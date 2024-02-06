Recipes for a party or shower

We are rapidly approaching party and shower season. There will be graduation parties, wedding showers, baby showers and many other occasions this spring that will warrant a party with some great food!

We are expecting a new grandbaby, so our dear friends insisted on doing a baby shower for them, and my nephew is getting married, so of course we will be doing a wedding shower for them, and each party will have to have some delightful refreshments.

If you have a party planned, maybe a few of these recipes can find their way to your buffet table. Two recipes you won't want to pass on are the cheese cookies with hot pepper jelly and the pickled shrimp. You won't be disappointed. Enjoy!

Shrimp Scampi Dip

Perfect for any get-together or just to make family time extra special. My Shrimp Scampi Dip is sure to please and will have your friends and family coming back for more.

3/4-pound medium sized shrimp

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic fine chop

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons white wine, optional

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup cream cheese

3 tablespoons heavy mayonnaise

1/2 cup extra sharp cheddar white cheddar, shredded

2 tablespoons grated Romano cheese

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup shredded white cheddar for top of dip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter in large saute pan over medium heat. Add garlic and shrimp, saute until shrimp are almost done two to three minutes, then remove shrimp from pan, and allow to cool. Add wine and lemon juice to pan.

Chop the shrimp into smaller pieces and set aside.

Bring the pan to a simmer and add in sour cream, cream cheese, 1/2 cup of Cheddar, Romano cheese and mayonnaise.

Add shrimp and parsley into the cheese mixture.

Place mixture into a baking dish, and top with 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese.

Place in oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly and golden brown. or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees has been reached.

Source: www.askchefdennis.com/shrimp-scampi-dip-around-the-kitchen-table-2/#recipe

Southern Tea Cakes

Southern Tea Cakes are perfect for afternoon coffee or tea and make a delightful, sweet treat at a bridal or baby shower. This old-fashioned recipe is similar to a sugar cookie and makes an easy snack. Try adding colored sugar to suit your occasion.

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

1-1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons buttermilk

Additional granulated sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a baking sheet and set it aside.

Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add 1-1/4 cups sugar and vanilla; beat until fluffy. Add eggs; beat well.

Stir together flour, baking soda and salt in a separate mixing bowl. Add to beaten mixture alternately with buttermilk.

Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugar, if desired.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until very lightly browned on the edges.

Allow to cool for two to three minutes, then remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/southern-tea-cakes/?fbclid=IwAR3OrbxpX_P3R1F82E76wR3zEKTATA1kFSb0JwyOYGwMaSBUB6UyzTLMZQA

Savory Cheddar Cheese Thumbprint Cookies with Hot Pepper Jelly

A savory cheddar cheese dough filled with hot pepper jelly for adult tastes — or very adventurous children! The dough is a perfect salty complement to the spicy sweet hot pepper jelly. These are great for appetizers or to serve with drinks. Just don't set them out with the other sweet cookies without a warning!

In the south you wouldn't have a baby or bridal shower without having cheese straws or discs, so this is an exciting new twist on the old familiar favorite.

1-1/2 cups shredded white sharp Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 large egg yolk

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped pecans or unblanched almonds

1 cup hot pepper jelly

Preheat oven to 350 and line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In food processor, pulse together Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and butter until smooth. Add egg yolk and pepper; pulse until blended. Add flour; pulse just until soft dough forms.

Place finely chopped pecans or almonds on plate. Place 1 cup water in bowl.

With hands, roll scant tablespoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Dip in water; roll in nuts to coat. Place on prepared baking sheet. With thumb, make indentation in center of each. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Bake 15 minutes or until firm outside and lightly golden. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and place the baking sheet on a cooling rack, allowing the cookies to cool directly on the baking sheet. If the indentations have filled in, you can press them again gently while still warm. When thoroughly cooled, cookies can be stored in airtight containers at room temperature, or frozen.

Before serving, fill indentations with hot pepper jelly. If you have stored the cookies for a time before serving them, you can re-crisp them by baking them at 350 degrees for three minutes, then allow them to cool fully before adding the jelly.

Source: www.christmas-cookies.com/recipes/filled-cookie-recipes/savoury-cheddar-cheese-thumbprint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0lvGpVvU5moUOqMq6shUJ_QHB-Ugtu3L9ic1Ec5U-FTWdBxA0RY_k9R24

5 Ingredient Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

With only 5 ingredients and a few simple steps, these sweet Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries make the perfect strawberry party dessert! Add a graham cracker stick or a mini Oreo on top of each one as a garnish and a little crunch.

1-pound strawberries

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

Graham cracker sticks or Mini Oreos as garnish

Cut off the strawberry stems. Remove the inside of the strawberry with a small knife or strawberry corer tool to create a cup for the filling.

Trim the pointed strawberry tip with your knife so the strawberry will stand upright. Place on a cookie sheet.

In a bowl, beat softened cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer until fluffy.

Place the cream cheese mixture in a pastry bag and pipe into the strawberries. If you don't have a piping bag, use a plastic zip-top back and cut off the corner of the bag.

Refrigerate the cheesecake stuffed strawberries until ready to serve. Make them three to four hours before serving or your strawberries will get soggy.

Right before serving, garnish with a graham cracker stick or mini-Oreo cookies. Crackers will get soggy if you add these too early as well.

Source: www.livinglocurto.com/cheesecake-stuffed-strawberries/

Marie Rose Sauce

Serve big, fully cooked shrimp, cocktail style, with this sauce at your next special occasion. You may need to plan on providing extra shrimp as this is so delicious you may serve more than expected.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce or rooster sauce (optional)

Dash red pepper flakes (optional)

Blend all ingredients together well.

Serve as a dip for shrimp or chicken. Or use as you would mayonnaise on sandwiches.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/marie-rose-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR1u1Cqfk2jXj-kPDe1Jy8EIiBrzRAPRJxpWmYdKDWs_SdboEkxtAF_miWg

Baked Ham and Angel Biscuits Slider

A country smoked ham sandwiched between a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. This time of the year makes me think of all the ways to serve Baked Country Ham and Angel Biscuit Sliders, Easter Brunch, Mother's Day Brunch, Graduation Parties, Bridesmaid Brunch, and the list goes on and on. These are perfect appetizers to serve at parties.

For The Angel Biscuits:

1/4 warm water (110 degrees.)

1 heaping tablespoon quick rise yeast

5 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup shortening (like Crisco)

2 cups full fat buttermilk

For The Sliders:

18-24 Angel Biscuits, recipe above

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

2/3 cup mango/peach chutney

l-1 1/2 pounds country sliced ham

For The Angel Biscuits: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place yeast and warm water in a small bowl and stir to dissolve.

In a mixing bowl of an electric mixer using the paddle attachment, mix 5 cups of flour, salt, baking powder, soda, and sugar until well blended.

Remove paddle attachment and attach the dough hook. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.

Add yeast mixture to buttermilk, whisk together until smooth. Pour into the flour mixture, beating on low with dough beater until dough forms a ball, and the dough is loosened from the sides of the bowl. With a spatula, bring flour up to the top to help form a ball.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out to 3/4-inch. Cut rolls out with a 2-2 1/2-inch cutter. I use a glass sometimes. Just whatever size you want your rolls.