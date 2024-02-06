Pulse Fitness and Nutrition will set your heart ablaze. Tasty!

Pulse Nutrition's fiesta rice bowl, a whole garden in a bowl and just lovely, seen here before heating. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Let me apologize in advance, because I didn't write down the exact name of the dishes I tried. I ordered a garlic shrimp scampi for me, and my husband wanted a fiesta rice bowl. My shrimp scampi was amazing. Instant garlic steam bathed me after 90 seconds in the microwave. The Parmesan cheese shards had melted beautifully. The pasta wasn't regular pasta; it was a healthier substitute, and I was instantly suspicious. And ... I shouldn't have been. After heating, it had the taste and texture of the pasta I was used to and just served as a bed for the wonderful, garlicky, buttery shrimp. I squeezed the fresh slice of lemon over it, and wow, the zing and freshness made me feel like a champ for eating something not only delicious and guilt-free, but full of vitamins that my body needs to function. So good! I took a single bite of my husband's meal because he was giving me that look, the one that says that he's hungry and "don't touch the protein" (not really, he's really very willing to share,) and I told him that it tasted like a garden exploded in my mouth. Fresh salsa, fluffy rice that reheated like a dream, excellent freshness. Just, fresh everywhere, like the Fresh Fairy came down from Freshville with her wand and sprinkled crispy and bright vegetables and herbs everywhere. I hope that paints the picture appropriately.

I also ordered an appetizer, Philly cheesesteak-stuffed potatoes. With real chunks of steak cut into small cubes and perfectly cooked with a touch of pink, peppers, mushrooms, cheeses that melted so perfectly after warming and a touch of some Philly sauce, these potatoes were delicious and comforting.

According to the website, Tyler went to culinary school and obviously took the education for all it was worth. Delicious, yummy, healthy, reasonably priced at about $9 to $12 an entree, I can see subbing out a through-the-mail meal service for this. Fresher, easier and with less generated waste, this is a better all-around option to mail services such as Hello Fresh. Pulse will also deliver to your door, and you get to support a local business that supports other locals by buying locally. Yay, local!

Now, the bad news is that you probably won't be able to get these exact meals next week. The menu is rotated weekly with new, in-season recipes, and this is only for the good, I believe, something new to try. I'll frequent Pulse regularly, so thanks for great idea and the future meals!