Rare birds, wildflowers: 'Secret garden' opens after century

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Pink and yellow wildflowers burst from a lush bed of grass hidden from public view for more than a century. Towering trees and snow-capped mountains encircle the wild meadow, beckoning visitors to a largely untouched piece of California's Sierra Nevada.

Conservation groups bought the land in Lower Carpenter Valley north of Lake Tahoe and are opening it for tours. It contains rare carnivorous plants and threatened birds and serves as a migration corridor for other species.

Bird songs and the gurgle of a serpentine creek provide the soundtrack in the meadow less than 8 miles from noisy Interstate 80. The ground suddenly turns spongy underfoot as visitors step onto a deep bog that has formed along parts of the valley floor.

"It literally is a secret garden," said Kathy Englar, the Truckee Donner Land Trust's development director.

The Lake Tahoe region regularly draws tens of thousands of people to ski, hike and camp, but the piece of land along a creek near Truckee has been kept behind locked gates along a winding dirt road.

A goldenrod blooms in the Lower Carpenter Valley. The wild Sierra Nevada meadow hidden from public view for more than a century is opening for tours after it was purchased by conservation groups. Rich Pedroncelli ~ Associated Press

The trust and the Nature Conservancy, with other partners, bought more than 2 square miles from the longtime owners for $10.3 million.

The partnership bought 600 acres in mid-July, but that area is so sensitive it will initially be open only for guided visits. It includes about two-thirds of the vast meadow. It acquired about half the property last year, 637 acres known as Crabtree Canyon, that is now open to hiking and mountain biking.

The partners have a contract to buy a final 80-acre parcel.