Recipes for a party or shower

We are rapidly approaching party and shower season. There will be graduation parties, wedding showers, baby showers and many other occasions this spring that will warrant a party with some great food!
We are expecting a new grandbaby, so our dear friends insisted on doing a baby shower for them, and my nephew is getting married, so of course we will be doing a wedding shower for them, and each party will have to have some delightful refreshments.
If you have a party planned, maybe a few of these recipes can find their way to your buffet table. Two recipes you won't want to pass on are the cheese cookies with hot pepper jelly and the pickled shrimp. You won't be disappointed. Enjoy!
Perfect for any get-together or just to make family time extra special. My Shrimp Scampi Dip is sure to please and will have your friends and family coming back for more.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt butter in large saute pan over medium heat. Add garlic and shrimp, saute until shrimp are almost done two to three minutes, then remove shrimp from pan, and allow to cool. Add wine and lemon juice to pan.
Chop the shrimp into smaller pieces and set aside.
Bring the pan to a simmer and add in sour cream, cream cheese, 1/2 cup of Cheddar, Romano cheese and mayonnaise.
Add shrimp and parsley into the cheese mixture.
Place mixture into a baking dish, and top with 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese.
Place in oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly and golden brown. or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees has been reached.
Southern Tea Cakes are perfect for afternoon coffee or tea and make a delightful, sweet treat at a bridal or baby shower. This old-fashioned recipe is similar to a sugar cookie and makes an easy snack. Try adding colored sugar to suit your occasion.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a baking sheet and set it aside.
Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add 1-1/4 cups sugar and vanilla; beat until fluffy. Add eggs; beat well.
Stir together flour, baking soda and salt in a separate mixing bowl. Add to beaten mixture alternately with buttermilk.
Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugar, if desired.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until very lightly browned on the edges.
Allow to cool for two to three minutes, then remove to wire racks to cool completely.
A savory cheddar cheese dough filled with hot pepper jelly for adult tastes — or very adventurous children! The dough is a perfect salty complement to the spicy sweet hot pepper jelly. These are great for appetizers or to serve with drinks. Just don't set them out with the other sweet cookies without a warning!
In the south you wouldn't have a baby or bridal shower without having cheese straws or discs, so this is an exciting new twist on the old familiar favorite.
Preheat oven to 350 and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In food processor, pulse together Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and butter until smooth. Add egg yolk and pepper; pulse until blended. Add flour; pulse just until soft dough forms.
Place finely chopped pecans or almonds on plate. Place 1 cup water in bowl.
With hands, roll scant tablespoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Dip in water; roll in nuts to coat. Place on prepared baking sheet. With thumb, make indentation in center of each. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Bake 15 minutes or until firm outside and lightly golden. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and place the baking sheet on a cooling rack, allowing the cookies to cool directly on the baking sheet. If the indentations have filled in, you can press them again gently while still warm. When thoroughly cooled, cookies can be stored in airtight containers at room temperature, or frozen.
Before serving, fill indentations with hot pepper jelly. If you have stored the cookies for a time before serving them, you can re-crisp them by baking them at 350 degrees for three minutes, then allow them to cool fully before adding the jelly.
With only 5 ingredients and a few simple steps, these sweet Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries make the perfect strawberry party dessert! Add a graham cracker stick or a mini Oreo on top of each one as a garnish and a little crunch.
Cut off the strawberry stems. Remove the inside of the strawberry with a small knife or strawberry corer tool to create a cup for the filling.
Trim the pointed strawberry tip with your knife so the strawberry will stand upright. Place on a cookie sheet.
In a bowl, beat softened cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer until fluffy.
Place the cream cheese mixture in a pastry bag and pipe into the strawberries. If you don't have a piping bag, use a plastic zip-top back and cut off the corner of the bag.
Refrigerate the cheesecake stuffed strawberries until ready to serve. Make them three to four hours before serving or your strawberries will get soggy.
Right before serving, garnish with a graham cracker stick or mini-Oreo cookies. Crackers will get soggy if you add these too early as well.
Serve big, fully cooked shrimp, cocktail style, with this sauce at your next special occasion. You may need to plan on providing extra shrimp as this is so delicious you may serve more than expected.
Blend all ingredients together well.
Serve as a dip for shrimp or chicken. Or use as you would mayonnaise on sandwiches.
Baked Ham and Angel Biscuits Slider
A country smoked ham sandwiched between a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. This time of the year makes me think of all the ways to serve Baked Country Ham and Angel Biscuit Sliders, Easter Brunch, Mother's Day Brunch, Graduation Parties, Bridesmaid Brunch, and the list goes on and on. These are perfect appetizers to serve at parties.
For The Angel Biscuits:
For The Sliders:
For The Angel Biscuits: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place yeast and warm water in a small bowl and stir to dissolve.
In a mixing bowl of an electric mixer using the paddle attachment, mix 5 cups of flour, salt, baking powder, soda, and sugar until well blended.
Remove paddle attachment and attach the dough hook. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
Add yeast mixture to buttermilk, whisk together until smooth. Pour into the flour mixture, beating on low with dough beater until dough forms a ball, and the dough is loosened from the sides of the bowl. With a spatula, bring flour up to the top to help form a ball.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out to 3/4-inch. Cut rolls out with a 2-2 1/2-inch cutter. I use a glass sometimes. Just whatever size you want your rolls.
Place cut rolls on a lightly greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise for 30 minutes.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and brush with melted butter.
For The Sliders: In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, mustard, and sriracha and mix until creamy smooth. Slice the Angel Biscuits with a bread knife in half.
Spread the cut side of the bottom layer of the biscuit lightly with the peach chutney or the mayonnaise mixture.
Lay a generous amount of sliced country ham over the mayonnaise mixture.
Spread a generous dollop of the mayonnaise mixture on the cut side of the top biscuit slice and place over the sliced ham.
Continue with the rest of the biscuits.
The sliders are best served at room temperature. Refrigerate any leftovers.
These dainty finger sandwiches are perfect for casual picnics or luncheons. Tarragon-seasoned chicken complements cucumber and cantaloupe slices.
Combine the tarragon, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; rub over chicken. Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170 degrees. Cool to room temperature; thinly slice.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, onion, dill, lemon juice and remaining salt; spread over 12 bread slices. Top with cucumber, chicken, cantaloupe and remaining bread. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally. Serve immediately. YIELD: 12 servings.
Turkey Salad is sliced bread filled with chunked turkey, cranberries and pecans
This Turkey Salad Recipe is a great way to use up leftover turkey. A fresh and flavorful combination of turkey, pecans, cranberry, poppyseeds and green onions make this a tasty lunch or dinner.
For a baby or bridal shower this can served on small dinner rolls, cocktail size croissants, with crackers or with a green salad.
Combine all ingredients. Mix well until thoroughly combined.
Taste and add salt as needed.
Eat as a sandwich, on crackers, in a wrap or on a salad.
Do you remember this famous cheese dip from many years ago? A creamy dip with lots of fresh grated Cheddar cheese, bacon and almonds. Great served on or with crackers. This newer version is updated with the addition of a pinch of cayenne pepper and dried cranberries for a touch of heat and sweet in each bite.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours.
Serve with crackers or Frito corn chips.
Notes: You could use pre-shredded cheese, but the flavor is so much better when you shred your own.
Basil mayonnaise is the secret to these tasty little sandwiches. Keep any extra mayonnaise in the refrigerator to spread on other sandwiches, stir into egg salad or layer on pizza crust before topping it with other ingredients.
Place mayonnaise and basil in a food processor; process until basil is finely chopped, scraping down sides as needed.
Spread mayonnaise mixture over each bread slice. Layer 5 bread slices with turkey and cheese; top with remaining bread slices.
Cut each into 4 long pieces. Yield: 20 tea sandwiches.
Whether you make a large amount for a party, serve as an appetizer for a small gathering, enjoy as a starter for a weeknight meal or spoon over crisp greens for lunch, this dish is always a hit.
It will be the star of your refreshment table at your next baby or wedding shower.
Add celery seed and coriander seed to a zip top bag and crush with a heavy object, like a rolling pin. Place in a medium size bowl.
Add olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, parsley, red pepper, salt, garlic and bay leaves. Stir, mixing well.
In a glass jar or serving bowl, layer onions, shrimp and lemons. Pour pickling brine over layers. Cover with plastic wrap or a tight lid and chill in refrigerator overnight until ready to serve.
These tasty sliders are so good and could provide a hearty refreshment at a couple's wedding shower or party.
Meatballs:
Sliders:
Meatballs: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and lightly spray with olive oil cooking spray.
Add the ground beef, egg, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper to a large bowl. Use your hands to combine. Divide the meat mixture into 12 equal portions and roll each into a ball. Arrange the meatballs 1- to 2- inches apart on the prepared baking tray.
Bake the meatballs until they're fully cooked, about 12 minutes.
Assemble the sliders: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Line a large baking tray or 9 x 13-inch casserole dish with foil and spray the bottom with cooking spray.
As 1 unit, slice the rolls in half horizontally. You can do this if you buy slider buns that are all stuck together. Place the bottom half of the rolls on the prepared tray. If you buy buns that are loose, just put the bottom buns on the tray.
Spread 3/4 cup of marinara sauce on the rolls, and then place the meatballs on top (1 per roll). Spoon the remaining marinara on top. Arrange the sliced cheese on top of the sauce. Place the top half of rolls on the cheese.
In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, melted butter, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. Brush this on top of the rolls.
Cover the rolls with foil and bake until they're warm throughout and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. If needed, broil after baking to brown the tops. Serve warm.
