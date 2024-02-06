Ask Elizabeth Stuart Design founder Muffie Faith about how to decorate around a backyard pool and she'll answer you with a question of her own: How are you going to use it?

"I know the obvious answer is 'swim and enjoy the cool water,"' says the South Carolina-based interior designer. But it's worth diving deeper (yes, she says, pun intended) into that question to ensure you'll create a backyard that really makes you happy.

Who will be spending time around this pool and what will they be doing?

Is dining poolside a priority? Then you'll want to take time choosing a large enough table for guests and family, and you'll need comfortable chairs that can get damp with pool water.

Do you wish to face the pool or be tucked in a side garden where you'll glance over at your pool but not focus on it?

And do you love to garden and want the pool in a lush setting or do you hate to garden and prefer hardscape and beautiful pots with less maintenance?

Taking your time with questions like these, Faith says, "will help you to design your area around the pool, which I would say is almost as critical as the pool design itself."

Designers Jade Joyner, co-founder of Metal+Petal design in Athens, Georgia, and Abbe Fenimore, founder of Studio Ten 25 in Dallas, agree.

Fenimore has several clients who don't have children or whose kids are out of the house, so the pool area is mainly used by adults coming over for cocktail parties or quiet afternoons. In those cases, sleek furnishings and an open fire pit are perfectly appropriate.

But Fenimore and Joyner point out that homeowners with small kids have different needs. They might have lots of young houseguests using their pool, so they need plenty of comfortable seating. And avoiding sharp corners is important if little kids may be running around with wet feet.

More advice for creating an appealing and safe backyard pool area:

Handling sun and heat

The furniture around your pool will likely be in direct sunlight and will interact with plenty of water. So it must be durable.

"Here in Texas, we get into the low 100's for at least a month or a month and a half," Fenimore says. "The sun is aggressive and damaging."

Metals, especially in direct sunlight, "are very unforgiving here," she says. "They will scald you."

So she suggests wood furniture and resin-based material that resembles wood.

Joyner recommends outdoor pieces that are fully upholstered -- no hot metal chair arms -- and tough enough to be left outside or splashed with pool water.