to cool.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the bourbon and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the flour mixture in three portions, alternating with two portions of milk. Mix just until combined.
Set aside about 1/4 cup toasted pecans for garnish. Stir the remaining pecans into the cake batter.
Transfer the cake batter to the prepared Bundt pan, spreading evenly. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 20 minutes. Then flip the cake onto a serving plate to cool completely.
To make the glaze: Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cream cheese and caramel until thoroughly combined and smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar, and mix until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of milk and mix well. Add more milk, a small amount at a time, if needed to attain the desired consistency. The glaze should be thick but pourable.
Pour the glaze over the cooled cake. Sprinkle the reserved pecans over the top of the glaze.
Notes: If you won't be serving this cake within the first day it's made, I recommend refrigerating the cake. Then let it sit at room temperature for about an hour before serving.
Classic pecan pie gets even better and more flavorful in this Chocolate Chip Coconut Pecan Pie.
For the crust:
For the filling:
To make the crust: Whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add the butter and mix with a pastry blender or a fork until the mixture resembles coarse meal and the butter is the size of small peas. Add 1 tablespoon of water and continue mixing. Add more water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a dough forms. Shape the dough into a disc. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator. If necessary, let it sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes until slightly softened but still cold.
Lightly flour a work surface. Roll out the dough into a circle about 1/8-inch thick.
Transfer the dough to a 9-inch round pie pan. Trim and crimp the edges of the crust as desired. Place the pie pan in the refrigerator while you make the filling.
To make the filling: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the eggs in a large mixing bowl. Beat lightly. Add the butter, sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Stir until combined. Stir in the pecans, coconut, and chocolate chips. Transfer the filling to the crust. Place the pie plate on a lined, rimmed baking sheet to catch any spills. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until the crust has browned and the filling is set.
Notes: To toast the coconut, spread it in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the coconut is toasted.
Pecan Sandies meet pecan pie in these fantastic Pecan Sandie Praline Bars recipe.
For the cookie layer:
For the topping:
To make the cookie layer: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and mix well. Reduce mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour, pecans, and salt. Mix just until combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and press evenly into the bottom of the pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned. Set aside to cool slightly.
To make the topping: Combine the corn syrup, brown sugar, eggs, butter, vanilla, and salt until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the pecans. Pour the topping mixture over the cookie layer. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the topping is set.
Remove the pan from the oven and place on a wire rack. Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the top of the topping. Let the chips sit for about 5 minutes. Then spread the chocolate over the topping. Cool completely before cutting into bars.
Notes: For a little more flavor, toast the pecans. Place them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Cool before using.
This bread pudding is full of pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Then, it's topped with a sweet, nutty caramel sauce. A wonderful fall or holiday treat.
For the bread pudding:
For the topping:
For the sauce:
To make the bread pudding: Grease a 9-inch x 13-inch x 2-inch baking pan or other baking pan with 3-quart capacity.
In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add the half-and-half, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk until combined. Fold in the cubed bread, pecans, and dates.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
To make the topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter, brown sugar, flour, and salt in a small bowl. Mix with a pastry blender or a fork until combined and crumbs have formed. Mix in the pecans. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the top of the bread pudding. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until set. Cool slightly before serving.
To make the sauce: Place the half-and-half, brown sugar, and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 4 minutes. Stir in the pecans, vanilla, and salt. Continue to boil for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the sauce to cool to room temperature. Drizzle over servings of bread pudding.
Notes: Substitute any dried fruit for the dates or feel free to omit.
For the cake:
For the frosting:
For the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 15-inch x 10-inch jelly roll pan.
In large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Set aside. Place butter and water in medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil. Stir into flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Combine buttermilk, eggs and vanilla. Add to cake mixture and mix just until combined. Spread batter evenly in prepared pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until a pick inserted into center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
For the frosting: Place brown sugar, butter, cream and salt in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Continue boiling for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Add confectioners' sugar and stir until thoroughly combined and smooth. Stir in pecans.
Immediately spread frosting over top of cooled cake. Allow frosting to set about 20 minutes before serving.
Pound Cake Cookies take the flavors and textures we love in pound cake and transform them into cookie form. Topped with a perfect pecan half makes these the star of any cookie tray.
Whisk together the flour and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, cream cheese, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and mix just until combined. Mix in the vanilla.
Reduce the mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined.
Cover the dough and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Roll the dough into 1-inch balls. Place about 2 inches apart on the prepared pans. Press a pecan half into the top of each dough ball.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Cool on the pans for 5 minutes. Then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Crunchy pecans and a blend of spices combine to make these fantastic Pecan Spice Muffins.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan, or line with paper liners.
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Make a well in the center.
In a separate bowl, stir together the sour cream, butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture, and stir just until combined. Stir in the pecans. If you like, save some pecans to top off the muffins.
Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, using about 3 tablespoons of batter to fill each about 2/3 full. Sprinkle a pinch of turbinado sugar and a few chopped pecans on top of each muffin.
Bake 12 to 16 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Chocolate Chip Pecan No-Bake Cookies couldn't be simpler to make or more delicious to eat.
Combine the vanilla wafer crumbs, chocolate chips, and nuts. Add the condensed milk and mix until thoroughly combined.
Divide the dough in half. Place one of the halves on a sheet of waxed paper. Roll into a log 9-inches long and 2-inches in diameter. Wrap the log in waxed paper. Repeat with the other half of the dough. Refrigerate for at least an hour.
Unwrap the chilled cookies. Cut into 1/2-inch slices.
Notes: I used my food processor to make fine cookie crumbs.
Coconut, crisp rice cereal, and cream cheese provide a delicious twist to pecan pie in these Coconut Pecan Tarts.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin.
Roll out the prepared pie crust pastry to about 1/8-inch thick. Cut the dough into 12 4-inch circles. Fit one circle into each cup of the prepared muffin tin. Refrigerate the pan while you prepare the filling.
Place the butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally. until the butter is melted and sugar is dissolved.
Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the cereal, pecans, coconut, sour cream, and salt.
In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until combined and smooth. Place a rounded teaspoonful of the cream cheese mixture in the bottom of each tart crust. Spread evenly.
Divide the pecan mixture evenly among tarts (a heaping tablespoon of mixture per tart).
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until crusts are golden brown. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, carefully remove the pies from the pan and place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Fit crust into 9-inch pie plate. Trim any excess dough from the edges. For a simple fluted edge, press the knuckle of one finger into the rim of the crust while holding two fingers about a half inch apart on either side of your knuckle. Repeat around the entire edge of the crust.
Line the crust with parchment paper so that the paper overhangs on all sides. Fill pan with pie weights (or dried beans). Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until edges are browned.
Remove weights and lining. Cool completely. Place nuts in the baked pie crust. Set aside.
Place sugar and water in a medium heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium-high and continue cooking, without stirring, until mixture turns amber. Be sure to watch closely to prevent burning.
Remove from heat and carefully add cream. (Mixture will bubble.) Stir until combined. Add butter, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Stir until combined and smooth. Pour caramel over nuts in pie crust. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Allow to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Then, refrigerate until set. Pie will slice more easily when chilled but can be served at room temperature.
Notes: For aesthetic purposes, you may want to reserve about 1/4 cup of nuts to top off the pie after the caramel has been added.
Praline Cream Pie combines a sweet pecan filing with vanilla pudding for a cool, creamy, delicious dessert!
Prepare pie crust as directed. After fitting the crust into the pie plate, refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line the crust with parchment paper (or aluminum foil), fitting the paper right up to the edges. Fill the lining with pie weights, making sure they cover the bottom all the way to the edges. Bake the crust for 20 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned. Remove the crust from oven. Grabbing hold of the edges, carefully remove the lining and pie weights. If desired, bake the crust another 5 minutes for further browning. Set the baked crust on a wire rack to cool.
Place the butter, brown sugar, pecans, and salt in a heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is bubbly. Pour the pecan mixture into the crust. Allow to cool to room temperature.
Prepare the vanilla pudding as directed, allowing it to cool for about 10 minutes before spreading it on top of the cooled pecan mixture.
Cover the pie with plastic wrap, placing the wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. If desired, garnish with sweetened whipped cream. Keep pie refrigerated.
Notes: Add vanilla bean paste in the vanilla pudding for a little aesthetic appeal. Vanilla extract will work just fine, though.
Brownies get all dressed up with these Upside-Down Pecan Brownie Tarts.
Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease four 4.75-inch mini tart pans with removable bottoms.
Sprinkle toasted nuts into the bottom of prepared pans. Place chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat at half power in microwave in 30-second increments until butter has melted and chocolate melts when stirred. Stir until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.
Whisk together flour, cocoa, and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat eggs until thickened and pale (about 2 minutes). Continue mixing and add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing until sugar dissolves. Reduce mixer speed to low and add syrup, liqueur, and vanilla. Add chocolate mixture and mix until blended. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing just until combined.
Divide batter evenly among prepared pans (about 1 cup per pan). Spread gently and evenly. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
Cool tarts in pans on a wire rack for about 20 minutes. Then, invert tarts, remove pans, and serve.
Notes: Too much flour will make these brownies dry. Be sure you either weigh your flour (2.25 ounces), or fluff your flour, lightly spoon to overflowing into a measuring cup, and level with a straight edge.
The Kahlua is optional, but it adds a hint of coffee flavor, that you might like.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pecan Bars are sweet, crunchy bars made with simple homemade cinnamon-sugar pecans.
For the pecans:
For the bars:
To make the pecans: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the pecans, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the pecans are toasted (about 8 minutes). Spread the pecans out in a single layer on parchment paper or aluminum foil to let them cool. Once the pecans are cool, set aside 16 pecan halves. Coarsely chop the remaining pecans.
To make the bars: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set side.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture. Mix just until combined. Stir in the chopped pecans.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread evenly. Place the reserved pecan halves over the top of the batter.
Bake 30-35 minutes, or until the edges are brown and a pick inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs. Cool in pan on a wire rack before cutting into bars.
You've read here before how much I love blondies and these quick and easy Coconut Pecan Blondies feature plenty of pecans, coconut, and brown sugar. I can't wait to try these this fall as a new addition to my cookie trays.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides. Spray the paper with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and brown sugar until blended. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture. Stir in the pecans, coconut, and chocolate chips.
Spread the batter evenly in prepared pan. Bake 22-25 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Use the overhanging parchment paper to lift the bars out of the pan before cutting into bars.
Place butter in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave until melted, about 1 minute.
Add both sugars to melted butter and stir until combined. Add salt, vanilla, and eggs, stirring until smooth. Stir in flour, baking soda, and baking powder until just combined and a soft dough forms. Fold in chocolate and pecans.
Scoop dough in desired cookie size onto lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until firm, about 30-45 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies. Leave room between cookies for some spreading.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake cookies until golden around the edges but a little soft in the center. Baking time will vary depending on the size of the cookies. Smaller cookies (2-inch diameter) bake for 13-15 minutes. Larger cookies may require up to 18 minutes.
Cool on baking sheets on wire racks for a few minutes. Then, transfer from baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter and sugar until fluffy (about 3-4 minutes). Beat in vanilla and salt. With mixer speed on low, gradually add flour and beat just until combined. Fold in pecans.
Roll dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. Place about 2 inches apart on lined baking sheets. Lightly flatten each with the bottom of a dampened glass. Bake cookies until golden brown (about 15-17 minutes). Cool completely on wire racks.
Turn the flavors of banana bread into a delicious dessert. Just top with ice cream for a delicious dessert for the family or a nice dinner with friends.
For the streusel topping:
For the filling:
To make the streusel: Stir together the brown sugar, flour, and butter until crumbly.
Stir in the oats and pecans. Set aside.
To make the filling: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease an 11-inch x 7-inch baking pan.
Whisk together the flour, sugar, and milk just until blended. Whisk in the melted butter. Pour into the prepared pan. Top with banana slices and the streusel topping. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until brown and bubbly.
Notes: Most any baking pan with a 2-quart capacity will work.
