Ramblewood Gardening Club May Yard of the Month

Ramblewood Garden Club is happy to announce our first Yard of the Month Award for 2020: It is the garden of Chris and Wendy Rieger who live in the downtown historic district of Cape Girardeau. Shown above are Nadine Davis, Ramblewood Garden Club member, Wendy Rieger, homeowner/gardener and Anne Foust, also a garden club member. The Rieger's front yard displays an outstanding grouping of blooming purple Siberian iris lining their walkway. Colorful pots filled blooming annuals and perennials are placed on the porch while a Magnolia grandiflora tree, white flowering doublefile Viburnum, purple plum tree, coneflowers, bee balm, mallow and impatients highlight the front garden. A side garden reveals Phlox maculata 'Wild Sweet William,' azalea, irises, grasses, Helianthus grosseserratus, commonly known as sawtooth sunflower, Coreopsis 'Tickseed' and pink peony 'Sarah Bernhardt,' all planted for a sunny array of color and textures. A backyard garden encloses the shaded patio and showcases several varieties of large, showy clumps of hostas, Aquilegia canadensis or native columbine, Polemonium caeruleum 'Jacob's ladder,' violets, impatients, ferns and purple phlox. An unusual and beautiful birdhouse made of a cypress root hangs in an adjacent shade tree. Also added for garden interest are recycled planters made from an old metal wheelbarrow, a large drain connector and a convex grill all filled with summer annuals. These plantings contribute to a peaceful and serene garden for enjoying the early evening outdoors of Cape Girardeau. Our congratulations to Wendy and Chris Rieger for making our city a more beautiful place to live.