Ramblewood Garden Club announces September YOM

The September Yard of the Month has been awarded to Carl and Barbara Blanchard who live and garden in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Cape Girardeau.

The Blanchards built their house in 1973 on a barren lot. They planted a red oak tree (Quercus rubra) that stands majestically in their front yard. Other trees on the property are a large sweetgum tree (Liquidambar) and a pin oak tree (Quercus palustris), which provide shade in the back of the house on hot summer days. These trees were planted in 1975 and have had years to grow tall.

The front porch is decorated a potted red geranium and a floral door wreath. The front drive and walkways are planted with alternating evergreen, ball-shaped Japanese holly (Ilex crenata) and variegated Liriope, which blooms with purple stalks in the summer.

Black and tan rocks forming a mosaic pattern act as mulch to fill the undulating planting beds edged with brick pavers. A front fountain fills the area with the soothing sound of trickling water. Other plantings in the front area are dark burgundy barberry (Berberis) shrubs, a shiny-leafed Euonymus, and a corner Chamaecyparis at the light pole. A Sunshine Ligustrum dresses up the area with bright yellow green color. The evergreens provide foundation structure to the house all year long.

A deep red blooming azaleas (Rhododendron) and a tall, healthy hybrid tea rose bush, having white edged in deep pink blooms, name unknown, also add color from spring to the end of the growing season.