Recipes for pecan lovers

It is my understanding the recent Hurricane Michael did some significant damage to the pecan tree orchards in central and south Georgia. I was told the trees suffered a great deal from this devastating storm, and the crop will be greatly compromised. We have all had basic economics, so we know that will drive the price up in the very near future.

While the supply is still on the shelves and affordable, I thought we would celebrate the amazing pecan and just how delicious they are. From glazed pecans to cookies, pies and bars, it is all sweet treats today and all including pecans as the star of the show.

Butter Pecan Oatmeal Cookies

These big, chewy, hearty oatmeal cookies are filled with sweet, buttery, toasted pecans and little bites of caramel.

For the pecans:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups pecan halves and pieces

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch salt

For the cookies:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 soft caramels, cut into small pieces

For the pecans: Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the pecans, sugar, and salt. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the pecans are toasted and the sugar sticks to them (about 7 or 8 minutes). Set aside to cool.

For the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Stir in the pecans and the caramel pieces.

Drop the dough by 3-tablespoon portions onto the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between cookies. Flatten the top of each cookie slightly. Bake 12 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are browned. Cool the cookies on the pans for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes: Use mostly pecan halves, but it's fine to have some smaller pieces as well.

I recommend cutting each of the caramels into several small pieces. I usually make two parallel cuts and then 2 cuts perpendicular to those to make 9 smaller pieces (like a hashtag). Larger pieces of caramel tend to harden up in the cookies after they're baked. If you have access to caramel bits, these should work, too. You'll need about 2 ounces, or about 3 to 4 tablespoons.

Brown Sugar Pecan Coffee Cake

Sweet and simple flavors are the stars in this Brown Sugar Pecan Coffee Cake. A perfect compliment to a cup of coffee or cider.

For the topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup milk

1 cup chopped pecans

To make the topping: Combine the flour, brown sugar, pecans and salt in a small bowl.

Add the butter, and mix with a fork or your fingers until the mixture is thoroughly combined and forms crumbs. Refrigerate while you make the cake.

To make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and mix well. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the flour in three portions, alternating with two portions of milk. Mix just until combined. Stir in the pecans. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the topping over the top of the batter. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a pick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Glazed Pecans

Sweet, crunchy Glazed Pecans make a great snack, homemade gift, or a dessert topping.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar

2 tablespoon maple syrup

2 cups pecan halves

pinch salt (to taste)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Place the butter in a large skillet. Melt over medium heat. Add the brown sugar, maple syrup, and salt, and stir into the melted butter. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until the mixture is bubbly. Add the pecans and continue cooking 3 or 4 minutes while stirring constantly.

Transfer the pecans to the prepared pan. Spread evenly. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until pecans are golden brown. Cool completely on the pan. Then, transfer to an airtight container to store.

Note: If you're using salted pecans, you may prefer to omit the salt.

After placing the pecans in a container, store at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Or, freeze for up to 3 months.

Cinnamon Pecan Puffs

Cinnamon Pecan Puffs are soft, chewy, nutty cookies made with a short list of ingredients. This cookie will most certainly find its way to your favorites list.

2 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups finely chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites and vanilla on medium-high speed until soft peaks begin to form.

Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. While continuing to mix the egg whites, gradually add the sugar mixture (about 1-2 teaspoons at a time). Continue mixing until the mixture is smooth and stiff peaks form. This will take several minutes. Gently fold in the pecans.

Using about 2 teaspoons of the mixture at a time, drop the cookies onto the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies. Alternately, you can use a piping bag with a wide tip for more uniform cookies.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the tops appear dry and do not give when tapped. You can also carefully use a small spatula or a knife to slide underneath the cookies to check that they will release easily from the lining.

Cool the cookies on the pan for 10 to 15 minutes. Then gently remove the cookies from the pans and allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Brown Butter-Oatmeal-Pecan-Date Cookies With Maple Glaze

These Brown Butter Oatmeal Date Cookies with Maple Glaze are full of sweet, chewy, nutty flavor.

For the cookies:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped dates

3/4 cup chopped pecans

For the glaze:

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 to 3 teaspoons milk

To make the cookies: Place the butter in a medium saucepan or skillet. Cook over medium heat until the butter melts and begins to foam. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until brown specks begin to form at the bottom of the pan and the butter has a nutty aroma. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature. If desired, strain the butter to remove some or all of the browned bits.

Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cooled butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Stir in the dates and nuts. Refrigerate the dough for 20 to 30 minutes, or until it is firm enough for scooping.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared pans. Bake 12 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are browned and the centers appear set. Cool the cookies on the pan for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the glaze: Combine the confectioners' sugar and maple syrup in a small bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of milk, and combine until smooth. Add additional milk if needed to attain the desired consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cookies. Allow the glaze to set for about 20 minutes before serving. Top with a toasted pecan half if desired.

Toasted Pecan Bundt Cake With Caramel Cream Cheese Glaze

Toasty nuts, lots of brown sugar, and a sweet glaze combine to make this fantastic Toasted Pecan Bundt Cake. A must for pecan lovers.

For the cake:

2 cups chopped pecans

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/4 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk

For the glaze:

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

3 tablespoons caramel sauce

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

To make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10- or 12-cup Bundt pan.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place the pecans on the lining in a single layer.

Bake 10-12 minutes, or until the pecans are toasted and fragrant. Set aside to cool.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the bourbon and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the flour mixture in three portions, alternating with two portions of milk. Mix just until combined.

Set aside about 1/4 cup toasted pecans for garnish. Stir the remaining pecans into the cake batter.

Transfer the cake batter to the prepared Bundt pan, spreading evenly. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 20 minutes. Then flip the cake onto a serving plate to cool completely.

To make the glaze: Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cream cheese and caramel until thoroughly combined and smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar, and mix until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of milk and mix well. Add more milk, a small amount at a time, if needed to attain the desired consistency. The glaze should be thick but pourable.

Pour the glaze over the cooled cake. Sprinkle the reserved pecans over the top of the glaze.

Notes: If you won't be serving this cake within the first day it's made, I recommend refrigerating the cake. Then let it sit at room temperature for about an hour before serving.

Chocolate Chip Coconut Pecan Pie

Classic pecan pie gets even better and more flavorful in this Chocolate Chip Coconut Pecan Pie.

For the crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 to 4 tablespoons cold water

For the filling:

3 large eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cup pecan halves

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted and cooled

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

To make the crust: Whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add the butter and mix with a pastry blender or a fork until the mixture resembles coarse meal and the butter is the size of small peas. Add 1 tablespoon of water and continue mixing. Add more water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a dough forms. Shape the dough into a disc. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator. If necessary, let it sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes until slightly softened but still cold.

Lightly flour a work surface. Roll out the dough into a circle about 1/8-inch thick.

Transfer the dough to a 9-inch round pie pan. Trim and crimp the edges of the crust as desired. Place the pie pan in the refrigerator while you make the filling.

To make the filling: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the eggs in a large mixing bowl. Beat lightly. Add the butter, sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Stir until combined. Stir in the pecans, coconut, and chocolate chips. Transfer the filling to the crust. Place the pie plate on a lined, rimmed baking sheet to catch any spills. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until the crust has browned and the filling is set.

Notes: To toast the coconut, spread it in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the coconut is toasted.

Pecan Sandie Praline Bars

Pecan Sandies meet pecan pie in these fantastic Pecan Sandie Praline Bars recipe.

For the cookie layer:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup finely chopped pecans

For the topping:

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

To make the cookie layer: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and mix well. Reduce mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour, pecans, and salt. Mix just until combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and press evenly into the bottom of the pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned. Set aside to cool slightly.

To make the topping: Combine the corn syrup, brown sugar, eggs, butter, vanilla, and salt until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the pecans. Pour the topping mixture over the cookie layer. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the topping is set.

Remove the pan from the oven and place on a wire rack. Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the top of the topping. Let the chips sit for about 5 minutes. Then spread the chocolate over the topping. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Notes: For a little more flavor, toast the pecans. Place them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Cool before using.

Praline Bread Pudding With Caramel-Pecan Sauce

This bread pudding is full of pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Then, it's topped with a sweet, nutty caramel sauce. A wonderful fall or holiday treat.

For the bread pudding:

8 large eggs

4 cups half-and-half

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 16-ounce loaf challah bread, cubed

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup dried dates, chopped

For the topping:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

For the sauce:

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

To make the bread pudding: Grease a 9-inch x 13-inch x 2-inch baking pan or other baking pan with 3-quart capacity.

In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add the half-and-half, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk until combined. Fold in the cubed bread, pecans, and dates.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

To make the topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter, brown sugar, flour, and salt in a small bowl. Mix with a pastry blender or a fork until combined and crumbs have formed. Mix in the pecans. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the top of the bread pudding. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until set. Cool slightly before serving.

To make the sauce: Place the half-and-half, brown sugar, and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 4 minutes. Stir in the pecans, vanilla, and salt. Continue to boil for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the sauce to cool to room temperature. Drizzle over servings of bread pudding.

Notes: Substitute any dried fruit for the dates or feel free to omit.

Praline Sheet Cake

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 cup water

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the frosting: