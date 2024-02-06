Pink diamond that was a French crown jewel to be auctioned

GENEVA -- A 19-carat pink diamond that once belonged to King Louis XIV, Napoleon Bonaparte and other French rulers is going up for auction for the first time in 130 years, Christie's announced Wednesday.

The legendary "Le Grand Mazarin" diamond has been sold at auction once before, at a famous 1887 sale of French crown jewels.

Originally from the Golconda mines in India, the stone was set in the crowns of almost all kings and emperors of France since the early 18th century, Christie's said.

The diamond is set to go on the block Nov. 14 in Geneva.

The auction house put the pre-sale estimate at $6 million to $9 million.