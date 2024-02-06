Rachel Poythress takes on wedding planning, prepping for her big day

When Rachel Poythress talks about her upcoming wedding to fiance Aaron Hawkins, she smiles. Not because she’s really excited about the planning process and the details and decisions that go into it, but because her wedding will be exactly how she wants it.

“It’s actually kind of stressful,” she says of the planning process.

She has a clear idea of how she wants the wedding to work, Poythress says, and she has a strong sense of personal style.

That’s important, she says, because instead of a wedding planner, Poythress is using several online tools that may not have been available just a few years ago.

Thanks to advice from an app by theknot.com, tasks are broken down into monthly, weekly and daily to-do lists.

Cutline:Rebel checks out her mother's, Rachel Poythress, save the dates. Laura Simon

Her Pinterest boards serve as great inspiration, and she’s using a spreadsheet to chart expenses.

“I Googled that,” she says of the spreadsheet.

Poythress, whose wedding is set for Jan. 27, 2018, says a lot of her big decisions were easy to make.

“It is very different to be planning my wedding that will occur during not the traditional wedding season,” she says, adding several vendors such as photographers and caterers have more flexibility in the off-season.

Poythress says she wants her wedding to be elegant without being stuffy. She still has a lot of decisions to make, but, she says, those decisions are a lot easier because she knows what she likes and doesn’t like.