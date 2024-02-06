One of the perks of retirement is a flexible schedule.

So when someone hangs a disco ball, turns down the lights and plays The Commodores' "Brick House" or Bobby Darin's "Splish Splash" on a Tuesday afternoon, there's nothing to stand in the way from dressing to the hilt and slipping on the dance shoes.

Colorful gowns with white corsages were the choice of many of the ladies, which blended well with the suits, ties and corsages of the gentlemen at the "Celebration of Life," the first winter ball hosted by the Ratliff Care Center in conjunction with Pyramid Tri-County Home Health on Tuesday.

Extra bling was optional, like the paper crown worn by 85-year-old Phil Barnhart, or a tiara, donned by 97-year-old Katheryn Riddle.

They were just two of about 40 residents seated around the dance floor, along with family and friends.

Phillip Barnhart is escorted to the dance floor by his great-granddaughter Haleigh Halter during the "Celebration of Life" winter ball on Tuesday at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Some danced on their own, others swayed between the handles of walkers or twirled in wheelchairs. Others were content to listen to the music and take in the festivities.

In addition to his crown, Barnhart wore glasses and a comfortable smile that was accompanied by a sense of humor.

"This here works real good, it keeps the hair out of my eyes," Barnhart said with a laugh about his crown, lifting it to reveal a sparsely covered scalp.

Barnhart, a former bus driver for the Cape Girardeau Public School District as well as Southeast Missouri State University, was having a good time parlaying the royalty he was bestowed. He was crowned "king for a day" last winter at the Valentine's Day event, which he said was much smaller in scale.

"I'm kind of a cutup a little bit," Barnhart said with a smile and a gleam in his eye. "I think that's why I got elected."

Riddle's regal look was topped in warm fashion, complete with a quick smile, attentive eyes behind glasses, a gray shawl and white corsage.

She also possessed a light spirit that worked its way to her feet on this occasion.

"I love people, and I learned to dance when the jitterbugging was in," Riddle said.

The 1939 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School said she was a cheerleader during her high school days, recalling the route taken on foot from the old high school on Pacific Street to Houck Stadium for football games. She still possesses spunk, demonstrated by her willingness to take to the floor and the tiara, which she said she received from family and friends at her 90th birthday party. She does not reserve it just for special occasions like the winter ball.

"I have a cute little statue on the table by my bed, and I can set the crown there on it and it stays there all night," Riddle said. "When it's time to go, I grab my crown."

There was some clowning around, evidenced by a waiting line for fun portraits in a small room off the main area.

Among those to enter the room was 90-year-old Dorothy Haselbauer, whose party ensemble was a purple dress with floral patterns along with Christmas slippers. When her time arrived, she draped a pink boa over her shoulders, slipped on a bright blue hat and a clown's nose. The 1944 graduate of Jackson High School hammed it up from her wheelchair when the camera flashed.